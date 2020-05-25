Local TV series 'Melody' aims to rectify stereotypes about coloured people

Guest : Celeste Williams
Melody, a brand-new TV series, filmed entirely on location on the Cape flats and Cape
Town and starring local actors, has been well received on SABC 2 and will be renewed
for another season.
It is a story about a young and talented penny-whistler from Athlone who uses music as
a form of escapism from her impoverished background and abusive father. When she
gets an opportunity to audition for a music scholarship, will she stand up against her
tyrannical father and follow her dreams?
Guest : Dr Anthony Smith | General Practitioner at Dr Anthony Smith private
practice |
If your libido is as nonexistent as your social life in real life, fear not!
Not being interested in sex during a global crisis is completely normal. Because a
pandemic is very unsexy.
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
The coronavirus pandemic is devastating restaurants around the world. And South
Africa’s hard lockdown has forced restaurants into the takeaway and delivery space -
even those whose owners might once have chortled at the very thought.
The takeaway market is one traditionally reserved for food that travels well. But
worldwide this is a trend that’s starting to shift.
In the United States, a handful of Michelin star restaurants have started offering
deliveries in order to stay afloat. Some restaurant suppliers are delivering delicacies,
like caviar and live king crabs, direct to the public. And one of the fanciest restaurants
in Seattle recently turned into a drive-through burger place.
In South Africa, You can now order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants –
at cut-rate prices.
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : Matthew Moore | Founder at Thermal Screening Supplies|
With the pandemic taking a massive knock on our economy we know that everyone is
feeling the pinch - especiallyfor small businesses now required to provide PPE when
their incomes have taken a knock.
But... you can help mitigate the potential outbreak of COVID-19 in your workspace,
school or office by putting a fever screening system in place that saves you time and
prevents unnecessary contact .
Guest : Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Mogamad Cassiem (66) has sold ice creams, sweets and cooldrinks at Newlands Cricket
Stadium for more than 55 years. His payoff lines, “A sucker to make your girlfriend
wakker, a wafer to make your boyfriend styfer, and a lolly to make you jolly” have
served him well over years and have entered the Newlands lexicon.
Guest : Nomfundo Walaza | Co- founding Director of the Unyoke Foundation
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent
protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the
deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others.
The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of
responsibility for Khosa's death.
The council protested at St Albans Anglican Cathedral in Pretoria, while prayers will be
conducted by Archbishop Thabo Makgobo in Cape Town's St George's Anglican
Cathedral. (Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie of the Muslim Judicial Council also
took part among other faith leaders).
Guest : Lumkile Mzukwa | Founder at Lumkiles BOOK JOINT |
Earlier this year bookworm Lumkile Mzukwa from Gugulethu decided to converted his
garage into a book joint.
The concept of the book joint in his neighbourhood (derived from many years of
collecting books) was prompted
“to free the minds of black children” and to empower and encourage community
members to read.
Mzukwa said his collection of books ranges from economics, history, philosophy,
African literature, Greek and Roman literature, classic novels and South African history.
He added that he wants his book joint to be utilised as a community space to promote
ideas
Guest : Nicki van't Riet
The chairperson of Cape Town's District 6 Working Committee, Shahied Ajam, died
suddenly on Saturday, leaving friends and family in shock.
"Shahied (62) was one of the great humanitarian leaders of our city and a man who will
go down in history as a visionary who brought tangible restitution and hope to the
people of District 6," a statement said.
Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes
will start on Monday as announced earlier.
The minister updated South Africa on the state of school readiness on Sunday
afternoon, after her department delayed re-opening by a week last Sunday.
Motshekga confirmed that Grades 7 and 12 will resume classes on Monday (8 June),
after the department spent the past week seeing to schools that had not yet met Covid19 related requirements.
She thanked sister departments and all organisations that assisted and also expressed
appreciation for communities themselves that stepped in to help.
The minister reiterated that schools which are not yet compliant will remain closed.
The pupils attending the 5% of schools nationwide that are not ready to re-open "will
not be left behind", she said.
They will be accommodated in alternative venues - these possibly include
neighbouring schools, boarding schools and "camps".
Motshekga emphasized that consent will have to be obtained from parents in these
cases.
Guest : Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press |
A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new movie and TV shows that is on offer.
Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat that #Quarantineblues!
Arts and entertainment reporter Phumlani S Langa joins me on the line now for the
most popular streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden
gems you need to start streaming immediately
• Your first pick is a gritty local series (from Showmax) called
Gomora https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLZPjcNz54E
Gomora is a story about inequality. It's about the rich and the poor and how fine the line
between the two can be. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds
collide.
• Netflix's edgy thriller White Lines is pick number 2 for
you? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj7uyeaJjFQ
Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in
Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path in this edgy
British-Spanish mystery thriller.
• Your next suggestion is finally here – after much anticipation & and a long wait– Issa
Rae’s Insecure season 4 is available on Showmax https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=GdHFMKJ8_lU
Insecure follows the lives of two 20-something black women navigating career strife,
relationship challenges and awkward societal experiences facing African Americans
living in LA.
• And finally, Michael Jordan’s docuseries, The Last Dance, which was a smash hit on
Netflix tracking Jordan and his Chicago Bulls basketball team
ESPN's 10-part documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicled Michael Jordan
and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, concluded on Sunday with Episodes 9 and 10. All 10
episodes are now available to replay on Netflix. Jordan and the Bulls allowed NBA
Entertainment to follow them throughout the 1997-98 season and document their final
championship together. The series features never-before-seen footage as well as
interviews with more than 100 people close to the team