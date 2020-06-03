Beautiful News: What’s going on out there? This book helps children understand a crisis

Guest : Matthew Griffiths | writer and illustrator at The Inside Book |
Explaining the nationwide lockdown to the little ones can be somewhat of a feat for
parents. Luckily for those struggling to put the situation into words, writer and
illustrator Matthew Griffiths has created the perfect tool.
Titled, ‘The Inside Book’, Griffiths’ children’s book aims to explain the lockdown and the
coronavirus situation at large in terms that are easily understood by children.
https://mattcgriffiths.com/
Guest : Dalreece Rankin-Andreas |
Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have become the unwitting heroes of the
coronavirus pandemic, winning applause from balconies and streets around the world.
Hospital workers are dealing with a huge influx of patients, while also facing a lack of
equipment in many cases and the fear of becoming infected themselves. Often, they
face heartbreaking decisions while treating their patients.
Healthcare workers are struggling on the front line and there is a lot beneath the
surface that we don't know.
Guest : Megan Lessing
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the
events leading up to the sex worker's death.
IOL has reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is
investigating the death of 39-year-old sex worker Robyn Montsumi.
According to reports Montsumi died while in police custody at Mowbray police station
in April.
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) is one of the organisations
seeking clarity on the circumstances around Montsumi's death.
Guest : Dr. Dagmar Whitaker
Phil Smith | Founder at Germ Free Solutions |
As the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread globally, health officials
have emphasized the regular sanitizing and washing one’s hands regularly and properly
is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infection.
BUT the frequent use of hand sanitizer can lead to and exacerbate dry skin
issues. How to combat dry, red, itchy and flaking hands when we’re required to
religiously keep our hands clean and hygienic?
Guest : Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson | Chairman at Patient Health Alliance Of Non |
People with Diabetes are more prone to infection during Covid-19 if their blood
glucose levels are not well controlled, Diabetes SA has warned.
Diabetics also often find it hard to manage their condition if they develop an infection,
says the organisation. Diabetes SA has warned patients to pay extra attention to their
glucose control by taking your medications as prescribed, eating regularly and getting
enough exercise.
Recent data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that up to 7% of
South Africans between the ages of 21 and 79 years have diabetes. Based on the latest
population estimates this means that up to 3.85 million South Africans in this age group
may have diabetes.
Many more remain undiagnosed and untreated and so are at risk of developing health
complications.
Guest : Shaun Shelley | Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week |
The lifting of the prohibition of the sale of alcoholic beverages in South Africa may not
be as insignificant as we would like to think it is. The implications for those who depend
on alcohol are severe.
On 1st of June 2020, South Africa moved from ‘level 4’ to ‘level 3’ restrictions
promulgated by the government in response to the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic
The South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD) note with alarm the
significant size of the crowds that have gathered outside of retail liquor outlets and the
celebratory atmosphere accompanying them.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|
During Lockdown there are many addicts who have relapsed on hard drugs because
they couldn't access or afford tobacco. Heroin and cocaine.. Tik.. Meth.. Nyaope.
All these "hard" drugs are all much cheaper than cigarettes at the moment.
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in
the BATSA case. I am acting within my own rights as a recovering addict who has had to
deal with the trauma of this senseless prohibition.
I speak for all of us addicts. There was little thought put into this prohibition and there
has been an enormous infringement on our mental health, our financial sanity and
autonomy over our bodies.
Guest : Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services
at City Of Cape Town |
Guest : Daneel Knoetze |
While we are enraged at the murder of #GeorgeFloyd and many others, remember in SA
1 person a day is killed by police action on average, according to IPID stats.
Torture, rape, killings, assault. According to Viewfinder.org.za, Ipid took in more than 42
000 criminal complaints against the SA Police Service since 2012. It only helped secure
531 criminal convictions.
Guest : Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The
Constitution (Casac)|
The Pretoria High Court has declared the regulations promulgated for COVID-19
lockdown levels four and three as unconstitutional and invalid.
Reyno Dawid de Beer and Liberty Fighters Network challenged the regulations as set by
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,
arguing that they encroached on and limited their rights as contained in the Bill of
Rights in the Constitution.
The court found that the lockdown regulations indeed did not satisfy the rationality test
and were not justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity,
equality and freedom as contemplated in Section 36 of the Constitution.