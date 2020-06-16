Youth Round Table: CPUT SRC members weigh in on what Youth Day means to them

Streaming issues? Report here
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province. 16 June 2020 5:20 PM
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great campaigns and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses. 16 June 2020 7:06 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Youth Round Table: CPUT SRC members weigh in on what Youth Day means to them

Youth Round Table: CPUT SRC members weigh in on what Youth Day means to them

16 June 2020 9:51 PM

Guest :  Phinda Swaartbooi | CPUT SRC President 20202 |
              Nonele Ganyile| SRC Secretary General|
              Wendy Kondlo| District 6 local SRC Chairperson|

We end of this youth day by hearing from young leaders in our community. We have
three strong young leaders who are all members of the Student representative council
at CPUT. As we heard throughout the day and in our own programme, we need to listen
to our youth and include them in the conversation to truly pave a way forward for
them.


Motoring with Melinda: The new Ford Figo and BMW M340i

16 June 2020 9:31 PM

Guest :  Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist

It is Tuesday, and that means we turn to Melinda Ferguson to find out the latest in
motoring. Today she will be talking about the new Ford Figo and BMW M340i

'Uprize' a documentary on the Soweto Uprising is free to stream this week

16 June 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Sifiso Khanyile | Filmmaker| 

2020 may be the year of the novel corona virus, but it is also the year of protesting. In
America the Black Lives Matter movement is protesting against police brutality and the
attack on black bodies. This has been taken up over the world. Here in South Africa, the
horrific death of Tshegofatso Pule has caused protests against gender-based violence.
And in the time of protest, when it feels like we are fighting so hard, but see little
change, it is good to reflect on the movements that resulted in change - like the Soweto
Uprising of 1976 - the reason we celebrate Youth Day today. Not only do this give us
hope, it reminds us where we came from, how we struggled to build our country and
what work still needs to be done.

How inclusive are South Africa's laws for the LGBT+ community?

16 June 2020 8:51 PM

Guest : Sharon Cox |

Today the US has ruled that employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender
are breaking the country's civil rights laws - this is a huge move forward for the LGBTQ+
community.

News focus: The youth should be included in tackling the unemployment in South Africa

16 June 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital

We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit our economy hard,
especially during lockdown. While more people have been allowed to go to work under
level three of lockdown, there are still many people, like hairdressers, who are
struggling.
The country's economy is something that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed today
while commemorating Youth Day. During a virtual dialogue with young people as part
of the Youth Day commemorations, President Ramaphosa encouraged young people to
find new and creative ways to reset the country’s economy. And this is vital, as youth
unemployment is a big problem in South Africa, and has been even before the
pandemic.

Beautiful News feature: How to choreograph your destiny

15 June 2020 9:58 PM

First up: https://www.beautifulnews.com/our-homes-are-their-hope-how-120-rescuesmade-it-through-crisis
At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to
form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all
bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.
Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/bust-move-go-beyond-pain-how-choreographyour-destiny
Dancing is freedom made physical. Every jump, twist, and shake embodies the
liberation people feel when they express themselves through their bodies. For Kyle
Grant, Gugu Mofokeng, and Cathrine Mathebe, dance has taken them even further – it’s
choreographed their destinies.
Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/triathlete-going-distance-destigmatiseaddiction
Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.
For years, he spent most weekends in the throes of depression after nights out fuelled by
drugs and alcohol. His days were permeated with shame. But today, Carastavrakis has
been sober for over a decade. He’s now on track to fighting the stigma around addiction,
proving it’s possible to turn your life around.

Domestic terminals busy at OR Tambo as travel restrictions ease

15 June 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Bonga Dlulane |Reporter at EWN|

There was mixed reaction about travelling from passengers using OR Tambo
International Airport for the first time since restrictions were eased under level 3
regulations.
Since Monday morning, several people have been arriving at the airport to catch flights
to Cape Town and Durban.
The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) had assured passengers it was taking all
safety measures to protect travellers from contracting COVID-19. Even though it was on
a smaller scale, the domestic terminals were busy with passengers departing or arriving
since early morning.

Importance of youth activism starts at school - we need dropout interventions early

15 June 2020 9:15 PM

Guest: Merle Mansfield| Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign

Ahead of Youth Day tomorrow, we ponder on school dropout prevention strategies &
the impact it has on students. What comes to mind when you think about school
culture?
The reasons young people leave school are multi-layered and complex. They are often
a combination of individual, family, community and school-related factors that build up
over time.
Poverty, rampant drug and alcohol abuse, and violence in communities can
significantly impact a young person's chances of staying in and succeeding at school.
Communities have a role to play in building a sense of safety and stability for a
learners.
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign joins me on the
line now for her thoughts on youth interventions
It's clear that you're advocating for learners to go back to school - you support efforts to
complete the curriculum?
As schools reopen, we need to be engaging the youth to improve school culture?
Interventions that help to make schools more learner-friendly and safe can have a
significant impact on keeping youth in school? Youth-led movements have
demonstrated the capacity of young people to agitate for change and make a
difference in their communities

Citizens not complying with lock down rules - what does the law say?

15 June 2020 8:50 PM

Guest : Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape
                                           Town |

Some individuals want lockdown lifted. They also refuse to wear masks. So when they
do go down with the virus do they have the right to ask government for help, when they
refused to follow guidelines? What does the law say? What rights are awarded to non compliant citizen?

Poem - Dear Mr President

15 June 2020 8:37 PM

Guest : Veronique Jephtas

Writer, poet and actress Veronique Jephtas has poured her heart out in a short poem
entitled Dear Mr President ... and members of parliament, that calls on our leaders to
take action and address the horrible & brutal wave of murders plaguing our nation,
because we are going to lose more lives if nothing changes!

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

DA calls for immediate release of SAA’s business rescue plan

16 June 2020 7:43 PM

Govt isn’t planning on re-introducing ban on alcohol sales – Zulu

16 June 2020 7:28 PM

COVID-19 patient goes missing from quarantine facility in PE

16 June 2020 5:35 PM

