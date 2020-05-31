SGBs say No to schools reopening

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Bitcoins feeding hungry children
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Helene Brand - Marketing Manager at GROW Educare Centres
Guests
Helene Brand - Marketing Manager at GROW Educare Centres
125
Today at 05:10
NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Basil Manuel
Guests
Basil Manuel
125
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Fuel prices heading upwards again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Fehrsen - Founder and CEO of NOVO
Guests
Graham Fehrsen - Founder and CEO of NOVO
125
Today at 07:07
Sadtu's concerns for teachers and learners as school opening delayed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
125
Today at 07:20
Back to school - as ready as can be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
Rampahosa's special SANEF briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
125
Today at 08:45
Liquor stores about to open
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahfuz Sadique from the BBC
Guests
Mahfuz Sadique from the BBC
125
Today at 10:45
CPT UP & RUNNING.
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up