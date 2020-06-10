Homeless Obs resident responds to City of Cape Town tearing down temporary tents

Today at 14:07 Less than one third of employers comply with COVID health and safety regulations - How to make sure you comply Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Gillian Lumb

125 125

Today at 14:51 Quarantunes - Amy Lilley Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Amy Lilley

125 125

Today at 15:10 SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

125 125

Today at 15:20 Medical ethics surrounding rationing clinical care Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Keymanthri Moodley - Professor & Director, Centre for Medical Ethics & Law, Department of Medicine, Stellenbosch

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 Does The SA Wine Industry Have A Racism Problem? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ntsiki Biyela - Wine Maker and Owner of Aslina Wines

125 125

Today at 16:10 ATTORNEYS TO TAKE DEEDS OFFICE TO COURT Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Stefan Le Roux - Partner at Glyn Marais and member of CTAA

125 125

Today at 16:20 Why SA’s great white sharks are disappearing Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Enrico Gennari - Shark Expert at Oceans Research Institute

125 125

Today at 16:55 ACSA open for essential travel Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport

125 125

Today at 17:05 How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer

125 125

Today at 17:20 Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu

125 125

Today at 17:46 Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125