Beautiful News: Press print for instant armour

The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Plea for hospitality businesses across SA to accommodate healthcare workers Accommodation providers in smaller towns across the country have been urged to assist by signing up to the Ubuntu Beds initiative. 1 June 2020 6:28 PM
Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards. 1 June 2020 4:03 PM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Beautiful News: Press print for instant armour

Beautiful News: Press print for instant armour

1 June 2020 9:57 PM


Lockdown business: A popular swimwear maker switched to selling fresh food - within 48 hours

1 June 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

A few weeks before President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster, a
local swimwear company called Granadilla had no idea that it would soon have to set
aside its range of quirky board shorts and bikinis - and would instead be delivering
actual fruit and vegetables.
But the retail industry has taken a hard knock since South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown.
And business partners Joshua Meltz and Adam Duxbury had to do something urgently.
Business Insider freelance writer Andrew Thompson joins us on the line on their story
and other businesses being forced to "get creative" to stay afloat


To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa has to close because of the ban on tobacco sales

1 June 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Diane Chakim | Owner at Sturks Tobacco Shop |

The tobacco ban places 109 000 jobs and 179 000 wholesalers and retailers at risk —
including the livelihood of emerging farmers.
Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa must close because of the ban
on tobacco sales

A Call on Faith Leaders to Provide Moral Leadership for Life and Livelihoods

1 June 2020 8:56 PM

Guests :  Bishop Ivan Abrahams | General Secretary at World Methodist Council |
                Reverend Keith Vermeulen | retired presbyter of the Methodist Church of
                                                              Southern Africa and former South African Council of                                                                Churches' Public Policy Liaison Officer at World                                                                      Methodist Council |

We, a group of concerned faith leaders, remind all moral communities that the primary,
intended
purpose of the lockdown, announced by President Ramaphosa, is “to protect the lives
and livelihoods”
and that this call must precede the clamour for or against the opening of places of
worship on 1st June
2020

Child Protection Week 2020 – How do we protect children during COVID-19?

1 June 2020 8:36 PM

Guest : Lucy Jamieson | Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)| 

31 May - 7 June 2020 is Child Protection Week.
National Child Protection Week is commemorated in the country annually to raise
awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of the Republic of
South Africa and Children's Act (Act No. 38 of 2005).
(The campaign began in 1997 and it aims to mobilise all sectors of society to ensure
that children are cared for and protected. While the initiative is led by the Minister of
Social Development, it is every citizen’s duty to a role in protecting children and
creating a safe and secure environment for them.)
The COVID-19 pandemic is stripping families and communities of the resources they
need to protect children.
The government is calling on us to “protect children during COVID-19 and beyond” but
experts at the Children's Institute, University of Cape Town ask how can we protect
children in such constrained circumstances?

What’s happening in Minneapolis: police brutality protests

31 May 2020 10:40 PM

Guest : De'vonna Pittman| Community Advocate|
            
             

Ready, Steady, Gulp! Liquor sales resume. Are more people ordering online?

31 May 2020 10:05 PM

Guest : Sarette van den Heever | co-founder at Wijn bar |

From tomorrow (1 June) South Africans will be allowed to buy alcohol.
With alcohol sales expected to skyrocket as spirits go back on the market during Level 3
lockdown from tomorrow, preparations are being made to see that sales kick off in an
orderly fashion.
Just after the president's speech last week, there was chaos on social media, with
memes and jokes doing the rounds about the mad rush that can be expected on the first
day of opening liquor stores, but you can avoid this and order online.
We speak with the co-founder of Wijn, Sarette van Den Heever, now for more on the
option of buying wine online.

SGBs say No to schools reopening

31 May 2020 9:57 PM

Guests : Kerry Mauchline
               Basil Manuel
              Jaco Deacon | National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies
                                     Of Sa Schools |

The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and
organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.
A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition
to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms on Monday (1 June), saying schools
are not ready.
They met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday night to raise
their safety concerns amid the Covid-19 crisis.

LUNCHTIME LIVE with Jarrad Ricketts

28 May 2020 9:27 PM

Guest : Jarrad Ricketts

In times like these, music is one of the most powerful art forms that we have to help us
draw closer to our faith. While we cannot gather in churches and religious institutions
as we once did, with every song comes an opportunity to listen, and to be united with
others around the world.
The Testimony Edition of Lunchtime Live with Jarrad Ricketts is his version & message
of hope to you and for you. Music that lifts the spirits with songs that inspire hope right
now.
You don’t want to miss this! Jarrad joins me on the line now for more on this special
online show

Lockdown Binge

28 May 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film |

Trending

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Business Opinion

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

US cities brace for more fury as officer hearing postponed

1 June 2020 7:51 PM

ON THE GO: Transport sector regulations on level 3

1 June 2020 6:49 PM

WHO says it wants to keep working with US

1 June 2020 6:41 PM

