10 years on from South Africa’s World Cup

Guest : Prof Mignon McCulloch | Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association |



Premier Alan Winde said he fully understands that parents are worried about the Covid19 pandemic and how the re-opening of schools might impact their child’s well-being.

He explained this during the weekly digital conference on Thursday where he provided

an update on the re-opening of schools with Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, the Head

of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Brian Schreuder, the Head of the

Western Cape Health department, Dr Keith Cloete, and Chairperson of the South

African Paediatric Association, Professor Mignon McCulloch.

arrow_forward