Beautiful News: Tears Animals Rescue under the spotlight

The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province t... 17 June 2020 7:30 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta... 17 June 2020 3:08 PM
JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the reopening of several sectors, including the beauty industry. 17 June 2020 8:29 PM
'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making' Prof Dirk Kotze says President Cyril Ramaphosa's style of political leadership is focused on consensus-building and inclusive deci... 17 June 2020 6:42 PM
[WATCH IT LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown measures The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening. 17 June 2020 5:38 PM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing "Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…" 17 June 2020 12:40 PM
Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works. 17 June 2020 8:30 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Beautiful News: Tears Animals Rescue under the spotlight

Beautiful News: Tears Animals Rescue under the spotlight

17 June 2020 10:20 PM

Guest :  Luke Kruyt | Animal Care Manager at TEARS

 

At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.

TEARS Animal Rescue is a sanctuary for companion animals in need and strives to end
homelessness, neglect and abuse in the communities they serve. They offer with
medical assistance, rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming. They are active in Ocean View,
Vrygrond and Masiphumelele.
The non-profit has about 60 staff members and a number of volunteers who now need
to comply with the lockdown. Their clinic will however remain open with emergency
staff to oversee the adult cats and kittens as they are much more challenging to foster
out.


Return of Premier League

17 June 2020 9:56 PM

Guest :  Akhona Mashaya

- Return of Premier League - tonight's games, weekend fixture round up and what to
look out for

Can You Have Too Much Empathy? Empathy during Covid19

17 June 2020 9:37 PM

Guest :  Umesh Bawa | Executive Member of the Psychological Society of South Africa
               at Psychological Society Of South Africa

Empathy is a really great thing. It helps us become better people by understanding and
relating to other people's emotions, and sympathise with what they are going through.
But if you are in tune with too many people's emotions too much of the time, you may
experience "empathy burnout," which is when you get comp

Post Speech - Economists responds

17 June 2020 9:18 PM

Guests :  Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science
                 of the University of the Witwatersrand

                 Sanusha Naidoo | Political Analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation at 8 pm this evening on the country's
efforts to stop the coronavirus.
The president’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the national
coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council.

Youth Round Table: CPUT SRC members weigh in on what Youth Day means to them

16 June 2020 9:51 PM

Guest :  Phinda Swaartbooi | CPUT SRC President 20202 |
              Nonele Ganyile| SRC Secretary General|
              Wendy Kondlo| District 6 local SRC Chairperson|

We end of this youth day by hearing from young leaders in our community. We have
three strong young leaders who are all members of the Student representative council
at CPUT. As we heard throughout the day and in our own programme, we need to listen
to our youth and include them in the conversation to truly pave a way forward for
them.

Motoring with Melinda: The new Ford Figo and BMW M340i

16 June 2020 9:31 PM

Guest :  Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist

It is Tuesday, and that means we turn to Melinda Ferguson to find out the latest in
motoring. Today she will be talking about the new Ford Figo and BMW M340i

'Uprize' a documentary on the Soweto Uprising is free to stream this week

16 June 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Sifiso Khanyile | Filmmaker| 

2020 may be the year of the novel corona virus, but it is also the year of protesting. In
America the Black Lives Matter movement is protesting against police brutality and the
attack on black bodies. This has been taken up over the world. Here in South Africa, the
horrific death of Tshegofatso Pule has caused protests against gender-based violence.
And in the time of protest, when it feels like we are fighting so hard, but see little
change, it is good to reflect on the movements that resulted in change - like the Soweto
Uprising of 1976 - the reason we celebrate Youth Day today. Not only do this give us
hope, it reminds us where we came from, how we struggled to build our country and
what work still needs to be done.

How inclusive are South Africa's laws for the LGBT+ community?

16 June 2020 8:51 PM

Guest : Sharon Cox |

Today the US has ruled that employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender
are breaking the country's civil rights laws - this is a huge move forward for the LGBTQ+
community.

News focus: The youth should be included in tackling the unemployment in South Africa

16 June 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital

We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit our economy hard,
especially during lockdown. While more people have been allowed to go to work under
level three of lockdown, there are still many people, like hairdressers, who are
struggling.
The country's economy is something that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed today
while commemorating Youth Day. During a virtual dialogue with young people as part
of the Youth Day commemorations, President Ramaphosa encouraged young people to
find new and creative ways to reset the country’s economy. And this is vital, as youth
unemployment is a big problem in South Africa, and has been even before the
pandemic.

Beautiful News feature: How to choreograph your destiny

15 June 2020 9:58 PM

First up: https://www.beautifulnews.com/our-homes-are-their-hope-how-120-rescuesmade-it-through-crisis
At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to
form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all
bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.
Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/bust-move-go-beyond-pain-how-choreographyour-destiny
Dancing is freedom made physical. Every jump, twist, and shake embodies the
liberation people feel when they express themselves through their bodies. For Kyle
Grant, Gugu Mofokeng, and Cathrine Mathebe, dance has taken them even further – it’s
choreographed their destinies.
Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/triathlete-going-distance-destigmatiseaddiction
Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.
For years, he spent most weekends in the throes of depression after nights out fuelled by
drugs and alcohol. His days were permeated with shame. But today, Carastavrakis has
been sober for over a decade. He’s now on track to fighting the stigma around addiction,
proving it’s possible to turn your life around.

JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons

Politics

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

17 June 2020 8:29 PM

Jacob Zuma & Thales back in court next week for corruption trial

17 June 2020 8:16 PM

Edcon serves retrenchment notices to 22,000 employees

17 June 2020 8:07 PM

