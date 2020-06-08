How does thermal screening really work?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Living a full life with incontinence
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Today at 05:10
Africa news update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Smoking cessation: It's not just about meds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jackie Maimin - Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: Brands need to adapt to customers' new digital habits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grant Lapping
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Groote Schuur in crisis says Nehawu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eric Kweleta
Today at 07:20
Untitled: Collins Khosa case in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wikus Steyl, lawyer Representing Khanya Cekeshe
Today at 08:07
Gang activity getting back to normal with easing of lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:21
What happens when the rules don’t make sense?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kris Dobie - Senior Manager: Organisational Ethics at The Ethics Institute
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Minneapolis vow to disband police department
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 10:08
Americans set to turn on Trump as SA turned on Zuma
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor behind a study that sparked widespread debate has defended her work. 8 June 2020 3:44 PM
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR. 8 June 2020 3:01 PM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
How does thermal screening really work?

How does thermal screening really work?

8 June 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Matthew Moore | Founder at Thermal Screening Supplies|

With the pandemic taking a massive knock on our economy we know that everyone is
feeling the pinch - especiallyfor small businesses now required to provide PPE when
their incomes have taken a knock.
But... you can help mitigate the potential outbreak of COVID-19 in your workspace,
school or office by putting a fever screening system in place that saves you time and
prevents unnecessary contact .


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Beautiful News feature: “Black pride builds communities.” This artist is bringing people of colour to the forefront

8 June 2020 9:42 PM
Low libidos during lock down

8 June 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Dr Anthony Smith | General Practitioner at Dr Anthony Smith private
                                            practice |

If your libido is as nonexistent as your social life in real life, fear not!
Not being interested in sex during a global crisis is completely normal. Because a
pandemic is very unsexy.

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: You can order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants – at cut-rate prices

8 June 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

The coronavirus pandemic is devastating restaurants around the world. And South
Africa’s hard lockdown has forced restaurants into the takeaway and delivery space -
even those whose owners might once have chortled at the very thought.
The takeaway market is one traditionally reserved for food that travels well. But
worldwide this is a trend that’s starting to shift.
In the United States, a handful of Michelin star restaurants have started offering
deliveries in order to stay afloat. Some restaurant suppliers are delivering delicacies,
like caviar and live king crabs, direct to the public. And one of the fanciest restaurants
in Seattle recently turned into a drive-through burger place.
In South Africa, You can now order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants –
at cut-rate prices.

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

Cape Town's favourite ice cream man is missing the fans & sport gees

8 June 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Boeta Mogamad Cassiem

Mogamad Cassiem (66) has sold ice creams, sweets and cooldrinks at Newlands Cricket
Stadium for more than 55 years. His payoff lines, “A sucker to make your girlfriend
wakker, a wafer to make your boyfriend styfer, and a lolly to make you jolly” have
served him well over years and have entered the Newlands lexicon.

Interfaith silent Vigil at St George Cathedral under the leadership of Arch Bishop Thabo Makhoba

7 June 2020 10:48 PM

Guest : Nomfundo Walaza | Co- founding Director of the Unyoke Foundation


The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent
protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the
deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others.

The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of
responsibility for Khosa's death.

The council protested at St Albans Anglican Cathedral in Pretoria, while prayers will be
conducted by Archbishop Thabo Makgobo in Cape Town's St George's Anglican
Cathedral. (Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie of the Muslim Judicial Council also
took part among other faith leaders).

Lumkile’s Book Joint in Gugs

7 June 2020 10:04 PM

Guest :  Lumkile Mzukwa | Founder at Lumkiles BOOK JOINT |

Earlier this year bookworm Lumkile Mzukwa from Gugulethu decided to converted his
garage into a book joint.
The concept of the book joint in his neighbourhood (derived from many years of
collecting books) was prompted
“to free the minds of black children” and to empower and encourage community
members to read.
Mzukwa said his collection of books ranges from economics, history, philosophy,
African literature, Greek and Roman literature, classic novels and South African history.
He added that he wants his book joint to be utilised as a community space to promote
ideas

D6WC Honours the legacy of the late Chairperson Shahied Ajam

7 June 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Nicki van't Riet

The chairperson of Cape Town's District 6 Working Committee, Shahied Ajam, died
suddenly on Saturday, leaving friends and family in shock.
"Shahied (62) was one of the great humanitarian leaders of our city and a man who will
go down in history as a visionary who brought tangible restitution and hope to the
people of District 6," a statement said.

95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners - Motshekga

7 June 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes
will start on Monday as announced earlier.
The minister updated South Africa on the state of school readiness on Sunday
afternoon, after her department delayed re-opening by a week last Sunday.
Motshekga confirmed that Grades 7 and 12 will resume classes on Monday (8 June),
after the department spent the past week seeing to schools that had not yet met Covid19 related requirements.
She thanked sister departments and all organisations that assisted and also expressed
appreciation for communities themselves that stepped in to help.
The minister reiterated that schools which are not yet compliant will remain closed.
The pupils attending the 5% of schools nationwide that are not ready to re-open "will
not be left behind", she said.
They will be accommodated in alternative venues - these possibly include
neighbouring schools, boarding schools and "camps".
Motshekga emphasized that consent will have to be obtained from parents in these
cases.

Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa

4 June 2020 10:02 PM

Guest :  Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press |

A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new movie and TV shows that is on offer.
Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat that #Quarantineblues!
Arts and entertainment reporter Phumlani S Langa joins me on the line now for the
most popular streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden
gems you need to start streaming immediately
• Your first pick is a gritty local series (from Showmax) called
Gomora https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLZPjcNz54E
Gomora is a story about inequality. It's about the rich and the poor and how fine the line
between the two can be. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds
collide.
• Netflix's edgy thriller White Lines is pick number 2 for
you? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj7uyeaJjFQ
Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in
Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path in this edgy
British-Spanish mystery thriller.
• Your next suggestion is finally here – after much anticipation & and a long wait– Issa
Rae’s Insecure season 4 is available on Showmax https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=GdHFMKJ8_lU
Insecure follows the lives of two 20-something black women navigating career strife,
relationship challenges and awkward societal experiences facing African Americans
living in LA.
• And finally, Michael Jordan’s docuseries, The Last Dance, which was a smash hit on
Netflix tracking Jordan and his Chicago Bulls basketball team
ESPN's 10-part documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicled Michael Jordan
and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, concluded on Sunday with Episodes 9 and 10. All 10
episodes are now available to replay on Netflix. Jordan and the Bulls allowed NBA
Entertainment to follow them throughout the 1997-98 season and document their final
championship together. The series features never-before-seen footage as well as
interviews with more than 100 people close to the team

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes'

Local

Bail set at $1 million for policeman charged with Floyd murder

8 June 2020 8:27 PM

WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide

8 June 2020 8:12 PM

France police to ban chokehold arrest as protest anger mounts

8 June 2020 7:34 PM

