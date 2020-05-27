Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Africa Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Is our government good at crisis management?
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Asanda Ngoasheng
Today at 05:45
WhiteHouse linen makes Snugfit mask
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jared Khan - Director at WhiteHouse linen
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Helping mothers in need
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joshua Cox - Founder at Fix Forward
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner
Today at 07:20
Using sewage to test for Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
How ready are we for Covid-19 in coming months?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube - DA Spokesperson on Health
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Workers not registered with the UIF can now get Covid-19 payouts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 10:08
Learners need to be able to learn equally when going back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Scrumless rugby??
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com
Today at 11:05
How do mass graves affect a nations Psyche-Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Covid 19 dents illicit trade in abalone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kimon de Greef
Today at 13:55
Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle du Plessis
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governin... 27 May 2020 4:29 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
View all Politics
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon. 27 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope

Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope

Guest :  Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at
                                                    Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha |

The voice of my next guest is one you're no doubt familiar with. Marcelle Du Plessis
often chats with us on the fund-raising efforts of the Mdzananda animal clinic
Apart from working with Mdzananda, she also runs a small Social Enterprise called
Lavender in Lavender Hill. The company produces a range of lavender products with a
social cause of job creation and entrepreneurial empowerment. The production line
comprises of community members working from their own homes and small
entrepreneurs to boost jobs and entrepreneurs.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Value of meditation in times of covid

27 May 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Megan van der Hoven

Will Coronavirus Kill Astrology?

27 May 2020 9:42 PM

Guest :  Dawn Carter - From Soul Direction |

Dawn Carter, an astrologer from Soul Direction and who can be reached through her
website (www.souldirection.co.za) and also on Facebook and Instagram.
www.souldirection.co.za
info@souldirection.co.za

What trauma & chronic stress (during lock down) does to the body

27 May 2020 8:34 PM

Guest : Claudia Roodt

There are 3 things our brains cannot take: chronic unpredictability, isolation and
emotional or physical restraint.
All 3 of these factors are currently present in lockdown. How do we deal with this?

Subs bench

26 May 2020 10:18 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya

Motoring with Melinda: Renault Triber

26 May 2020 10:17 PM

Guest :  Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts car industry opening up and she will review the Renault
Triber
Coronavirus and the car world
Some say the pandemic will permanently change the auto industry….

Ramaphosa leads call for national day of prayer & religious activities resume

26 May 2020 10:13 PM

Guest : Bishop-elect Joshua Louw | Bishop-elect of Table Bay at Anglican Church |


Will churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of religious gatherings be
allowed to operate in some form soon? South Africa will find out from President Cyril
Ramaphosa on Tuesday night.
Earlier this evening, Ramaphosa lead the call for a National Day of Prayer through a
televised broadcast at 7:30pm nationwide.
During the address, the president is also expected to provide an update on provisions
for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command
Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with
interfaith leaders.
There have been calls from some churches to declare places of worship an essential
service from lockdown level 3.
Places of worship have been closed since lockdown began on 27 March.

Overcoming loneliness

26 May 2020 10:11 PM

Guests : Kate Solomons | internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation |
               Robyn Rosin | Clinical Psychologist|
          
The great irony is that as we become increasingly "connected"—on social media, video
calling, and messaging—we simultaneously feel increasingly lonely.
And even though we may use technology to feel more connected, it may be exactly
what’s leading us to feel lonely.
Though COVID-19 restrictions are easing, many people continue to feel lonely with
social distancing still in place and, for many, lockdown continuing.

How Covid-19 will affect student housing

26 May 2020 10:07 PM

Guest : Sean Kenealy | Director at STAG African |

The phased-in return of university students to campus under Level 3 lockdown has
highlighted the need for an updated approach to student housing.
In order to provide a controlled environment where hygiene protocols and residencebased screening can be enforced, on-campus accommodation needs to limit social
interaction, without losing the vitally important aspect of community.
Moving forward, the design of student accommodation will need to account for the
certainty of similar pandemics in the future.

Beautiful News feature: Your bravery can move mountains

25 May 2020 9:59 PM

WHICH STORY GETS YOUR PICK? Whatsapp us now with your preferred selection. Your
top suggestion will be selected as a live interview on Wednesday.
https://www.beautifulnews.com/busting-taboos-and-portraying-purity-breastfeedingmothers
https://www.beautifulnews.com/theres-nothing-conventional-about-class-here-kidsmove-their-own-beat
https://www.beautifulnews.com/your-bravery-can-move-mountains

