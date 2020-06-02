The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Kids don't die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It's OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol

The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol

2 June 2020 9:54 PM

Guest : Shaun Shelley | Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week |

The lifting of the prohibition of the sale of alcoholic beverages in South Africa may not
be as insignificant as we would like to think it is. The implications for those who depend
on alcohol are severe.
On 1st of June 2020, South Africa moved from ‘level 4’ to ‘level 3’ restrictions
promulgated by the government in response to the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic
The South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD) note with alarm the
significant size of the crowds that have gathered outside of retail liquor outlets and the
celebratory atmosphere accompanying them.


''As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case'

2 June 2020 9:40 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|

During Lockdown there are many addicts who have relapsed on hard drugs because
they couldn't access or afford tobacco. Heroin and cocaine.. Tik.. Meth.. Nyaope.
All these "hard" drugs are all much cheaper than cigarettes at the moment.
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in
the BATSA case. I am acting within my own rights as a recovering addict who has had to
deal with the trauma of this senseless prohibition.
I speak for all of us addicts. There was little thought put into this prohibition and there
has been an enormous infringement on our mental health, our financial sanity and
autonomy over our bodies.

Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?

2 June 2020 9:08 PM

Guest : Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services
                                            at City Of Cape Town |

Police brutality in SA - is Ipid complicit or incompetent?

2 June 2020 8:56 PM

Guest : Daneel Knoetze |

While we are enraged at the murder of #GeorgeFloyd and many others, remember in SA
1 person a day is killed by police action on average, according to IPID stats.
Torture, rape, killings, assault. According to Viewfinder.org.za, Ipid took in more than 42
000 criminal complaints against the SA Police Service since 2012. It only helped secure
531 criminal convictions.

Lockdown regulations declared invalid and unconstitutional by high court

2 June 2020 8:32 PM

Guest :  Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The
                                          Constitution (Casac)|

The Pretoria High Court has declared the regulations promulgated for COVID-19
lockdown levels four and three as unconstitutional and invalid.
Reyno Dawid de Beer and Liberty Fighters Network challenged the regulations as set by
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,
arguing that they encroached on and limited their rights as contained in the Bill of
Rights in the Constitution.
The court found that the lockdown regulations indeed did not satisfy the rationality test
and were not justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity,
equality and freedom as contemplated in Section 36 of the Constitution.

Beautiful News: Press print for instant armour

1 June 2020 9:57 PM
Lockdown business: A popular swimwear maker switched to selling fresh food - within 48 hours

1 June 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

A few weeks before President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster, a
local swimwear company called Granadilla had no idea that it would soon have to set
aside its range of quirky board shorts and bikinis - and would instead be delivering
actual fruit and vegetables.
But the retail industry has taken a hard knock since South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown.
And business partners Joshua Meltz and Adam Duxbury had to do something urgently.
Business Insider freelance writer Andrew Thompson joins us on the line on their story
and other businesses being forced to "get creative" to stay afloat


To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa has to close because of the ban on tobacco sales

1 June 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Diane Chakim | Owner at Sturks Tobacco Shop |

The tobacco ban places 109 000 jobs and 179 000 wholesalers and retailers at risk —
including the livelihood of emerging farmers.
Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa must close because of the ban
on tobacco sales

A Call on Faith Leaders to Provide Moral Leadership for Life and Livelihoods

1 June 2020 8:56 PM

Guests :  Bishop Ivan Abrahams | General Secretary at World Methodist Council |
                Reverend Keith Vermeulen | retired presbyter of the Methodist Church of
                                                              Southern Africa and former South African Council of                                                                Churches' Public Policy Liaison Officer at World                                                                      Methodist Council |

We, a group of concerned faith leaders, remind all moral communities that the primary,
intended
purpose of the lockdown, announced by President Ramaphosa, is “to protect the lives
and livelihoods”
and that this call must precede the clamour for or against the opening of places of
worship on 1st June
2020

Child Protection Week 2020 – How do we protect children during COVID-19?

1 June 2020 8:36 PM

Guest : Lucy Jamieson | Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)| 

31 May - 7 June 2020 is Child Protection Week.
National Child Protection Week is commemorated in the country annually to raise
awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of the Republic of
South Africa and Children's Act (Act No. 38 of 2005).
(The campaign began in 1997 and it aims to mobilise all sectors of society to ensure
that children are cared for and protected. While the initiative is led by the Minister of
Social Development, it is every citizen’s duty to a role in protecting children and
creating a safe and secure environment for them.)
The COVID-19 pandemic is stripping families and communities of the resources they
need to protect children.
The government is calling on us to “protect children during COVID-19 and beyond” but
experts at the Children's Institute, University of Cape Town ask how can we protect
children in such constrained circumstances?

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

Local

Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

2 June 2020 8:49 PM

DBE facing mounting court action challenging reopening of schools

2 June 2020 7:42 PM

Biden accuses Trump of trafficking in 'resentment and fear'

2 June 2020 6:56 PM

