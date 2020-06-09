Western Cape looking for healthcare staff to bolster fight against Covid-19

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist



Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and

she will give us feedback on the Audi South Africa virtual business meeting and then

review the Audi A6 2020 – welcome back Melinda!

Audi South Africa virtual business meeting

The new Audi A6 has been on sale since early 2020 but with its official launch being

delayed by the local lockdown, this is the big sedan's official debut and introduction of

a new engine to the range.



Review: Audi A6

Fast facts:

Price: starting at R885k up to R1 349 500

Engine: 2.0-litre TDI

Power/Torque: 7-speed dual-clutch which produces 140 kW and 400 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox

Audi is claiming a sprint time of 8.4 seconds and it'll run to a top speed of 237 kph

• The Audi A6 is available with 2 packages: Comfort (R30 000) and Sports (R29 200

• MMI navigation plus as well as smartphone interface fitted as standard

• Styling?

• Melinda, how fast does she drive?

• fuel consumption by up to 0.7L/100 km

arrow_forward