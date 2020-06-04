Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |



After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said social media companies should not

be "arbiters of truth," satirical websites began testing that idea — by taking aim at

Zuckerberg himself.

Satirical sites like The Onion, The Shovel and The Chaser posted fake headlines about

Zuckerberg himself, which are still up on their Facebook pages. Some of the headlines

accuse him of absurd and clearly fabricated behavior, illegal conduct, or even claim he

died from coronavirus — which is false. While these posts could be seen as

misinformation, they also make a serious point about the role and responsibilities of

social media platforms in today's troubled world.

Zuckerberg has faced criticism for not doing enough to rein in the rampant spread of

misinformation on Facebook, and he defended his stance recently after Twitter shifted

gears and slapped a fact-check label on a tweet by President Trump.

