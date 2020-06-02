''As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case'

Guest : Lucy Jamieson | Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)|



31 May - 7 June 2020 is Child Protection Week.

National Child Protection Week is commemorated in the country annually to raise

awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of the Republic of

South Africa and Children's Act (Act No. 38 of 2005).

(The campaign began in 1997 and it aims to mobilise all sectors of society to ensure

that children are cared for and protected. While the initiative is led by the Minister of

Social Development, it is every citizen’s duty to a role in protecting children and

creating a safe and secure environment for them.)

The COVID-19 pandemic is stripping families and communities of the resources they

need to protect children.

The government is calling on us to “protect children during COVID-19 and beyond” but

experts at the Children's Institute, University of Cape Town ask how can we protect

children in such constrained circumstances?

