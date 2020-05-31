SGBs say No to schools reopening

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre

for Security and Intelligence Praxis |



Soldiers accused of assaulting an Alexandra man, who later succumbed to his injures,

have been cleared of the charges.

According to a report attached to an affidavit which was handed to the Gauteng High

Court, an internal inquiry found that the soldiers cannot be held responsible for Collins

Khoza's death.

The report stated that Khoza was "pushed” and “klapped” and “conscious and healthy

when the security forces left.”

According to the South African National Defence Force's report, an internal board of

inquiry has concluded its investigation into the incident on April 10 and found that

neither the SANDF nor the Joburg Metro Police were at fault.

This, in spite of a post mortem report stating that Khosa had died of blunt force trauma

to the head. According to the SANDF report, there is no link between the injuries he

sustained and the actions of the soldiers.

