Homeless Gulam expresses concerns

Today at 04:45
Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Mokete Setoaba
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
MTN responds to service issues
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Clothing Company Helon Melon Makes Isolation Gowns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Helen Gibbs - Founder of Helon Melon
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays: Regenerative Agriculture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Big day at the ConCourt: Should SA allow independent candidates to stand for election?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 07:20
Impact of heavy rains on Cape Town's street people
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hassan Khan - CEO at Haven night shelter
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Another 'relief' fund: Sanlam pledges 2.25 billion
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nersan Naidoo - CEO at Sanlam Investments
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Move Boulders wind farm project to mothballed Saldanha Steel, proposes activist Peter Pickford has proposed that the controversial West Coast wind farm project moves to ArcelorMittal’s mothballed Saldanha Steel... 10 June 2020 5:42 PM
CT doctors raise funds for PPE packs to help healthcare workers beyond hospitals A group of family doctors in Cape Town has united to provide essential PPE to healthcare professionals outside the hospital enviro... 10 June 2020 3:52 PM
Ipid recommends action against Joburg metro cops involved in Collins Khosa death Police watchdog Ipid has sent a report to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) following its probe into the killing of... 10 June 2020 2:30 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing. 10 June 2020 11:53 AM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law. 10 June 2020 6:53 PM
1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship. 10 June 2020 3:39 PM
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply). 9 June 2020 1:10 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
Homeless Gulam expresses concerns

Homeless Gulam expresses concerns

10 June 2020 8:24 PM

Guest : Gulam


Beautiful News feature: Help Up fights pollution in Cape Town rivers

10 June 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Georgia McTaggart | Founder at Help Up |

Help Up, an initiative in Cape Town, has consistently been cleaning up the Black River
Raapenberg channel, already clearing 4,000 bags of garbage that would have ended up
in the ocean. They use volunteers and employ Avatars, homeless and formally
unemployed folk, to clean up and collect tons of waste. But they are also proposing
solutions.

Keeping your marriage strong during lockdown

10 June 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Shelley Lewin | Dating Coach at TRA Coaching |

Covid-19 can break marriages. The numbers coming out of the epicenters of the
disease, though early and tentative, are dramatic. In Wuhan, applications for divorce
have doubled from pre-outbreak levels, overwhelming the bureaucracy.

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: .preparing children for integration in a private /model C school setting

10 June 2020 9:33 PM

Guest :  Lisa Sonn

Milnerton flea market set to re-open this weekend - why this trader won't join

10 June 2020 9:13 PM

Guest : Faried Swartz

The Milnerton Flea Market is the biggest market in Cape Town and will soon be
reopening once more after having been closed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Open Line : A day in the life of a beauty therapist & barber struggling under lock down

10 June 2020 8:55 PM
News focus: Hairdressers in court bid to get doors open

10 June 2020 8:38 PM

Guest : Jade Tome

Make-up artists, beauty therapists and tattoo artists have been excluded from the
hairdressing industry’s court application, asking for them to be allowed trade and
operate under alert level 3 of the lockdown regulations.
The application by hairstylists will be heard on 17 June 2020.
The industry represents approximately 90 000 registered hairdressers and about 120
000 unregistered hairdressers.
According to the regulations, hairdressers will only be allowed to reopen for business
when the lockdown risk adjustment is at level 1.
Some beauty therapists expressed their disappointment that they were not included in
this application as the industries overlapped.

How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?

9 June 2020 10:07 PM

Guest : Prof John Mason | Prof of African History at University of Virginia |

As protests over the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd engulfed the US for a sixth
straight night, there is a sense of frustration that the country has been through this all
before.
Floyd’s death was just the latest in a series of high-profile cases of black people being
killed at the hands of police in recent years.
Years of police brutality and misconduct had previously sparked countless marches and
debates on reform

Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs ‘Special One’ José Mourinho

9 June 2020 10:01 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us feedback on the Audi South Africa virtual business meeting and then
review the Audi A6 2020 – welcome back Melinda!
Audi South Africa virtual business meeting
The new Audi A6 has been on sale since early 2020 but with its official launch being
delayed by the local lockdown, this is the big sedan's official debut and introduction of
a new engine to the range.

Review: Audi A6
Fast facts:
Price: starting at R885k up to R1 349 500
Engine: 2.0-litre TDI
Power/Torque: 7-speed dual-clutch which produces 140 kW and 400 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox
Audi is claiming a sprint time of 8.4 seconds and it'll run to a top speed of 237 kph
• The Audi A6 is available with 2 packages: Comfort (R30 000) and Sports (R29 200
• MMI navigation plus as well as smartphone interface fitted as standard
• Styling?
• Melinda, how fast does she drive?
• fuel consumption by up to 0.7L/100 km

What to do with SA's historical statues?

9 June 2020 9:07 PM

Guests : Adam Haupt | Professor at UCT |

Prof Duane Jethro | post-doctoral researcher at Centre for Anthropological Research on Museums & Heritage at Humboldt University|

Yesterday, anti-racism protesters in England pulled down a statue of a 17th-century
slave trader while demonstrating in solidarity with the US Black Lives Matter movement.

The protesters in the city of Bristol, in southwest England, tied the bronze statue of Edward Colston with rope before toppling it to cheers from the surrounding crowd.

Demonstrators were later seen rolling the statue to the nearby harbor and throwing it into the River Avon. The statue of Colston had stood in Bristol's city center since 1895 but had become increasingly controversial, with petitions created to demand its removal.

Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health

Local Politics

Dog walker's death highlights plight of foreign nationals in SA

Local

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

Local Business Politics Opinion

EWN Highlights

Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital

10 June 2020 8:35 PM

Culpable homicide case opened following fatal Jozini crash

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

NHLS to prioritise WC for COVID-19 testing due to shortage in test kits

10 June 2020 7:08 PM

