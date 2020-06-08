How does thermal screening really work?

Guest : Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press |



A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the

very best new movie and TV shows that is on offer.

Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from

hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to

help you beat that #Quarantineblues!

Arts and entertainment reporter Phumlani S Langa joins me on the line now for the

most popular streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden

gems you need to start streaming immediately

• Your first pick is a gritty local series (from Showmax) called

Gomora https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLZPjcNz54E

Gomora is a story about inequality. It's about the rich and the poor and how fine the line

between the two can be. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds

collide.

• Netflix's edgy thriller White Lines is pick number 2 for

you? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj7uyeaJjFQ

Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in

Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path in this edgy

British-Spanish mystery thriller.

• Your next suggestion is finally here – after much anticipation & and a long wait– Issa

Rae’s Insecure season 4 is available on Showmax https://www.youtube.com/watch?

v=GdHFMKJ8_lU

Insecure follows the lives of two 20-something black women navigating career strife,

relationship challenges and awkward societal experiences facing African Americans

living in LA.

• And finally, Michael Jordan’s docuseries, The Last Dance, which was a smash hit on

Netflix tracking Jordan and his Chicago Bulls basketball team

ESPN's 10-part documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicled Michael Jordan

and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, concluded on Sunday with Episodes 9 and 10. All 10

episodes are now available to replay on Netflix. Jordan and the Bulls allowed NBA

Entertainment to follow them throughout the 1997-98 season and document their final

championship together. The series features never-before-seen footage as well as

interviews with more than 100 people close to the team

