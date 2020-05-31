SGBs say No to schools reopening

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Bitcoins feeding hungry children
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Helene Brand - Marketing Manager at GROW Educare Centres
Today at 05:10
NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Basil Manuel
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Fuel prices heading upwards again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Fehrsen - Founder and CEO of NOVO
Today at 07:07
Sadtu's concerns for teachers and learners as school opening delayed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 07:20
Back to school - as ready as can be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Rampahosa's special SANEF briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Liquor stores about to open
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahfuz Sadique from the BBC
Today at 10:45
CPT UP & RUNNING.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it'll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
SGBs say No to schools reopening

SGBs say No to schools reopening

31 May 2020 9:57 PM

Guests : Kerry Mauchline
               Basil Manuel
              Jaco Deacon | National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies
                                     Of Sa Schools |

The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and
organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.
A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition
to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms on Monday (1 June), saying schools
are not ready.
They met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday night to raise
their safety concerns amid the Covid-19 crisis.


More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

What’s happening in Minneapolis: police brutality protests

31 May 2020 10:40 PM

Guest : De'vonna Pittman| Community Advocate|
            
             

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ready, Steady, Gulp! Liquor sales resume. Are more people ordering online?

31 May 2020 10:05 PM

Guest : Sarette van den Heever | co-founder at Wijn bar |

From tomorrow (1 June) South Africans will be allowed to buy alcohol.
With alcohol sales expected to skyrocket as spirits go back on the market during Level 3
lockdown from tomorrow, preparations are being made to see that sales kick off in an
orderly fashion.
Just after the president's speech last week, there was chaos on social media, with
memes and jokes doing the rounds about the mad rush that can be expected on the first
day of opening liquor stores, but you can avoid this and order online.
We speak with the co-founder of Wijn, Sarette van Den Heever, now for more on the
option of buying wine online.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LUNCHTIME LIVE with Jarrad Ricketts

28 May 2020 9:27 PM

Guest : Jarrad Ricketts

In times like these, music is one of the most powerful art forms that we have to help us
draw closer to our faith. While we cannot gather in churches and religious institutions
as we once did, with every song comes an opportunity to listen, and to be united with
others around the world.
The Testimony Edition of Lunchtime Live with Jarrad Ricketts is his version & message
of hope to you and for you. Music that lifts the spirits with songs that inspire hope right
now.
You don’t want to miss this! Jarrad joins me on the line now for more on this special
online show

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Binge

28 May 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF probe clears soldiers of killing Collins Khosa, saying he was only 'pushed and clapped'

28 May 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre
                                         for Security and Intelligence Praxis |

Soldiers accused of assaulting an Alexandra man, who later succumbed to his injures,
have been cleared of the charges.
According to a report attached to an affidavit which was handed to the Gauteng High
Court, an internal inquiry found that the soldiers cannot be held responsible for Collins
Khoza's death.
The report stated that Khoza was "pushed” and “klapped” and “conscious and healthy
when the security forces left.”
According to the South African National Defence Force's report, an internal board of
inquiry has concluded its investigation into the incident on April 10 and found that
neither the SANDF nor the Joburg Metro Police were at fault.
This, in spite of a post mortem report stating that Khosa had died of blunt force trauma
to the head. According to the SANDF report, there is no link between the injuries he
sustained and the actions of the soldiers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All domestic workers can return to work on Monday – subject to 'protocols

28 May 2020 8:30 PM

Guest : Pinky Mashiane | President at United Domestic Workers of South Africa |

All domestic workers will be allowed to go back to work during Alert Level 3,
cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
confirmed on Thursday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Value of meditation in times of covid

27 May 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Megan van der Hoven

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Coronavirus Kill Astrology?

27 May 2020 9:42 PM

Guest :  Dawn Carter - From Soul Direction |

Dawn Carter, an astrologer from Soul Direction and who can be reached through her
website (www.souldirection.co.za) and also on Facebook and Instagram.
www.souldirection.co.za
info@souldirection.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope

27 May 2020 8:55 PM

Guest :  Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at
                                                    Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha |

The voice of my next guest is one you're no doubt familiar with. Marcelle Du Plessis
often chats with us on the fund-raising efforts of the Mdzananda animal clinic
Apart from working with Mdzananda, she also runs a small Social Enterprise called
Lavender in Lavender Hill. The company produces a range of lavender products with a
social cause of job creation and entrepreneurial empowerment. The production line
comprises of community members working from their own homes and small
entrepreneurs to boost jobs and entrepreneurs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept

Local

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

Business Local

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

Sale of alcohol may spell disaster: Citizens weigh in on easing of regulations

31 May 2020 6:23 PM

UCT says NBTs will not be part of its admission criteria in 2021

31 May 2020 5:50 PM

A good future for SAA, Eskom: Ramaphosa's SOE Council soon to be named

