Beautiful News feature: Help Up fights pollution in Cape Town rivers

Guest : Georgia McTaggart | Founder at Help Up |
Help Up, an initiative in Cape Town, has consistently been cleaning up the Black River
Raapenberg channel, already clearing 4,000 bags of garbage that would have ended up
in the ocean. They use volunteers and employ Avatars, homeless and formally
unemployed folk, to clean up and collect tons of waste. But they are also proposing
solutions.
Guest : Shelley Lewin | Dating Coach at TRA Coaching |
Covid-19 can break marriages. The numbers coming out of the epicenters of the
disease, though early and tentative, are dramatic. In Wuhan, applications for divorce
have doubled from pre-outbreak levels, overwhelming the bureaucracy.
Guest : Faried Swartz
The Milnerton Flea Market is the biggest market in Cape Town and will soon be
reopening once more after having been closed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Guest : Jade Tome
Make-up artists, beauty therapists and tattoo artists have been excluded from the
hairdressing industry’s court application, asking for them to be allowed trade and
operate under alert level 3 of the lockdown regulations.
The application by hairstylists will be heard on 17 June 2020.
The industry represents approximately 90 000 registered hairdressers and about 120
000 unregistered hairdressers.
According to the regulations, hairdressers will only be allowed to reopen for business
when the lockdown risk adjustment is at level 1.
Some beauty therapists expressed their disappointment that they were not included in
this application as the industries overlapped.
Guest : Prof John Mason | Prof of African History at University of Virginia |
As protests over the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd engulfed the US for a sixth
straight night, there is a sense of frustration that the country has been through this all
before.
Floyd’s death was just the latest in a series of high-profile cases of black people being
killed at the hands of police in recent years.
Years of police brutality and misconduct had previously sparked countless marches and
debates on reform
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist
Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us feedback on the Audi South Africa virtual business meeting and then
review the Audi A6 2020 – welcome back Melinda!
Audi South Africa virtual business meeting
The new Audi A6 has been on sale since early 2020 but with its official launch being
delayed by the local lockdown, this is the big sedan's official debut and introduction of
a new engine to the range.
Review: Audi A6
Fast facts:
Price: starting at R885k up to R1 349 500
Engine: 2.0-litre TDI
Power/Torque: 7-speed dual-clutch which produces 140 kW and 400 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox
Audi is claiming a sprint time of 8.4 seconds and it'll run to a top speed of 237 kph
• The Audi A6 is available with 2 packages: Comfort (R30 000) and Sports (R29 200
• MMI navigation plus as well as smartphone interface fitted as standard
• Styling?
• Melinda, how fast does she drive?
• fuel consumption by up to 0.7L/100 km
Guests : Adam Haupt | Professor at UCT |
Prof Duane Jethro | post-doctoral researcher at Centre for Anthropological Research on Museums & Heritage at Humboldt University|
Yesterday, anti-racism protesters in England pulled down a statue of a 17th-century
slave trader while demonstrating in solidarity with the US Black Lives Matter movement.
The protesters in the city of Bristol, in southwest England, tied the bronze statue of Edward Colston with rope before toppling it to cheers from the surrounding crowd.
Demonstrators were later seen rolling the statue to the nearby harbor and throwing it into the River Avon. The statue of Colston had stood in Bristol's city center since 1895 but had become increasingly controversial, with petitions created to demand its removal.