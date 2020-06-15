Beautiful News feature: How to choreograph your destiny

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
It felt like my body was going into war - CT doctor describes Covid-19 journey Dr Laeequa Bayat took all the necessary precautions to keep herself safe, but she still contracted the virus. 15 June 2020 5:52 PM
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child. 15 June 2020 1:40 PM
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regu... 15 June 2020 1:01 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's "energy mix". 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Beautiful News feature: How to choreograph your destiny

Beautiful News feature: How to choreograph your destiny

15 June 2020 9:58 PM

First up: https://www.beautifulnews.com/our-homes-are-their-hope-how-120-rescuesmade-it-through-crisis
At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to
form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all
bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.
Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/bust-move-go-beyond-pain-how-choreographyour-destiny
Dancing is freedom made physical. Every jump, twist, and shake embodies the
liberation people feel when they express themselves through their bodies. For Kyle
Grant, Gugu Mofokeng, and Cathrine Mathebe, dance has taken them even further – it’s
choreographed their destinies.
Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/triathlete-going-distance-destigmatiseaddiction
Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.
For years, he spent most weekends in the throes of depression after nights out fuelled by
drugs and alcohol. His days were permeated with shame. But today, Carastavrakis has
been sober for over a decade. He’s now on track to fighting the stigma around addiction,
proving it’s possible to turn your life around.


Domestic terminals busy at OR Tambo as travel restrictions ease

15 June 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Bonga Dlulane |Reporter at EWN|

There was mixed reaction about travelling from passengers using OR Tambo
International Airport for the first time since restrictions were eased under level 3
regulations.
Since Monday morning, several people have been arriving at the airport to catch flights
to Cape Town and Durban.
The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) had assured passengers it was taking all
safety measures to protect travellers from contracting COVID-19. Even though it was on
a smaller scale, the domestic terminals were busy with passengers departing or arriving
since early morning.

Importance of youth activism starts at school - we need dropout interventions early

15 June 2020 9:15 PM

Guest: Merle Mansfield| Programme Director for DGMT's Zero Dropout Campaign

Ahead of Youth Day tomorrow, we ponder on school dropout prevention strategies &
the impact it has on students. What comes to mind when you think about school
culture?
The reasons young people leave school are multi-layered and complex. They are often
a combination of individual, family, community and school-related factors that build up
over time.
Poverty, rampant drug and alcohol abuse, and violence in communities can
significantly impact a young person's chances of staying in and succeeding at school.
Communities have a role to play in building a sense of safety and stability for a
learners.
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign joins me on the
line now for her thoughts on youth interventions
It's clear that you're advocating for learners to go back to school - you support efforts to
complete the curriculum?
As schools reopen, we need to be engaging the youth to improve school culture?
Interventions that help to make schools more learner-friendly and safe can have a
significant impact on keeping youth in school? Youth-led movements have
demonstrated the capacity of young people to agitate for change and make a
difference in their communities

Citizens not complying with lock down rules - what does the law say?

15 June 2020 8:50 PM

Guest : Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape
                                           Town |

Some individuals want lockdown lifted. They also refuse to wear masks. So when they
do go down with the virus do they have the right to ask government for help, when they
refused to follow guidelines? What does the law say? What rights are awarded to non compliant citizen?

Poem - Dear Mr President

15 June 2020 8:37 PM

Guest : Veronique Jephtas

Writer, poet and actress Veronique Jephtas has poured her heart out in a short poem
entitled Dear Mr President ... and members of parliament, that calls on our leaders to
take action and address the horrible & brutal wave of murders plaguing our nation,
because we are going to lose more lives if nothing changes!

In Ireland, refugees are organising to reform the asylum system

14 June 2020 10:39 PM

Guest : Bulelani Mfaco | asylum seeker at Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland
                                       (MASI) | 

Growing up in the apartheid ghetto of Khayelitsha in Cape Town, Bulelani Mfaco
became involved at an early age in protests for adequate housing & access to land with
Abahlali BaseMjondolo, health care in the Khayelitsha Health Forum, and improved
policing in neighbourhood watches.
In 2015, he left his native South Africa to study in Ireland but in 2017 he claimed asylum,
seeking protection from violence and killings of LGBT+ people.

ConCourt judgement on Independent candidates

14 June 2020 10:22 PM

Guest : Nkosikhulule Nyembezi

Book review: Living Lekka (from Mitchell's Plain to Aeroplane)

14 June 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Yusuf Daniels

2nd book Living Lekka was released this month
R185 per copy available at Exclusive Books

Right of Reply: City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident

14 June 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and
                                             Health at City of Cape Town |

Homeless people in Observatory have been left out in the cold after law enforcement
removed tents erected for them by a local resident.
On Tuesday, Observatory resident Terna Gyuse put up two marquees to shelter
homeless people from the heavy rains.
Gyuse is a member of the Obs Community Action Network (CAN) and he set up two
marquees at the Village Green as a temporary shelter.
The marquees were erected on land owned by the City of Cape Town without a permit,
according to GroundUp. The City's law enforcement officers took down the tents
shortly after they were put up.
Gulam Pietersen a homeless transgender woman living near Obz Plaza, said in an
interview with us on Thursday that the City feels no remorse for leaving homeless
people exposed to the elements.

The stadium announcer who have soundtracked the 2010 world cup in SA

11 June 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Brandon Baatjies

His booming voice will be familiar to all those who've visited Cape Town Stadium
It is a voice that has accompanied many of the vibrant soccer matches held held during
the 2020 soccer world cup and beyond.

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

Local Politics

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

3 MDC officials accused of faking their abduction & torture denied bail

15 June 2020 8:39 PM

Man arrested for Sibongiseni Gabada's murder to remain behind bars

15 June 2020 8:27 PM

Case of man accused of killing Altecia Kortjie, daughter postponed

15 June 2020 7:15 PM

