Local TV series 'Melody' aims to rectify stereotypes about coloured people

Today at 15:40
Rugby edging closer to new global calendar and Test window shake-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Burnard - Journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
What are our rainfall figures looking like?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Peter Johnston - climate scientist at the University of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Sloppy science taints Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco court defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katharine Child - Journalist
Today at 16:55
Cape Town's favourite ice cream seller needs your help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
Court sets aside intelligence report at core of investigation into SARS ‘rogue unit’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaques Pauw - - Investigative journalist
Today at 17:20
Could the coronavirus crisis finally finish off coal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Prof in Chemical Engineering at UCT
Today at 17:46
New music by Luna Page - song ‘Reach the Sky’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
Today at 20:25
What to do with SA statues?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT
Prof Duane Jethro - post-doctoral research fellow at Utrecht University
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs ‘Special One’ José Mourinho
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
Crowdfunding platform raises R2.5m for student relief in a bid to #CapTheGap Crowdfunding platform Feenix has so far raised R2.5 million in donations towards their #CapTheGap Covid-19 student relief fund. 9 June 2020 2:45 PM
Is it time to reinstate the booze ban? Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries. 9 June 2020 2:16 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
Leading through COVID It has been awe-inspiring and humbling to see the hard work and dedication of employees and other essential service providers. 9 June 2020 3:29 PM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply). 9 June 2020 1:10 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Local TV series 'Melody' aims to rectify stereotypes about coloured people

Local TV series 'Melody' aims to rectify stereotypes about coloured people

25 May 2020 9:30 PM

Guest : Celeste Williams

Melody, a brand-new TV series, filmed entirely on location on the Cape flats and Cape
Town and starring local actors, has been well received on SABC 2 and will be renewed
for another season.
It is a story about a young and talented penny-whistler from Athlone who uses music as
a form of escapism from her impoverished background and abusive father. When she
gets an opportunity to audition for a music scholarship, will she stand up against her
tyrannical father and follow her dreams?


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Beautiful News feature: “Black pride builds communities.” This artist is bringing people of colour to the forefront

8 June 2020 9:42 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Low libidos during lock down

8 June 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Dr Anthony Smith | General Practitioner at Dr Anthony Smith private
                                            practice |

If your libido is as nonexistent as your social life in real life, fear not!
Not being interested in sex during a global crisis is completely normal. Because a
pandemic is very unsexy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: You can order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants – at cut-rate prices

8 June 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

The coronavirus pandemic is devastating restaurants around the world. And South
Africa’s hard lockdown has forced restaurants into the takeaway and delivery space -
even those whose owners might once have chortled at the very thought.
The takeaway market is one traditionally reserved for food that travels well. But
worldwide this is a trend that’s starting to shift.
In the United States, a handful of Michelin star restaurants have started offering
deliveries in order to stay afloat. Some restaurant suppliers are delivering delicacies,
like caviar and live king crabs, direct to the public. And one of the fanciest restaurants
in Seattle recently turned into a drive-through burger place.
In South Africa, You can now order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants –
at cut-rate prices.

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does thermal screening really work?

8 June 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Matthew Moore | Founder at Thermal Screening Supplies|

With the pandemic taking a massive knock on our economy we know that everyone is
feeling the pinch - especiallyfor small businesses now required to provide PPE when
their incomes have taken a knock.
But... you can help mitigate the potential outbreak of COVID-19 in your workspace,
school or office by putting a fever screening system in place that saves you time and
prevents unnecessary contact .

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town's favourite ice cream man is missing the fans & sport gees

8 June 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Boeta Mogamad Cassiem

Mogamad Cassiem (66) has sold ice creams, sweets and cooldrinks at Newlands Cricket
Stadium for more than 55 years. His payoff lines, “A sucker to make your girlfriend
wakker, a wafer to make your boyfriend styfer, and a lolly to make you jolly” have
served him well over years and have entered the Newlands lexicon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interfaith silent Vigil at St George Cathedral under the leadership of Arch Bishop Thabo Makhoba

7 June 2020 10:48 PM

Guest : Nomfundo Walaza | Co- founding Director of the Unyoke Foundation


The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent
protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the
deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others.

The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of
responsibility for Khosa's death.

The council protested at St Albans Anglican Cathedral in Pretoria, while prayers will be
conducted by Archbishop Thabo Makgobo in Cape Town's St George's Anglican
Cathedral. (Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie of the Muslim Judicial Council also
took part among other faith leaders).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lumkile’s Book Joint in Gugs

7 June 2020 10:04 PM

Guest :  Lumkile Mzukwa | Founder at Lumkiles BOOK JOINT |

Earlier this year bookworm Lumkile Mzukwa from Gugulethu decided to converted his
garage into a book joint.
The concept of the book joint in his neighbourhood (derived from many years of
collecting books) was prompted
“to free the minds of black children” and to empower and encourage community
members to read.
Mzukwa said his collection of books ranges from economics, history, philosophy,
African literature, Greek and Roman literature, classic novels and South African history.
He added that he wants his book joint to be utilised as a community space to promote
ideas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

D6WC Honours the legacy of the late Chairperson Shahied Ajam

7 June 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Nicki van't Riet

The chairperson of Cape Town's District 6 Working Committee, Shahied Ajam, died
suddenly on Saturday, leaving friends and family in shock.
"Shahied (62) was one of the great humanitarian leaders of our city and a man who will
go down in history as a visionary who brought tangible restitution and hope to the
people of District 6," a statement said.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners - Motshekga

7 June 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes
will start on Monday as announced earlier.
The minister updated South Africa on the state of school readiness on Sunday
afternoon, after her department delayed re-opening by a week last Sunday.
Motshekga confirmed that Grades 7 and 12 will resume classes on Monday (8 June),
after the department spent the past week seeing to schools that had not yet met Covid19 related requirements.
She thanked sister departments and all organisations that assisted and also expressed
appreciation for communities themselves that stepped in to help.
The minister reiterated that schools which are not yet compliant will remain closed.
The pupils attending the 5% of schools nationwide that are not ready to re-open "will
not be left behind", she said.
They will be accommodated in alternative venues - these possibly include
neighbouring schools, boarding schools and "camps".
Motshekga emphasized that consent will have to be obtained from parents in these
cases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa

4 June 2020 10:02 PM

Guest :  Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press |

A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new movie and TV shows that is on offer.
Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat that #Quarantineblues!
Arts and entertainment reporter Phumlani S Langa joins me on the line now for the
most popular streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden
gems you need to start streaming immediately
• Your first pick is a gritty local series (from Showmax) called
Gomora https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLZPjcNz54E
Gomora is a story about inequality. It's about the rich and the poor and how fine the line
between the two can be. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds
collide.
• Netflix's edgy thriller White Lines is pick number 2 for
you? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj7uyeaJjFQ
Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in
Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path in this edgy
British-Spanish mystery thriller.
• Your next suggestion is finally here – after much anticipation & and a long wait– Issa
Rae’s Insecure season 4 is available on Showmax https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=GdHFMKJ8_lU
Insecure follows the lives of two 20-something black women navigating career strife,
relationship challenges and awkward societal experiences facing African Americans
living in LA.
• And finally, Michael Jordan’s docuseries, The Last Dance, which was a smash hit on
Netflix tracking Jordan and his Chicago Bulls basketball team
ESPN's 10-part documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicled Michael Jordan
and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, concluded on Sunday with Episodes 9 and 10. All 10
episodes are now available to replay on Netflix. Jordan and the Bulls allowed NBA
Entertainment to follow them throughout the 1997-98 season and document their final
championship together. The series features never-before-seen footage as well as
interviews with more than 100 people close to the team

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

LIVE BLOG: Are universities, TVET colleges ready to reopen? Minister Blade Nzimande explains

9 June 2020 2:53 PM

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande briefs on COVID-19 measures at tertiary institutions

9 June 2020 2:45 PM

West Rand high school shuts after positive COVID-19 case confirmed

9 June 2020 2:41 PM

