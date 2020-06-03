How did Robyn Montsumi die in the custody of Mowbray Police Station?

Guest : Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson | Chairman at Patient Health Alliance Of Non |



People with Diabetes are more prone to infection during Covid-19 if their blood

glucose levels are not well controlled, Diabetes SA has warned.

Diabetics also often find it hard to manage their condition if they develop an infection,

says the organisation. Diabetes SA has warned patients to pay extra attention to their

glucose control by taking your medications as prescribed, eating regularly and getting

enough exercise.

Recent data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that up to 7% of

South Africans between the ages of 21 and 79 years have diabetes. Based on the latest

population estimates this means that up to 3.85 million South Africans in this age group

may have diabetes.

Many more remain undiagnosed and untreated and so are at risk of developing health

complications.

