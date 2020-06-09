Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs ‘Special One’ José Mourinho

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA Tourism business council appeals to government to speed up opening of industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 09:50
Talkers and Callers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Minneapolis vow to disband police department
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enrico Smith
Today at 11:05
Global Entrepreneurship Monitor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Parklands College Secondary issues apology for slave auction advertised as a "fun" activity for grade 7's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sylvia Steyn
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
W Cape Health says Groote Schuur is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone. 10 June 2020 9:13 AM
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade. 10 June 2020 6:57 AM
I'm looking for somebody who can sponsor me to fix my eyes, pleads Newlands icon Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem hopes that some of his loyal fans can fund his long-overdue cataract removal... 9 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Local
W Cape Health says Groote Schuur is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone. 10 June 2020 9:13 AM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
View all Politics
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself' ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication. 9 June 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs ‘Special One’ José Mourinho

Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs ‘Special One’ José Mourinho

9 June 2020 10:01 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us feedback on the Audi South Africa virtual business meeting and then
review the Audi A6 2020 – welcome back Melinda!
Audi South Africa virtual business meeting
The new Audi A6 has been on sale since early 2020 but with its official launch being
delayed by the local lockdown, this is the big sedan's official debut and introduction of
a new engine to the range.

Review: Audi A6
Fast facts:
Price: starting at R885k up to R1 349 500
Engine: 2.0-litre TDI
Power/Torque: 7-speed dual-clutch which produces 140 kW and 400 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox
Audi is claiming a sprint time of 8.4 seconds and it'll run to a top speed of 237 kph
• The Audi A6 is available with 2 packages: Comfort (R30 000) and Sports (R29 200
• MMI navigation plus as well as smartphone interface fitted as standard
• Styling?
• Melinda, how fast does she drive?
• fuel consumption by up to 0.7L/100 km


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?

9 June 2020 10:07 PM

Guest : Prof John Mason | Prof of African History at University of Virginia |

As protests over the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd engulfed the US for a sixth
straight night, there is a sense of frustration that the country has been through this all
before.
Floyd’s death was just the latest in a series of high-profile cases of black people being
killed at the hands of police in recent years.
Years of police brutality and misconduct had previously sparked countless marches and
debates on reform

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to do with SA's historical statues?

9 June 2020 9:07 PM

Guests : Adam Haupt | Professor at UCT |

Prof Duane Jethro | post-doctoral researcher at Centre for Anthropological Research on Museums & Heritage at Humboldt University|

Yesterday, anti-racism protesters in England pulled down a statue of a 17th-century
slave trader while demonstrating in solidarity with the US Black Lives Matter movement.

The protesters in the city of Bristol, in southwest England, tied the bronze statue of Edward Colston with rope before toppling it to cheers from the surrounding crowd.

Demonstrators were later seen rolling the statue to the nearby harbor and throwing it into the River Avon. The statue of Colston had stood in Bristol's city center since 1895 but had become increasingly controversial, with petitions created to demand its removal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape looking for healthcare staff to bolster fight against Covid-19

9 June 2020 8:37 PM

Guest : Eleanor Roberts | provincial chairperson at DENOSA |

President Cyril Ramaphosa, last week issued orders to the Western Cape government to
find more doctors and nurses to help deal with the increasing number of Covid-19
hospitalizations in the province.
This as the Covid-19 case rate in the Cape continues to soar. As of yesterday (Monday 8
June 2020), the province had 33 568 positive cases with 1080 deaths and over 26 000
recoveries across the country.
This no doubt has had a negative effect of the virus on the province’s healthcare
workers. Several nurses and hospital support staff have already died as a result of the
virus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: “Black pride builds communities.” This artist is bringing people of colour to the forefront

8 June 2020 9:42 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Low libidos during lock down

8 June 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Dr Anthony Smith | General Practitioner at Dr Anthony Smith private
                                            practice |

If your libido is as nonexistent as your social life in real life, fear not!
Not being interested in sex during a global crisis is completely normal. Because a
pandemic is very unsexy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: You can order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants – at cut-rate prices

8 June 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

The coronavirus pandemic is devastating restaurants around the world. And South
Africa’s hard lockdown has forced restaurants into the takeaway and delivery space -
even those whose owners might once have chortled at the very thought.
The takeaway market is one traditionally reserved for food that travels well. But
worldwide this is a trend that’s starting to shift.
In the United States, a handful of Michelin star restaurants have started offering
deliveries in order to stay afloat. Some restaurant suppliers are delivering delicacies,
like caviar and live king crabs, direct to the public. And one of the fanciest restaurants
in Seattle recently turned into a drive-through burger place.
In South Africa, You can now order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants –
at cut-rate prices.

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does thermal screening really work?

8 June 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Matthew Moore | Founder at Thermal Screening Supplies|

With the pandemic taking a massive knock on our economy we know that everyone is
feeling the pinch - especiallyfor small businesses now required to provide PPE when
their incomes have taken a knock.
But... you can help mitigate the potential outbreak of COVID-19 in your workspace,
school or office by putting a fever screening system in place that saves you time and
prevents unnecessary contact .

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town's favourite ice cream man is missing the fans & sport gees

8 June 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Boeta Mogamad Cassiem

Mogamad Cassiem (66) has sold ice creams, sweets and cooldrinks at Newlands Cricket
Stadium for more than 55 years. His payoff lines, “A sucker to make your girlfriend
wakker, a wafer to make your boyfriend styfer, and a lolly to make you jolly” have
served him well over years and have entered the Newlands lexicon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interfaith silent Vigil at St George Cathedral under the leadership of Arch Bishop Thabo Makhoba

7 June 2020 10:48 PM

Guest : Nomfundo Walaza | Co- founding Director of the Unyoke Foundation


The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent
protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the
deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others.

The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of
responsibility for Khosa's death.

The council protested at St Albans Anglican Cathedral in Pretoria, while prayers will be
conducted by Archbishop Thabo Makgobo in Cape Town's St George's Anglican
Cathedral. (Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie of the Muslim Judicial Council also
took part among other faith leaders).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

W Cape Health says Groote Schuur is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff

Local Politics

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Local

Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test

Business

EWN Highlights

Govt demands 'swift' arrest of suspects for murdered Tshegofatso Pule

10 June 2020 8:58 AM

Open up our sector or risk half a million jobs - Tourism Business Council SA

10 June 2020 8:51 AM

49 staffers, patients contract COVID-19 at Western Cape psychiatric hospital

10 June 2020 8:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA