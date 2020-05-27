What trauma & chronic stress (during lock down) does to the body

Guest : Bishop-elect Joshua Louw | Bishop-elect of Table Bay at Anglican Church |





Will churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of religious gatherings be

allowed to operate in some form soon? South Africa will find out from President Cyril

Ramaphosa on Tuesday night.

Earlier this evening, Ramaphosa lead the call for a National Day of Prayer through a

televised broadcast at 7:30pm nationwide.

During the address, the president is also expected to provide an update on provisions

for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command

Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with

interfaith leaders.

There have been calls from some churches to declare places of worship an essential

service from lockdown level 3.

Places of worship have been closed since lockdown began on 27 March.

