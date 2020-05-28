Lockdown Binge

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Beautiful News: Sorbae Frozen - recycling never tasted so good: Jozi couple turns wasted fruit into sorbet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thula Ndema and Mbongeni Masondo - Owners of Sobae
Today at 21:31
LUNCHTIME LIVE with Jarrad Ricketts
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
jarrad rickets
Today at 21:45
Book review/replay/song/talker
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. 28 May 2020 5:52 PM
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesd... 28 May 2020 5:40 PM
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Politics
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth . 28 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Lockdown Binge

Lockdown Binge

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film |



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

SANDF probe clears soldiers of killing Collins Khosa, saying he was only 'pushed and clapped'

28 May 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre
                                         for Security and Intelligence Praxis |

Soldiers accused of assaulting an Alexandra man, who later succumbed to his injures,
have been cleared of the charges.
According to a report attached to an affidavit which was handed to the Gauteng High
Court, an internal inquiry found that the soldiers cannot be held responsible for Collins
Khoza's death.
The report stated that Khoza was "pushed” and “klapped” and “conscious and healthy
when the security forces left.”
According to the South African National Defence Force's report, an internal board of
inquiry has concluded its investigation into the incident on April 10 and found that
neither the SANDF nor the Joburg Metro Police were at fault.
This, in spite of a post mortem report stating that Khosa had died of blunt force trauma
to the head. According to the SANDF report, there is no link between the injuries he
sustained and the actions of the soldiers.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All domestic workers can return to work on Monday – subject to 'protocols

28 May 2020 8:30 PM

Guest : Pinky Mashiane | President at United Domestic Workers of South Africa |

All domestic workers will be allowed to go back to work during Alert Level 3,
cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
confirmed on Thursday.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Value of meditation in times of covid

27 May 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Megan van der Hoven

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Coronavirus Kill Astrology?

27 May 2020 9:42 PM

Guest :  Dawn Carter - From Soul Direction |

Dawn Carter, an astrologer from Soul Direction and who can be reached through her
website (www.souldirection.co.za) and also on Facebook and Instagram.
www.souldirection.co.za
info@souldirection.co.za

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope

27 May 2020 8:55 PM

Guest :  Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at
                                                    Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha |

The voice of my next guest is one you're no doubt familiar with. Marcelle Du Plessis
often chats with us on the fund-raising efforts of the Mdzananda animal clinic
Apart from working with Mdzananda, she also runs a small Social Enterprise called
Lavender in Lavender Hill. The company produces a range of lavender products with a
social cause of job creation and entrepreneurial empowerment. The production line
comprises of community members working from their own homes and small
entrepreneurs to boost jobs and entrepreneurs.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What trauma & chronic stress (during lock down) does to the body

27 May 2020 8:34 PM

Guest : Claudia Roodt

There are 3 things our brains cannot take: chronic unpredictability, isolation and
emotional or physical restraint.
All 3 of these factors are currently present in lockdown. How do we deal with this?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Subs bench

26 May 2020 10:18 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motoring with Melinda: Renault Triber

26 May 2020 10:17 PM

Guest :  Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts car industry opening up and she will review the Renault
Triber
Coronavirus and the car world
Some say the pandemic will permanently change the auto industry….

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa leads call for national day of prayer & religious activities resume

26 May 2020 10:13 PM

Guest : Bishop-elect Joshua Louw | Bishop-elect of Table Bay at Anglican Church |


Will churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of religious gatherings be
allowed to operate in some form soon? South Africa will find out from President Cyril
Ramaphosa on Tuesday night.
Earlier this evening, Ramaphosa lead the call for a National Day of Prayer through a
televised broadcast at 7:30pm nationwide.
During the address, the president is also expected to provide an update on provisions
for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command
Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with
interfaith leaders.
There have been calls from some churches to declare places of worship an essential
service from lockdown level 3.
Places of worship have been closed since lockdown began on 27 March.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Overcoming loneliness

26 May 2020 10:11 PM

Guests : Kate Solomons | internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation |
               Robyn Rosin | Clinical Psychologist|
          
The great irony is that as we become increasingly "connected"—on social media, video
calling, and messaging—we simultaneously feel increasingly lonely.
And even though we may use technology to feel more connected, it may be exactly
what’s leading us to feel lonely.
Though COVID-19 restrictions are easing, many people continue to feel lonely with
social distancing still in place and, for many, lockdown continuing.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3

Lifestyle Local

South Africa’s largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed

Local

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

US must take 'serious action' after police killing of black man: UN

28 May 2020 8:48 PM

Pandor: Africa must not act as if COVID-19 is its only challenge

28 May 2020 8:23 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula refuses to comment on Collins Khosa matter, says case ongoing

28 May 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA