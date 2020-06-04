Guest : Jamil F Khan | author at Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams (book) |
Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams is a true story that maps the author’s experience of
living with an alcoholic father and the direct conflict of having to perform a Muslim life
that taught him that nearly everything he called home was forbidden. A detailed
account from his childhood to early adulthood, Jamil F. Khan lays bare the experience
of living in a so-called middle-class Coloured home in a neighbourhood called
Bernadino Heights in Kraaifontein, a suburb to the north of Cape Town. His memories
are overwhelmed by the constant discord that was created by the chaos and dysfunction
of his alcoholic home and a co-dependent relationship with his mother, while trying to
manage the daily routine of his parents’ keeping up appearances and him maintaining
scholastic excellence. Khan’s memories are clear and detailed, which in turn is
complemented by his scholarly thinking and analysis of those memories. He
interrogates the intersections of Islam, Colouredness and the hypocrisy of respectability
as well as the effect perceived class status has on these social realities in simple yet
incisive language, giving the reader more than just a memoir of pain and suffering.
Khan says about his debut book: ‘This is not a story for the romanticisation of pain and
perseverance, although it tells of overcoming many difficulties. It is a critique of secret
violence in faith communities and families, and the hypocrisy that has damaged so
many people still looking for a place and way to voice their trauma. This is a critique of
the value placed on ritual and culture at the expense of human life and well-being, and
the far-reaching consequences of systems of oppression dressed up as tradition.
Guest : Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press |
A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new movie and TV shows that is on offer.
Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat that #Quarantineblues!
Arts and entertainment reporter Phumlani S Langa joins me on the line now for the
most popular streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden
gems you need to start streaming immediately
• Your first pick is a gritty local series (from Showmax) called
• Your first pick is a gritty local series (from Showmax) called Gomora
Gomora is a story about inequality. It's about the rich and the poor and how fine the line
between the two can be. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds
collide.
• Netflix's edgy thriller White Lines is pick number 2 for
• Netflix's edgy thriller White Lines is pick number 2 for you?
Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in
Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path in this edgy
British-Spanish mystery thriller.
• Your next suggestion is finally here – after much anticipation & and a long wait– Issa
Rae’s Insecure season 4 is available on Showmax https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=GdHFMKJ8_lU
Insecure follows the lives of two 20-something black women navigating career strife,
relationship challenges and awkward societal experiences facing African Americans
living in LA.
• And finally, Michael Jordan’s docuseries, The Last Dance, which was a smash hit on
Netflix tracking Jordan and his Chicago Bulls basketball team
ESPN's 10-part documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicled Michael Jordan
and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, concluded on Sunday with Episodes 9 and 10. All 10
episodes are now available to replay on Netflix. Jordan and the Bulls allowed NBA
Entertainment to follow them throughout the 1997-98 season and document their final
championship together. The series features never-before-seen footage as well as
interviews with more than 100 people close to the team
Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |
After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said social media companies should not
be "arbiters of truth," satirical websites began testing that idea — by taking aim at
Zuckerberg himself.
Satirical sites like The Onion, The Shovel and The Chaser posted fake headlines about
Zuckerberg himself, which are still up on their Facebook pages. Some of the headlines
accuse him of absurd and clearly fabricated behavior, illegal conduct, or even claim he
died from coronavirus — which is false. While these posts could be seen as
misinformation, they also make a serious point about the role and responsibilities of
social media platforms in today's troubled world.
Zuckerberg has faced criticism for not doing enough to rein in the rampant spread of
misinformation on Facebook, and he defended his stance recently after Twitter shifted
gears and slapped a fact-check label on a tweet by President Trump.
Guest : Matthew Griffiths | writer and illustrator at The Inside Book |
Explaining the nationwide lockdown to the little ones can be somewhat of a feat for
parents. Luckily for those struggling to put the situation into words, writer and
illustrator Matthew Griffiths has created the perfect tool.
Titled, ‘The Inside Book’, Griffiths’ children’s book aims to explain the lockdown and the
coronavirus situation at large in terms that are easily understood by children.
https://mattcgriffiths.com/
Guest : Dalreece Rankin-Andreas |
Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have become the unwitting heroes of the
coronavirus pandemic, winning applause from balconies and streets around the world.
Hospital workers are dealing with a huge influx of patients, while also facing a lack of
equipment in many cases and the fear of becoming infected themselves. Often, they
face heartbreaking decisions while treating their patients.
Healthcare workers are struggling on the front line and there is a lot beneath the
surface that we don't know.
Guest : Megan Lessing
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the
events leading up to the sex worker's death.
IOL has reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is
investigating the death of 39-year-old sex worker Robyn Montsumi.
According to reports Montsumi died while in police custody at Mowbray police station
in April.
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) is one of the organisations
seeking clarity on the circumstances around Montsumi's death.
Guest : Dr. Dagmar Whitaker
Phil Smith | Founder at Germ Free Solutions |
As the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread globally, health officials
have emphasized the regular sanitizing and washing one’s hands regularly and properly
is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infection.
BUT the frequent use of hand sanitizer can lead to and exacerbate dry skin
issues. How to combat dry, red, itchy and flaking hands when we’re required to
religiously keep our hands clean and hygienic?
Guest : Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson | Chairman at Patient Health Alliance Of Non |
People with Diabetes are more prone to infection during Covid-19 if their blood
glucose levels are not well controlled, Diabetes SA has warned.
Diabetics also often find it hard to manage their condition if they develop an infection,
says the organisation. Diabetes SA has warned patients to pay extra attention to their
glucose control by taking your medications as prescribed, eating regularly and getting
enough exercise.
Recent data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that up to 7% of
South Africans between the ages of 21 and 79 years have diabetes. Based on the latest
population estimates this means that up to 3.85 million South Africans in this age group
may have diabetes.
Many more remain undiagnosed and untreated and so are at risk of developing health
complications.
Guest : Shaun Shelley | Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week |
The lifting of the prohibition of the sale of alcoholic beverages in South Africa may not
be as insignificant as we would like to think it is. The implications for those who depend
on alcohol are severe.
On 1st of June 2020, South Africa moved from ‘level 4’ to ‘level 3’ restrictions
promulgated by the government in response to the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic
The South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD) note with alarm the
significant size of the crowds that have gathered outside of retail liquor outlets and the
celebratory atmosphere accompanying them.