Diabetes association warns diabetics to take extra care during corona virus pandemic

Guest : Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson | Chairman at Patient Health Alliance Of Non |
People with Diabetes are more prone to infection during Covid-19 if their blood
glucose levels are not well controlled, Diabetes SA has warned.
Diabetics also often find it hard to manage their condition if they develop an infection,
says the organisation. Diabetes SA has warned patients to pay extra attention to their
glucose control by taking your medications as prescribed, eating regularly and getting
enough exercise.
Recent data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that up to 7% of
South Africans between the ages of 21 and 79 years have diabetes. Based on the latest
population estimates this means that up to 3.85 million South Africans in this age group
may have diabetes.
Many more remain undiagnosed and untreated and so are at risk of developing health
complications.
Guest : Shaun Shelley | Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week |
The lifting of the prohibition of the sale of alcoholic beverages in South Africa may not
be as insignificant as we would like to think it is. The implications for those who depend
on alcohol are severe.
On 1st of June 2020, South Africa moved from ‘level 4’ to ‘level 3’ restrictions
promulgated by the government in response to the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic
The South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD) note with alarm the
significant size of the crowds that have gathered outside of retail liquor outlets and the
celebratory atmosphere accompanying them.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|
During Lockdown there are many addicts who have relapsed on hard drugs because
they couldn't access or afford tobacco. Heroin and cocaine.. Tik.. Meth.. Nyaope.
All these "hard" drugs are all much cheaper than cigarettes at the moment.
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in
the BATSA case. I am acting within my own rights as a recovering addict who has had to
deal with the trauma of this senseless prohibition.
I speak for all of us addicts. There was little thought put into this prohibition and there
has been an enormous infringement on our mental health, our financial sanity and
autonomy over our bodies.
Guest : Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services
at City Of Cape Town |
Guest : Daneel Knoetze |
While we are enraged at the murder of #GeorgeFloyd and many others, remember in SA
1 person a day is killed by police action on average, according to IPID stats.
Torture, rape, killings, assault. According to Viewfinder.org.za, Ipid took in more than 42
000 criminal complaints against the SA Police Service since 2012. It only helped secure
531 criminal convictions.
Guest : Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The
Constitution (Casac)|
The Pretoria High Court has declared the regulations promulgated for COVID-19
lockdown levels four and three as unconstitutional and invalid.
Reyno Dawid de Beer and Liberty Fighters Network challenged the regulations as set by
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,
arguing that they encroached on and limited their rights as contained in the Bill of
Rights in the Constitution.
The court found that the lockdown regulations indeed did not satisfy the rationality test
and were not justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity,
equality and freedom as contemplated in Section 36 of the Constitution.
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
A few weeks before President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster, a
local swimwear company called Granadilla had no idea that it would soon have to set
aside its range of quirky board shorts and bikinis - and would instead be delivering
actual fruit and vegetables.
But the retail industry has taken a hard knock since South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown.
And business partners Joshua Meltz and Adam Duxbury had to do something urgently.
Business Insider freelance writer Andrew Thompson joins us on the line on their story
and other businesses being forced to "get creative" to stay afloat
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : Diane Chakim | Owner at Sturks Tobacco Shop |
The tobacco ban places 109 000 jobs and 179 000 wholesalers and retailers at risk —
including the livelihood of emerging farmers.
Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa must close because of the ban
on tobacco sales
Guests : Bishop Ivan Abrahams | General Secretary at World Methodist Council |
Reverend Keith Vermeulen | retired presbyter of the Methodist Church of
Southern Africa and former South African Council of Churches' Public Policy Liaison Officer at World Methodist Council |
We, a group of concerned faith leaders, remind all moral communities that the primary,
intended
purpose of the lockdown, announced by President Ramaphosa, is “to protect the lives
and livelihoods”
and that this call must precede the clamour for or against the opening of places of
worship on 1st June
2020