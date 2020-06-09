How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?

Guest : Prof John Mason | Prof of African History at University of Virginia |
As protests over the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd engulfed the US for a sixth
straight night, there is a sense of frustration that the country has been through this all
before.
Floyd’s death was just the latest in a series of high-profile cases of black people being
killed at the hands of police in recent years.
Years of police brutality and misconduct had previously sparked countless marches and
debates on reform
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist
Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us feedback on the Audi South Africa virtual business meeting and then
review the Audi A6 2020 – welcome back Melinda!
Audi South Africa virtual business meeting
The new Audi A6 has been on sale since early 2020 but with its official launch being
delayed by the local lockdown, this is the big sedan's official debut and introduction of
a new engine to the range.
Review: Audi A6
Fast facts:
Price: starting at R885k up to R1 349 500
Engine: 2.0-litre TDI
Power/Torque: 7-speed dual-clutch which produces 140 kW and 400 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox
Audi is claiming a sprint time of 8.4 seconds and it'll run to a top speed of 237 kph
• The Audi A6 is available with 2 packages: Comfort (R30 000) and Sports (R29 200
• MMI navigation plus as well as smartphone interface fitted as standard
• Styling?
• Melinda, how fast does she drive?
• fuel consumption by up to 0.7L/100 km
Guests : Adam Haupt | Professor at UCT |
Prof Duane Jethro | post-doctoral researcher at Centre for Anthropological Research on Museums & Heritage at Humboldt University|
Yesterday, anti-racism protesters in England pulled down a statue of a 17th-century
slave trader while demonstrating in solidarity with the US Black Lives Matter movement.
The protesters in the city of Bristol, in southwest England, tied the bronze statue of Edward Colston with rope before toppling it to cheers from the surrounding crowd.
Demonstrators were later seen rolling the statue to the nearby harbor and throwing it into the River Avon. The statue of Colston had stood in Bristol's city center since 1895 but had become increasingly controversial, with petitions created to demand its removal.
Guest : Eleanor Roberts | provincial chairperson at DENOSA |
President Cyril Ramaphosa, last week issued orders to the Western Cape government to
find more doctors and nurses to help deal with the increasing number of Covid-19
hospitalizations in the province.
This as the Covid-19 case rate in the Cape continues to soar. As of yesterday (Monday 8
June 2020), the province had 33 568 positive cases with 1080 deaths and over 26 000
recoveries across the country.
This no doubt has had a negative effect of the virus on the province’s healthcare
workers. Several nurses and hospital support staff have already died as a result of the
virus.
Guest : Dr Anthony Smith | General Practitioner at Dr Anthony Smith private
practice |
If your libido is as nonexistent as your social life in real life, fear not!
Not being interested in sex during a global crisis is completely normal. Because a
pandemic is very unsexy.
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
The coronavirus pandemic is devastating restaurants around the world. And South
Africa’s hard lockdown has forced restaurants into the takeaway and delivery space -
even those whose owners might once have chortled at the very thought.
The takeaway market is one traditionally reserved for food that travels well. But
worldwide this is a trend that’s starting to shift.
In the United States, a handful of Michelin star restaurants have started offering
deliveries in order to stay afloat. Some restaurant suppliers are delivering delicacies,
like caviar and live king crabs, direct to the public. And one of the fanciest restaurants
in Seattle recently turned into a drive-through burger place.
In South Africa, You can now order a 5-course meal from some of SA’s top restaurants –
at cut-rate prices.
Guest : Matthew Moore | Founder at Thermal Screening Supplies|
With the pandemic taking a massive knock on our economy we know that everyone is
feeling the pinch - especiallyfor small businesses now required to provide PPE when
their incomes have taken a knock.
But... you can help mitigate the potential outbreak of COVID-19 in your workspace,
school or office by putting a fever screening system in place that saves you time and
prevents unnecessary contact .
Guest : Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Mogamad Cassiem (66) has sold ice creams, sweets and cooldrinks at Newlands Cricket
Stadium for more than 55 years. His payoff lines, “A sucker to make your girlfriend
wakker, a wafer to make your boyfriend styfer, and a lolly to make you jolly” have
served him well over years and have entered the Newlands lexicon.
Guest : Nomfundo Walaza | Co- founding Director of the Unyoke Foundation
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and other faith leaders held silent
protests on Sunday condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the
deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others.
The protest follows the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) absolving the army of
responsibility for Khosa's death.
The council protested at St Albans Anglican Cathedral in Pretoria, while prayers will be
conducted by Archbishop Thabo Makgobo in Cape Town's St George's Anglican
Cathedral. (Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie of the Muslim Judicial Council also
took part among other faith leaders).