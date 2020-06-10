Homeless Obs resident responds to City of Cape Town tearing down temporary tents

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Less than one third of employers comply with COVID health and safety regulations - How to make sure you comply
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillian Lumb
Today at 14:51
Quarantunes - Amy Lilley
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amy Lilley
Today at 15:10
SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:20
Medical ethics surrounding rationing clinical care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley - Professor & Director, Centre for Medical Ethics & Law, Department of Medicine, Stellenbosch
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Does The SA Wine Industry Have A Racism Problem?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Wine Maker and Owner of Aslina Wines
Today at 16:10
ATTORNEYS TO TAKE DEEDS OFFICE TO COURT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Le Roux - Partner at Glyn Marais and member of CTAA
Today at 16:20
Why SA’s great white sharks are disappearing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Enrico Gennari - Shark Expert at Oceans Research Institute
Today at 16:55
ACSA open for essential travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 17:05
How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer
Today at 17:20
Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu
Today at 17:46
Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Latest Local
We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system Social activist Lisa Sonn says parents of black children have a responsibility to prepare them for the private school system. 11 June 2020 2:01 PM
[VIDEO] Heartbreaking funeral as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest Tshegofatso's aunt knelt and begged South Africa to stop killing women, giving flowers to all the men at the funeral. 11 June 2020 1:18 PM
Independent candidates may contest future elections, ConCourt rules Parliament has 24 months to make the necessary constitutional changes to allow independent candidates to stand for elections in SA... 11 June 2020 12:22 PM
An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling. 11 June 2020 1:14 PM
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional. 11 June 2020 10:00 AM
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag' Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time. 10 June 2020 2:05 PM
Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)'s new CEO says the state-owned enterprise has a strategy in place to survive the industry... 11 June 2020 11:48 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship. 10 June 2020 3:39 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Homeless Obs resident responds to City of Cape Town tearing down temporary tents

Homeless Obs resident responds to City of Cape Town tearing down temporary tents

10 June 2020 8:24 PM

Guest : Gulam


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Beautiful News feature: Help Up fights pollution in Cape Town rivers

10 June 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Georgia McTaggart | Founder at Help Up |

Help Up, an initiative in Cape Town, has consistently been cleaning up the Black River
Raapenberg channel, already clearing 4,000 bags of garbage that would have ended up
in the ocean. They use volunteers and employ Avatars, homeless and formally
unemployed folk, to clean up and collect tons of waste. But they are also proposing
solutions.

Keeping your marriage strong during lockdown

10 June 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Shelley Lewin | Dating Coach at TRA Coaching |

Covid-19 can break marriages. The numbers coming out of the epicenters of the
disease, though early and tentative, are dramatic. In Wuhan, applications for divorce
have doubled from pre-outbreak levels, overwhelming the bureaucracy.

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: .preparing children for integration in a private /model C school setting

10 June 2020 9:33 PM

Guest :  Lisa Sonn

Milnerton flea market set to re-open this weekend - why this trader won't join

10 June 2020 9:13 PM

Guest : Faried Swartz

The Milnerton Flea Market is the biggest market in Cape Town and will soon be
reopening once more after having been closed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Open Line : A day in the life of a beauty therapist & barber struggling under lock down

10 June 2020 8:55 PM
News focus: Hairdressers in court bid to get doors open

10 June 2020 8:38 PM

Guest : Jade Tome

Make-up artists, beauty therapists and tattoo artists have been excluded from the
hairdressing industry’s court application, asking for them to be allowed trade and
operate under alert level 3 of the lockdown regulations.
The application by hairstylists will be heard on 17 June 2020.
The industry represents approximately 90 000 registered hairdressers and about 120
000 unregistered hairdressers.
According to the regulations, hairdressers will only be allowed to reopen for business
when the lockdown risk adjustment is at level 1.
Some beauty therapists expressed their disappointment that they were not included in
this application as the industries overlapped.

How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?

9 June 2020 10:07 PM

Guest : Prof John Mason | Prof of African History at University of Virginia |

As protests over the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd engulfed the US for a sixth
straight night, there is a sense of frustration that the country has been through this all
before.
Floyd’s death was just the latest in a series of high-profile cases of black people being
killed at the hands of police in recent years.
Years of police brutality and misconduct had previously sparked countless marches and
debates on reform

Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs ‘Special One’ José Mourinho

9 June 2020 10:01 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us feedback on the Audi South Africa virtual business meeting and then
review the Audi A6 2020 – welcome back Melinda!
Audi South Africa virtual business meeting
The new Audi A6 has been on sale since early 2020 but with its official launch being
delayed by the local lockdown, this is the big sedan's official debut and introduction of
a new engine to the range.

Review: Audi A6
Fast facts:
Price: starting at R885k up to R1 349 500
Engine: 2.0-litre TDI
Power/Torque: 7-speed dual-clutch which produces 140 kW and 400 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox
Audi is claiming a sprint time of 8.4 seconds and it'll run to a top speed of 237 kph
• The Audi A6 is available with 2 packages: Comfort (R30 000) and Sports (R29 200
• MMI navigation plus as well as smartphone interface fitted as standard
• Styling?
• Melinda, how fast does she drive?
• fuel consumption by up to 0.7L/100 km

What to do with SA's historical statues?

9 June 2020 9:07 PM

Guests : Adam Haupt | Professor at UCT |

Prof Duane Jethro | post-doctoral researcher at Centre for Anthropological Research on Museums & Heritage at Humboldt University|

Yesterday, anti-racism protesters in England pulled down a statue of a 17th-century
slave trader while demonstrating in solidarity with the US Black Lives Matter movement.

The protesters in the city of Bristol, in southwest England, tied the bronze statue of Edward Colston with rope before toppling it to cheers from the surrounding crowd.

Demonstrators were later seen rolling the statue to the nearby harbor and throwing it into the River Avon. The statue of Colston had stood in Bristol's city center since 1895 but had become increasingly controversial, with petitions created to demand its removal.

An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents

Politics

Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla

Business Opinion

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

Business Lifestyle Entertainment Africa

EFF's Ndlozi questions role of SAPS in fight against GBV

11 June 2020 1:07 PM

Masuku: Gauteng now has almost 8,700 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

11 June 2020 12:44 PM

Cabinet defers decision to adjust level 3 lockdown rules to next week

11 June 2020 12:39 PM

