Beautiful News feature: How to choreograph your destiny

At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to
form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all
bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.
Dancing is freedom made physical. Every jump, twist, and shake embodies the
liberation people feel when they express themselves through their bodies. For Kyle
Grant, Gugu Mofokeng, and Cathrine Mathebe, dance has taken them even further – it’s
choreographed their destinies.
Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.
For years, he spent most weekends in the throes of depression after nights out fuelled by
drugs and alcohol. His days were permeated with shame. But today, Carastavrakis has
been sober for over a decade. He’s now on track to fighting the stigma around addiction,
proving it’s possible to turn your life around.
Guest : Bonga Dlulane |Reporter at EWN|
There was mixed reaction about travelling from passengers using OR Tambo
International Airport for the first time since restrictions were eased under level 3
regulations.
Since Monday morning, several people have been arriving at the airport to catch flights
to Cape Town and Durban.
The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) had assured passengers it was taking all
safety measures to protect travellers from contracting COVID-19. Even though it was on
a smaller scale, the domestic terminals were busy with passengers departing or arriving
since early morning.
Guest: Merle Mansfield| Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Ahead of Youth Day tomorrow, we ponder on school dropout prevention strategies &
the impact it has on students. What comes to mind when you think about school
culture?
The reasons young people leave school are multi-layered and complex. They are often
a combination of individual, family, community and school-related factors that build up
over time.
Poverty, rampant drug and alcohol abuse, and violence in communities can
significantly impact a young person's chances of staying in and succeeding at school.
Communities have a role to play in building a sense of safety and stability for a
learners.
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign joins me on the
line now for her thoughts on youth interventions
It's clear that you're advocating for learners to go back to school - you support efforts to
complete the curriculum?
As schools reopen, we need to be engaging the youth to improve school culture?
Interventions that help to make schools more learner-friendly and safe can have a
significant impact on keeping youth in school? Youth-led movements have
demonstrated the capacity of young people to agitate for change and make a
difference in their communities
Guest : Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape
Town |
Some individuals want lockdown lifted. They also refuse to wear masks. So when they
do go down with the virus do they have the right to ask government for help, when they
refused to follow guidelines? What does the law say? What rights are awarded to non compliant citizen?
Guest : Veronique Jephtas
Writer, poet and actress Veronique Jephtas has poured her heart out in a short poem
entitled Dear Mr President ... and members of parliament, that calls on our leaders to
take action and address the horrible & brutal wave of murders plaguing our nation,
because we are going to lose more lives if nothing changes!
Guest : Bulelani Mfaco | asylum seeker at Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland
(MASI) |
Growing up in the apartheid ghetto of Khayelitsha in Cape Town, Bulelani Mfaco
became involved at an early age in protests for adequate housing & access to land with
Abahlali BaseMjondolo, health care in the Khayelitsha Health Forum, and improved
policing in neighbourhood watches.
In 2015, he left his native South Africa to study in Ireland but in 2017 he claimed asylum,
seeking protection from violence and killings of LGBT+ people.
Guest : Nkosikhulule Nyembezi
Guest : Yusuf Daniels
2nd book Living Lekka was released this month
R185 per copy available at Exclusive Books
Guest : Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and
Health at City of Cape Town |
Homeless people in Observatory have been left out in the cold after law enforcement
removed tents erected for them by a local resident.
On Tuesday, Observatory resident Terna Gyuse put up two marquees to shelter
homeless people from the heavy rains.
Gyuse is a member of the Obs Community Action Network (CAN) and he set up two
marquees at the Village Green as a temporary shelter.
The marquees were erected on land owned by the City of Cape Town without a permit,
according to GroundUp. The City's law enforcement officers took down the tents
shortly after they were put up.
Gulam Pietersen a homeless transgender woman living near Obz Plaza, said in an
interview with us on Thursday that the City feels no remorse for leaving homeless
people exposed to the elements.
Guest : Brandon Baatjies
His booming voice will be familiar to all those who've visited Cape Town Stadium
It is a voice that has accompanied many of the vibrant soccer matches held held during
the 2020 soccer world cup and beyond.