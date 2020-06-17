Post Speech - Economists responds

Guests : Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science
of the University of the Witwatersrand
Sanusha Naidoo | Political Analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation at 8 pm this evening on the country's
efforts to stop the coronavirus.
The president’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the national
coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council.
Guest : Luke Kruyt | Animal Care Manager at TEARS
At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.
TEARS Animal Rescue is a sanctuary for companion animals in need and strives to end
homelessness, neglect and abuse in the communities they serve. They offer with
medical assistance, rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming. They are active in Ocean View,
Vrygrond and Masiphumelele.
The non-profit has about 60 staff members and a number of volunteers who now need
to comply with the lockdown. Their clinic will however remain open with emergency
staff to oversee the adult cats and kittens as they are much more challenging to foster
out.
Guest : Akhona Mashaya
- Return of Premier League - tonight's games, weekend fixture round up and what to
look out for
Guest : Umesh Bawa | Executive Member of the Psychological Society of South Africa
at Psychological Society Of South Africa
Empathy is a really great thing. It helps us become better people by understanding and
relating to other people's emotions, and sympathise with what they are going through.
But if you are in tune with too many people's emotions too much of the time, you may
experience "empathy burnout," which is when you get comp
Guest : Phinda Swaartbooi | CPUT SRC President 20202 |
Nonele Ganyile| SRC Secretary General|
Wendy Kondlo| District 6 local SRC Chairperson|
We end of this youth day by hearing from young leaders in our community. We have
three strong young leaders who are all members of the Student representative council
at CPUT. As we heard throughout the day and in our own programme, we need to listen
to our youth and include them in the conversation to truly pave a way forward for
them.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist
It is Tuesday, and that means we turn to Melinda Ferguson to find out the latest in
motoring. Today she will be talking about the new Ford Figo and BMW M340i
Guest : Sifiso Khanyile | Filmmaker|
2020 may be the year of the novel corona virus, but it is also the year of protesting. In
America the Black Lives Matter movement is protesting against police brutality and the
attack on black bodies. This has been taken up over the world. Here in South Africa, the
horrific death of Tshegofatso Pule has caused protests against gender-based violence.
And in the time of protest, when it feels like we are fighting so hard, but see little
change, it is good to reflect on the movements that resulted in change - like the Soweto
Uprising of 1976 - the reason we celebrate Youth Day today. Not only do this give us
hope, it reminds us where we came from, how we struggled to build our country and
what work still needs to be done.
Guest : Sharon Cox |
Today the US has ruled that employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender
are breaking the country's civil rights laws - this is a huge move forward for the LGBTQ+
community.
Guest : Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital
We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit our economy hard,
especially during lockdown. While more people have been allowed to go to work under
level three of lockdown, there are still many people, like hairdressers, who are
struggling.
The country's economy is something that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed today
while commemorating Youth Day. During a virtual dialogue with young people as part
of the Youth Day commemorations, President Ramaphosa encouraged young people to
find new and creative ways to reset the country’s economy. And this is vital, as youth
unemployment is a big problem in South Africa, and has been even before the
pandemic.
First up: https://www.beautifulnews.com/our-homes-are-their-hope-how-120-rescuesmade-it-through-crisis
Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/bust-move-go-beyond-pain-how-choreographyour-destiny
Dancing is freedom made physical. Every jump, twist, and shake embodies the
liberation people feel when they express themselves through their bodies. For Kyle
Grant, Gugu Mofokeng, and Cathrine Mathebe, dance has taken them even further – it’s
choreographed their destinies.
Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/triathlete-going-distance-destigmatiseaddiction
Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.
For years, he spent most weekends in the throes of depression after nights out fuelled by
drugs and alcohol. His days were permeated with shame. But today, Carastavrakis has
been sober for over a decade. He’s now on track to fighting the stigma around addiction,
proving it’s possible to turn your life around.