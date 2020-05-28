Lockdown Binge

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film |
Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre
for Security and Intelligence Praxis |
Soldiers accused of assaulting an Alexandra man, who later succumbed to his injures,
have been cleared of the charges.
According to a report attached to an affidavit which was handed to the Gauteng High
Court, an internal inquiry found that the soldiers cannot be held responsible for Collins
Khoza's death.
The report stated that Khoza was "pushed” and “klapped” and “conscious and healthy
when the security forces left.”
According to the South African National Defence Force's report, an internal board of
inquiry has concluded its investigation into the incident on April 10 and found that
neither the SANDF nor the Joburg Metro Police were at fault.
This, in spite of a post mortem report stating that Khosa had died of blunt force trauma
to the head. According to the SANDF report, there is no link between the injuries he
sustained and the actions of the soldiers.
Guest : Pinky Mashiane | President at United Domestic Workers of South Africa |
All domestic workers will be allowed to go back to work during Alert Level 3,
cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
confirmed on Thursday.
Guest : Dawn Carter - From Soul Direction |
Dawn Carter, an astrologer from Soul Direction and who can be reached through her
website (www.souldirection.co.za) and also on Facebook and Instagram.
Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at
Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha |
The voice of my next guest is one you're no doubt familiar with. Marcelle Du Plessis
often chats with us on the fund-raising efforts of the Mdzananda animal clinic
Apart from working with Mdzananda, she also runs a small Social Enterprise called
Lavender in Lavender Hill. The company produces a range of lavender products with a
social cause of job creation and entrepreneurial empowerment. The production line
comprises of community members working from their own homes and small
entrepreneurs to boost jobs and entrepreneurs.
Guest : Claudia Roodt
There are 3 things our brains cannot take: chronic unpredictability, isolation and
emotional or physical restraint.
All 3 of these factors are currently present in lockdown. How do we deal with this?
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|
Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts car industry opening up and she will review the Renault
Triber
Coronavirus and the car world
Some say the pandemic will permanently change the auto industry….
Guest : Bishop-elect Joshua Louw | Bishop-elect of Table Bay at Anglican Church |
Will churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of religious gatherings be
allowed to operate in some form soon? South Africa will find out from President Cyril
Ramaphosa on Tuesday night.
Earlier this evening, Ramaphosa lead the call for a National Day of Prayer through a
televised broadcast at 7:30pm nationwide.
During the address, the president is also expected to provide an update on provisions
for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command
Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with
interfaith leaders.
There have been calls from some churches to declare places of worship an essential
service from lockdown level 3.
Places of worship have been closed since lockdown began on 27 March.
Guests : Kate Solomons | internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation |
Robyn Rosin | Clinical Psychologist|
The great irony is that as we become increasingly "connected"—on social media, video
calling, and messaging—we simultaneously feel increasingly lonely.
And even though we may use technology to feel more connected, it may be exactly
what’s leading us to feel lonely.
Though COVID-19 restrictions are easing, many people continue to feel lonely with
social distancing still in place and, for many, lockdown continuing.