How inclusive are South Africa's laws for the LGBT+ community?

Guest : Sharon Cox |
Today the US has ruled that employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender
are breaking the country's civil rights laws - this is a huge move forward for the LGBTQ+
community.
Guest : Phinda Swaartbooi | CPUT SRC President 20202 |
Nonele Ganyile| SRC Secretary General|
Wendy Kondlo| District 6 local SRC Chairperson|
We end of this youth day by hearing from young leaders in our community. We have
three strong young leaders who are all members of the Student representative council
at CPUT. As we heard throughout the day and in our own programme, we need to listen
to our youth and include them in the conversation to truly pave a way forward for
them.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist
It is Tuesday, and that means we turn to Melinda Ferguson to find out the latest in
motoring. Today she will be talking about the new Ford Figo and BMW M340i
Guest : Sifiso Khanyile | Filmmaker|
2020 may be the year of the novel corona virus, but it is also the year of protesting. In
America the Black Lives Matter movement is protesting against police brutality and the
attack on black bodies. This has been taken up over the world. Here in South Africa, the
horrific death of Tshegofatso Pule has caused protests against gender-based violence.
And in the time of protest, when it feels like we are fighting so hard, but see little
change, it is good to reflect on the movements that resulted in change - like the Soweto
Uprising of 1976 - the reason we celebrate Youth Day today. Not only do this give us
hope, it reminds us where we came from, how we struggled to build our country and
what work still needs to be done.
Guest : Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital
We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit our economy hard,
especially during lockdown. While more people have been allowed to go to work under
level three of lockdown, there are still many people, like hairdressers, who are
struggling.
The country's economy is something that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed today
while commemorating Youth Day. During a virtual dialogue with young people as part
of the Youth Day commemorations, President Ramaphosa encouraged young people to
find new and creative ways to reset the country’s economy. And this is vital, as youth
unemployment is a big problem in South Africa, and has been even before the
pandemic.
First up: https://www.beautifulnews.com/our-homes-are-their-hope-how-120-rescuesmade-it-through-crisis
At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to
form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all
bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.
Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/bust-move-go-beyond-pain-how-choreographyour-destiny
Dancing is freedom made physical. Every jump, twist, and shake embodies the
liberation people feel when they express themselves through their bodies. For Kyle
Grant, Gugu Mofokeng, and Cathrine Mathebe, dance has taken them even further – it’s
choreographed their destinies.
Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/triathlete-going-distance-destigmatiseaddiction
Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.
For years, he spent most weekends in the throes of depression after nights out fuelled by
drugs and alcohol. His days were permeated with shame. But today, Carastavrakis has
been sober for over a decade. He’s now on track to fighting the stigma around addiction,
proving it’s possible to turn your life around.
Guest : Bonga Dlulane |Reporter at EWN|
There was mixed reaction about travelling from passengers using OR Tambo
International Airport for the first time since restrictions were eased under level 3
regulations.
Since Monday morning, several people have been arriving at the airport to catch flights
to Cape Town and Durban.
The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) had assured passengers it was taking all
safety measures to protect travellers from contracting COVID-19. Even though it was on
a smaller scale, the domestic terminals were busy with passengers departing or arriving
since early morning.
Guest: Merle Mansfield| Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Ahead of Youth Day tomorrow, we ponder on school dropout prevention strategies &
the impact it has on students. What comes to mind when you think about school
culture?
The reasons young people leave school are multi-layered and complex. They are often
a combination of individual, family, community and school-related factors that build up
over time.
Poverty, rampant drug and alcohol abuse, and violence in communities can
significantly impact a young person's chances of staying in and succeeding at school.
Communities have a role to play in building a sense of safety and stability for a
learners.
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign joins me on the
line now for her thoughts on youth interventions
It's clear that you're advocating for learners to go back to school - you support efforts to
complete the curriculum?
As schools reopen, we need to be engaging the youth to improve school culture?
Interventions that help to make schools more learner-friendly and safe can have a
significant impact on keeping youth in school? Youth-led movements have
demonstrated the capacity of young people to agitate for change and make a
difference in their communities
Guest : Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape
Town |
Some individuals want lockdown lifted. They also refuse to wear masks. So when they
do go down with the virus do they have the right to ask government for help, when they
refused to follow guidelines? What does the law say? What rights are awarded to non compliant citizen?
Guest : Veronique Jephtas
Writer, poet and actress Veronique Jephtas has poured her heart out in a short poem
entitled Dear Mr President ... and members of parliament, that calls on our leaders to
take action and address the horrible & brutal wave of murders plaguing our nation,
because we are going to lose more lives if nothing changes!