Beautiful News: Press print for instant armour

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
A few weeks before President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster, a
local swimwear company called Granadilla had no idea that it would soon have to set
aside its range of quirky board shorts and bikinis - and would instead be delivering
actual fruit and vegetables.
But the retail industry has taken a hard knock since South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown.
And business partners Joshua Meltz and Adam Duxbury had to do something urgently.
Business Insider freelance writer Andrew Thompson joins us on the line on their story
and other businesses being forced to "get creative" to stay afloat
Guest : Diane Chakim | Owner at Sturks Tobacco Shop |
The tobacco ban places 109 000 jobs and 179 000 wholesalers and retailers at risk —
including the livelihood of emerging farmers.
Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa must close because of the ban
on tobacco sales
Guests : Bishop Ivan Abrahams | General Secretary at World Methodist Council |
Reverend Keith Vermeulen | retired presbyter of the Methodist Church of
Southern Africa and former South African Council of Churches' Public Policy Liaison Officer at World Methodist Council |
We, a group of concerned faith leaders, remind all moral communities that the primary,
intended
purpose of the lockdown, announced by President Ramaphosa, is “to protect the lives
and livelihoods”
and that this call must precede the clamour for or against the opening of places of
worship on 1st June
2020
Guest : Lucy Jamieson | Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)|
31 May - 7 June 2020 is Child Protection Week.
National Child Protection Week is commemorated in the country annually to raise
awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of the Republic of
South Africa and Children's Act (Act No. 38 of 2005).
(The campaign began in 1997 and it aims to mobilise all sectors of society to ensure
that children are cared for and protected. While the initiative is led by the Minister of
Social Development, it is every citizen’s duty to a role in protecting children and
creating a safe and secure environment for them.)
The COVID-19 pandemic is stripping families and communities of the resources they
need to protect children.
The government is calling on us to “protect children during COVID-19 and beyond” but
experts at the Children's Institute, University of Cape Town ask how can we protect
children in such constrained circumstances?
Guest : De'vonna Pittman| Community Advocate|
Guest : Sarette van den Heever | co-founder at Wijn bar |
From tomorrow (1 June) South Africans will be allowed to buy alcohol.
With alcohol sales expected to skyrocket as spirits go back on the market during Level 3
lockdown from tomorrow, preparations are being made to see that sales kick off in an
orderly fashion.
Just after the president's speech last week, there was chaos on social media, with
memes and jokes doing the rounds about the mad rush that can be expected on the first
day of opening liquor stores, but you can avoid this and order online.
We speak with the co-founder of Wijn, Sarette van Den Heever, now for more on the
option of buying wine online.
Guests : Kerry Mauchline
Basil Manuel
Jaco Deacon | National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies
Of Sa Schools |
The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and
organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.
A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition
to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms on Monday (1 June), saying schools
are not ready.
They met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday night to raise
their safety concerns amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Guest : Jarrad Ricketts
In times like these, music is one of the most powerful art forms that we have to help us
draw closer to our faith. While we cannot gather in churches and religious institutions
as we once did, with every song comes an opportunity to listen, and to be united with
others around the world.
The Testimony Edition of Lunchtime Live with Jarrad Ricketts is his version & message
of hope to you and for you. Music that lifts the spirits with songs that inspire hope right
now.
You don’t want to miss this! Jarrad joins me on the line now for more on this special
online show
Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film |