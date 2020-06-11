10 years on from South Africa’s World Cup

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Men also at risk of breast cancer and early detection is key
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justus Apffelstaedt - specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Hangberg tensions finally boil over
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roberto Quintas - Hout Bay Ward Councillor
Today at 07:20
Concourt ruling is a win for democracy and citizens
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kimera Chetty - Legal Researcher at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Is Covid-19 a vascular disease and not respiratory?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jaco Laubscher - Physician specialising in non-invasive cardiology and vascular biology at Stellenbosch Mediclinic
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news wrap from Europe and the world with Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:21
The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Survival of NPOs - saving a weakened sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Multichoice signs deal with Netflix to offer services through its new decoder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province’s Covid-19 testing backlog should be cleared by the end of the week. 11 June 2020 6:54 PM
Structures demolished in Hangberg were occupied says community leader Residents of Hangberg in Hout Bay claim structures demolished on Thursday were occupied, but the CoCT disagrees. 11 June 2020 5:58 PM
'They say we must go back to China' - Covid-19 sparks rise in sinophobia in SA The founder of Proudly Chinese SA says there's been an increase in hate speech since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 11 June 2020 5:10 PM
View all Local
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run... 11 June 2020 2:42 PM
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional. 11 June 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
View all Entertainment
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
View all World
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
10 years on from South Africa’s World Cup

10 years on from South Africa’s World Cup

11 June 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Benjamin Fogel | historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country |

A World Cup leaves a host nation with wonderful memories, but what about a positive
legacy? 10 years on from South Africa 2010, did football in the country improve?


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

The stadium announcer who have soundtracked the 2010 world cup in SA

11 June 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Brandon Baatjies

His booming voice will be familiar to all those who've visited Cape Town Stadium
It is a voice that has accompanied many of the vibrant soccer matches held held during
the 2020 soccer world cup and beyond.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Dangers of snow hiking & when there is inclement weather

11 June 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy
             Richard Le Sueur

Tim Lundy
Cape Town Hiking
Registered tour & mountain guide
Ref no. WC7676

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid risk assessments at WC schools - Re-opening of schools in the Western Cape safely is in best interests of our learners

11 June 2020 8:34 PM

Guest : Prof Mignon McCulloch | Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association |

Premier Alan Winde said he fully understands that parents are worried about the Covid19 pandemic and how the re-opening of schools might impact their child’s well-being.
He explained this during the weekly digital conference on Thursday where he provided
an update on the re-opening of schools with Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, the Head
of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Brian Schreuder, the Head of the
Western Cape Health department, Dr Keith Cloete, and Chairperson of the South
African Paediatric Association, Professor Mignon McCulloch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Help Up fights pollution in Cape Town rivers

10 June 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Georgia McTaggart | Founder at Help Up |

Help Up, an initiative in Cape Town, has consistently been cleaning up the Black River
Raapenberg channel, already clearing 4,000 bags of garbage that would have ended up
in the ocean. They use volunteers and employ Avatars, homeless and formally
unemployed folk, to clean up and collect tons of waste. But they are also proposing
solutions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Keeping your marriage strong during lockdown

10 June 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Shelley Lewin | Dating Coach at TRA Coaching |

Covid-19 can break marriages. The numbers coming out of the epicenters of the
disease, though early and tentative, are dramatic. In Wuhan, applications for divorce
have doubled from pre-outbreak levels, overwhelming the bureaucracy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: .preparing children for integration in a private /model C school setting

10 June 2020 9:33 PM

Guest :  Lisa Sonn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Milnerton flea market set to re-open this weekend - why this trader won't join

10 June 2020 9:13 PM

Guest : Faried Swartz

The Milnerton Flea Market is the biggest market in Cape Town and will soon be
reopening once more after having been closed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line : A day in the life of a beauty therapist & barber struggling under lock down

10 June 2020 8:55 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News focus: Hairdressers in court bid to get doors open

10 June 2020 8:38 PM

Guest : Jade Tome

Make-up artists, beauty therapists and tattoo artists have been excluded from the
hairdressing industry’s court application, asking for them to be allowed trade and
operate under alert level 3 of the lockdown regulations.
The application by hairstylists will be heard on 17 June 2020.
The industry represents approximately 90 000 registered hairdressers and about 120
000 unregistered hairdressers.
According to the regulations, hairdressers will only be allowed to reopen for business
when the lockdown risk adjustment is at level 1.
Some beauty therapists expressed their disappointment that they were not included in
this application as the industries overlapped.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures

Local

We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system

Local

Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'

Business

EWN Highlights

WCED to focus on mental health of teachers & pupils amid COVID-19

11 June 2020 8:31 PM

Pandemic accelerating in Africa, test kits needed, WHO says

11 June 2020 7:40 PM

Struggling to unite country, Trump reopens re-election campaign

11 June 2020 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA