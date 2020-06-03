Healthcare workers struggling on the front line

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
Healthcare workers struggling on the front line

Healthcare workers struggling on the front line

3 June 2020 9:46 PM

Guest : Dalreece Rankin-Andreas |

Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have become the unwitting heroes of the
coronavirus pandemic, winning applause from balconies and streets around the world.
Hospital workers are dealing with a huge influx of patients, while also facing a lack of
equipment in many cases and the fear of becoming infected themselves. Often, they
face heartbreaking decisions while treating their patients.
Healthcare workers are struggling on the front line and there is a lot beneath the
surface that we don't know.


Beautiful News: What’s going on out there? This book helps children understand a crisis

3 June 2020 9:58 PM

Guest : Matthew Griffiths | writer and illustrator at The Inside Book | 

Explaining the nationwide lockdown to the little ones can be somewhat of a feat for
parents. Luckily for those struggling to put the situation into words, writer and
illustrator Matthew Griffiths has created the perfect tool.
Titled, ‘The Inside Book’, Griffiths’ children’s book aims to explain the lockdown and the
coronavirus situation at large in terms that are easily understood by children.

https://mattcgriffiths.com/

How did Robyn Montsumi die in the custody of Mowbray Police Station?

3 June 2020 9:24 PM

Guest : Megan Lessing

The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the
events leading up to the sex worker's death.
IOL has reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is
investigating the death of 39-year-old sex worker Robyn Montsumi.
According to reports Montsumi died while in police custody at Mowbray police station
in April.
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) is one of the organisations
seeking clarity on the circumstances around Montsumi's death.

Hand Sanitizer is punishing my skin. Dermatologists advise

3 June 2020 9:02 PM

Guest : Dr. Dagmar Whitaker
             Phil Smith | Founder at Germ Free Solutions |

As the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread globally, health officials
have emphasized the regular sanitizing and washing one’s hands regularly and properly
is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infection.
BUT the frequent use of hand sanitizer can lead to and exacerbate dry skin
issues. How to combat dry, red, itchy and flaking hands when we’re required to
religiously keep our hands clean and hygienic?

Diabetes association warns diabetics to take extra care during corona virus pandemic

3 June 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson | Chairman at Patient Health Alliance Of Non |

People with Diabetes are more prone to infection during Covid-19 if their blood
glucose levels are not well controlled, Diabetes SA has warned.
Diabetics also often find it hard to manage their condition if they develop an infection,
says the organisation. Diabetes SA has warned patients to pay extra attention to their
glucose control by taking your medications as prescribed, eating regularly and getting
enough exercise.
Recent data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that up to 7% of
South Africans between the ages of 21 and 79 years have diabetes. Based on the latest
population estimates this means that up to 3.85 million South Africans in this age group
may have diabetes.
Many more remain undiagnosed and untreated and so are at risk of developing health
complications.

The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol

2 June 2020 9:54 PM

Guest : Shaun Shelley | Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week |

The lifting of the prohibition of the sale of alcoholic beverages in South Africa may not
be as insignificant as we would like to think it is. The implications for those who depend
on alcohol are severe.
On 1st of June 2020, South Africa moved from ‘level 4’ to ‘level 3’ restrictions
promulgated by the government in response to the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic
The South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD) note with alarm the
significant size of the crowds that have gathered outside of retail liquor outlets and the
celebratory atmosphere accompanying them.

''As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case'

2 June 2020 9:40 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|

During Lockdown there are many addicts who have relapsed on hard drugs because
they couldn't access or afford tobacco. Heroin and cocaine.. Tik.. Meth.. Nyaope.
All these "hard" drugs are all much cheaper than cigarettes at the moment.
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in
the BATSA case. I am acting within my own rights as a recovering addict who has had to
deal with the trauma of this senseless prohibition.
I speak for all of us addicts. There was little thought put into this prohibition and there
has been an enormous infringement on our mental health, our financial sanity and
autonomy over our bodies.

Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?

2 June 2020 9:08 PM

Guest : Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services
                                            at City Of Cape Town |

Police brutality in SA - is Ipid complicit or incompetent?

2 June 2020 8:56 PM

Guest : Daneel Knoetze |

While we are enraged at the murder of #GeorgeFloyd and many others, remember in SA
1 person a day is killed by police action on average, according to IPID stats.
Torture, rape, killings, assault. According to Viewfinder.org.za, Ipid took in more than 42
000 criminal complaints against the SA Police Service since 2012. It only helped secure
531 criminal convictions.

Lockdown regulations declared invalid and unconstitutional by high court

2 June 2020 8:32 PM

Guest :  Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The
                                          Constitution (Casac)|

The Pretoria High Court has declared the regulations promulgated for COVID-19
lockdown levels four and three as unconstitutional and invalid.
Reyno Dawid de Beer and Liberty Fighters Network challenged the regulations as set by
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,
arguing that they encroached on and limited their rights as contained in the Bill of
Rights in the Constitution.
The court found that the lockdown regulations indeed did not satisfy the rationality test
and were not justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity,
equality and freedom as contemplated in Section 36 of the Constitution.

