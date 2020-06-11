Covid risk assessments at WC schools - Re-opening of schools in the Western Cape safely is in best interests of our learners

Best of Talk
01:00 - 03:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:25
Survey reveals many parents concerned about school safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Helping small businesses with admin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
COSAS in bid to shut schools
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
When does a death get attributed to Covid-19?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Hairdressers working clandestinely to pay their bills
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:40
Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 14:50
Qurantunes - Ard Matthews
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
