Right of Reply: City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident

Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Survey reveals many parents concerned about school safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew "Matt" Kloos - CFO and co-founder at CompariSure
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Helping small businesses with admin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michelle Beck
Today at 07:07
COSAS in bid to shut schools
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Bantu Joseph - National Task Team Member at Cosas Western Cape
Today at 07:20
When does a death get attributed to Covid-19?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Hairdressers working clandestinely to pay their bills
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 14:50
Qurantunes - Ard Matthews
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 65 000, recovery rate at 56% June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 14 June 2020 9:14 AM
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
View all Local
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association. 12 June 2020 12:40 PM
'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense' Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19. 12 June 2020 10:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
View all World
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Right of Reply: City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident

Right of Reply: City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident

14 June 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and
                                             Health at City of Cape Town |

Homeless people in Observatory have been left out in the cold after law enforcement
removed tents erected for them by a local resident.
On Tuesday, Observatory resident Terna Gyuse put up two marquees to shelter
homeless people from the heavy rains.
Gyuse is a member of the Obs Community Action Network (CAN) and he set up two
marquees at the Village Green as a temporary shelter.
The marquees were erected on land owned by the City of Cape Town without a permit,
according to GroundUp. The City's law enforcement officers took down the tents
shortly after they were put up.
Gulam Pietersen a homeless transgender woman living near Obz Plaza, said in an
interview with us on Thursday that the City feels no remorse for leaving homeless
people exposed to the elements.


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

In Ireland, refugees are organising to reform the asylum system

14 June 2020 10:39 PM

Guest : Bulelani Mfaco | asylum seeker at Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland
                                       (MASI) | 

Growing up in the apartheid ghetto of Khayelitsha in Cape Town, Bulelani Mfaco
became involved at an early age in protests for adequate housing & access to land with
Abahlali BaseMjondolo, health care in the Khayelitsha Health Forum, and improved
policing in neighbourhood watches.
In 2015, he left his native South Africa to study in Ireland but in 2017 he claimed asylum,
seeking protection from violence and killings of LGBT+ people.

ConCourt judgement on Independent candidates

14 June 2020 10:22 PM

Guest : Nkosikhulule Nyembezi

Book review: Living Lekka (from Mitchell's Plain to Aeroplane)

14 June 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Yusuf Daniels

2nd book Living Lekka was released this month
R185 per copy available at Exclusive Books

The stadium announcer who have soundtracked the 2010 world cup in SA

11 June 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Brandon Baatjies

His booming voice will be familiar to all those who've visited Cape Town Stadium
It is a voice that has accompanied many of the vibrant soccer matches held held during
the 2020 soccer world cup and beyond.

10 years on from South Africa’s World Cup

11 June 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Benjamin Fogel | historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country |

A World Cup leaves a host nation with wonderful memories, but what about a positive
legacy? 10 years on from South Africa 2010, did football in the country improve?

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Dangers of snow hiking & when there is inclement weather

11 June 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy
             Richard Le Sueur

Tim Lundy
Cape Town Hiking
Registered tour & mountain guide
Ref no. WC7676

Covid risk assessments at WC schools - Re-opening of schools in the Western Cape safely is in best interests of our learners

11 June 2020 8:34 PM

Guest : Prof Mignon McCulloch | Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association |

Premier Alan Winde said he fully understands that parents are worried about the Covid19 pandemic and how the re-opening of schools might impact their child’s well-being.
He explained this during the weekly digital conference on Thursday where he provided
an update on the re-opening of schools with Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, the Head
of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Brian Schreuder, the Head of the
Western Cape Health department, Dr Keith Cloete, and Chairperson of the South
African Paediatric Association, Professor Mignon McCulloch.

Beautiful News feature: Help Up fights pollution in Cape Town rivers

10 June 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Georgia McTaggart | Founder at Help Up |

Help Up, an initiative in Cape Town, has consistently been cleaning up the Black River
Raapenberg channel, already clearing 4,000 bags of garbage that would have ended up
in the ocean. They use volunteers and employ Avatars, homeless and formally
unemployed folk, to clean up and collect tons of waste. But they are also proposing
solutions.

Keeping your marriage strong during lockdown

10 June 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Shelley Lewin | Dating Coach at TRA Coaching |

Covid-19 can break marriages. The numbers coming out of the epicenters of the
disease, though early and tentative, are dramatic. In Wuhan, applications for divorce
have doubled from pre-outbreak levels, overwhelming the bureaucracy.

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC

Local Lifestyle

Hong Kong policeman reprimanded for 'I can't breathe' remark

14 June 2020 6:54 PM

MEC Masuku urges communities not to stigmatise COVID-19 patients

14 June 2020 6:01 PM

Botswana capital back on lockdown after new COVID-19 cases

14 June 2020 4:41 PM

