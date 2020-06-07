95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners - Motshekga

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:45
R1 million raised to feed the hungry
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jarette Petzer
Today at 05:10
Back to school… finally
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke
Today at 05:20
Is the Department of Basic Education transparent?
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Plastic bags are better for the environment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Nahman - Principal Environmental Economist, and Research Group Leader for Sustainability, Economics and Waste at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Clarifying driving license testing centre opening
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: President's visit to Western Cape, eye of SA's Covid-19 storm
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency
Today at 07:20
Back to School: Take Two
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Have hospital trauma units been busier due to alcohol-related admissions?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at Western Cape Dept Of Health
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : Brazil and Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
Personal finance with Paul Roleofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off "Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried." 5 June 2020 10:35 AM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners - Motshekga

95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners - Motshekga

7 June 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes
will start on Monday as announced earlier.
The minister updated South Africa on the state of school readiness on Sunday
afternoon, after her department delayed re-opening by a week last Sunday.
Motshekga confirmed that Grades 7 and 12 will resume classes on Monday (8 June),
after the department spent the past week seeing to schools that had not yet met Covid19 related requirements.
She thanked sister departments and all organisations that assisted and also expressed
appreciation for communities themselves that stepped in to help.
The minister reiterated that schools which are not yet compliant will remain closed.
The pupils attending the 5% of schools nationwide that are not ready to re-open "will
not be left behind", she said.
They will be accommodated in alternative venues - these possibly include
neighbouring schools, boarding schools and "camps".
Motshekga emphasized that consent will have to be obtained from parents in these
cases.


Interfaith silent Vigil at St George Cathedral under the leadership of Arch Bishop Thabo Makhoba

7 June 2020 10:48 PM

Guest : Nomfundo Walaza | CEO at Desmond Tutu Peace Centre |

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent
protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the
deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others.
The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of
responsibility for Khosa's death.
The council protested at St Albans Anglican Cathedral in Pretoria, while prayers will be
conducted by Archbishop Thabo Makgobo in Cape Town's St George's Anglican
Cathedral. (Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie of the Muslim Judicial Council also
took part among other faith leaders).

Lumkile’s Book Joint in Gugs

7 June 2020 10:04 PM

Guest :  Lumkile Mzukwa | Founder at Lumkiles BOOK JOINT |

Earlier this year bookworm Lumkile Mzukwa from Gugulethu decided to converted his
garage into a book joint.
The concept of the book joint in his neighbourhood (derived from many years of
collecting books) was prompted
“to free the minds of black children” and to empower and encourage community
members to read.
Mzukwa said his collection of books ranges from economics, history, philosophy,
African literature, Greek and Roman literature, classic novels and South African history.
He added that he wants his book joint to be utilised as a community space to promote
ideas

D6WC Honours the legacy of the late Chairperson Shahied Ajam

7 June 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Nicki van't Riet

The chairperson of Cape Town's District 6 Working Committee, Shahied Ajam, died
suddenly on Saturday, leaving friends and family in shock.
"Shahied (62) was one of the great humanitarian leaders of our city and a man who will
go down in history as a visionary who brought tangible restitution and hope to the
people of District 6," a statement said.

Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa

4 June 2020 10:02 PM

Guest :  Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press |

A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new movie and TV shows that is on offer.
Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat that #Quarantineblues!
Arts and entertainment reporter Phumlani S Langa joins me on the line now for the
most popular streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden
gems you need to start streaming immediately
• Your first pick is a gritty local series (from Showmax) called
Gomora https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLZPjcNz54E
Gomora is a story about inequality. It's about the rich and the poor and how fine the line
between the two can be. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds
collide.
• Netflix's edgy thriller White Lines is pick number 2 for
you? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj7uyeaJjFQ
Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in
Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path in this edgy
British-Spanish mystery thriller.
• Your next suggestion is finally here – after much anticipation & and a long wait– Issa
Rae’s Insecure season 4 is available on Showmax https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=GdHFMKJ8_lU
Insecure follows the lives of two 20-something black women navigating career strife,
relationship challenges and awkward societal experiences facing African Americans
living in LA.
• And finally, Michael Jordan’s docuseries, The Last Dance, which was a smash hit on
Netflix tracking Jordan and his Chicago Bulls basketball team
ESPN's 10-part documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicled Michael Jordan
and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, concluded on Sunday with Episodes 9 and 10. All 10
episodes are now available to replay on Netflix. Jordan and the Bulls allowed NBA
Entertainment to follow them throughout the 1997-98 season and document their final
championship together. The series features never-before-seen footage as well as
interviews with more than 100 people close to the team

Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams

4 June 2020 9:40 PM

Guest : Jamil F Khan | author at Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams (book) |

Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams is a true story that maps the author’s experience of
living with an alcoholic father and the direct conflict of having to perform a Muslim life
that taught him that nearly everything he called home was forbidden. A detailed
account from his childhood to early adulthood, Jamil F. Khan lays bare the experience
of living in a so-called middle-class Coloured home in a neighbourhood called
Bernadino Heights in Kraaifontein, a suburb to the north of Cape Town. His memories
are overwhelmed by the constant discord that was created by the chaos and dysfunction
of his alcoholic home and a co-dependent relationship with his mother, while trying to
manage the daily routine of his parents’ keeping up appearances and him maintaining
scholastic excellence. Khan’s memories are clear and detailed, which in turn is
complemented by his scholarly thinking and analysis of those memories. He
interrogates the intersections of Islam, Colouredness and the hypocrisy of respectability
as well as the effect perceived class status has on these social realities in simple yet
incisive language, giving the reader more than just a memoir of pain and suffering.
Khan says about his debut book: ‘This is not a story for the romanticisation of pain and
perseverance, although it tells of overcoming many difficulties. It is a critique of secret
violence in faith communities and families, and the hypocrisy that has damaged so
many people still looking for a place and way to voice their trauma. This is a critique of
the value placed on ritual and culture at the expense of human life and well-being, and
the far-reaching consequences of systems of oppression dressed up as tradition.

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means

4 June 2020 9:01 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

Tim Lundy
Cape Town Hiking
Registered tour & mountain guide
Ref no. WC7676

Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim: Satirical websites are testing Facebook's policy on not being the 'arbiter of truth'

4 June 2020 8:38 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |

After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said social media companies should not
be "arbiters of truth," satirical websites began testing that idea — by taking aim at
Zuckerberg himself.
Satirical sites like The Onion, The Shovel and The Chaser posted fake headlines about
Zuckerberg himself, which are still up on their Facebook pages. Some of the headlines
accuse him of absurd and clearly fabricated behavior, illegal conduct, or even claim he
died from coronavirus — which is false. While these posts could be seen as
misinformation, they also make a serious point about the role and responsibilities of
social media platforms in today's troubled world.
Zuckerberg has faced criticism for not doing enough to rein in the rampant spread of
misinformation on Facebook, and he defended his stance recently after Twitter shifted
gears and slapped a fact-check label on a tweet by President Trump.

Beautiful News: What’s going on out there? This book helps children understand a crisis

3 June 2020 9:58 PM

Guest : Matthew Griffiths | writer and illustrator at The Inside Book | 

Explaining the nationwide lockdown to the little ones can be somewhat of a feat for
parents. Luckily for those struggling to put the situation into words, writer and
illustrator Matthew Griffiths has created the perfect tool.
Titled, ‘The Inside Book’, Griffiths’ children’s book aims to explain the lockdown and the
coronavirus situation at large in terms that are easily understood by children.

https://mattcgriffiths.com/

Healthcare workers struggling on the front line

3 June 2020 9:46 PM

Guest : Dalreece Rankin-Andreas |

Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have become the unwitting heroes of the
coronavirus pandemic, winning applause from balconies and streets around the world.
Hospital workers are dealing with a huge influx of patients, while also facing a lack of
equipment in many cases and the fear of becoming infected themselves. Often, they
face heartbreaking decisions while treating their patients.
Healthcare workers are struggling on the front line and there is a lot beneath the
surface that we don't know.

95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners

Politics Local

SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'

Local Entertainment

The waiting game: How COVID-19 is bringing SA sport to its knees

7 June 2020 9:55 PM

From small towns to cities, US sees biggest rallies yet for racial justice

7 June 2020 6:50 PM

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation: Racism SA’s biggest disease

7 June 2020 5:20 PM

