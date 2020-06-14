In Ireland, refugees are organising to reform the asylum system

Guest : Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and

Health at City of Cape Town |



Homeless people in Observatory have been left out in the cold after law enforcement

removed tents erected for them by a local resident.

On Tuesday, Observatory resident Terna Gyuse put up two marquees to shelter

homeless people from the heavy rains.

Gyuse is a member of the Obs Community Action Network (CAN) and he set up two

marquees at the Village Green as a temporary shelter.

The marquees were erected on land owned by the City of Cape Town without a permit,

according to GroundUp. The City's law enforcement officers took down the tents

shortly after they were put up.

Gulam Pietersen a homeless transgender woman living near Obz Plaza, said in an

interview with us on Thursday that the City feels no remorse for leaving homeless

people exposed to the elements.

