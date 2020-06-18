Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim

Streaming issues? Report here
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Don't yet have a will? Get one, especially if you've got kids...here's how Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains why it's so important to have an up to date will when you have children. 18 June 2020 4:15 PM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. 18 June 2020 3:07 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing "Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…" 17 June 2020 12:40 PM
Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works. 17 June 2020 8:30 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim

18 June 2020 10:07 PM

Guest :  Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable


Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa

18 June 2020 10:20 PM

Guest :  Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press

 

An ‘office’ comedy (from Showmax) called Miracle Workers
A workplace comedy set in Heaven, where the big boss (God) is ready to throw in the
towel and move on to better things. To save Earth, two low-level angels join forces to
pull off a miracle: helping two people fall in love.


• Netflix's edgy film (by legendary Spike Lee) DA 5 Bloods i
Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to
Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he
helped them hide.

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy

18 June 2020 10:13 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

Dad walks

What does it mean to be a dad? Father's day 2020

18 June 2020 9:43 PM

Guest : Jaco van Schalkwyk | founder at Character Company |

What does it mean to be a dad? Father's day 2020

18 June 2020 9:32 PM

Guest :  Lorenzo Davids | CEO at Community Chest WC

What does it mean to be a dad? Father's day 2020

18 June 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Loukmaan Adams | Actor

What does it mean to be a dad? Father's day 2020

18 June 2020 9:12 PM

Guest : Jody Abrahams | Actor

What does it mean to be a dad? Father's Day 2020

18 June 2020 8:53 PM

 Guest : Rob Van Vuuren | Comedian/Writer

Beautiful News: Tears Animals Rescue under the spotlight

17 June 2020 10:20 PM

Guest :  Luke Kruyt | Animal Care Manager at TEARS

 

At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.

TEARS Animal Rescue is a sanctuary for companion animals in need and strives to end
homelessness, neglect and abuse in the communities they serve. They offer with
medical assistance, rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming. They are active in Ocean View,
Vrygrond and Masiphumelele.
The non-profit has about 60 staff members and a number of volunteers who now need
to comply with the lockdown. Their clinic will however remain open with emergency
staff to oversee the adult cats and kittens as they are much more challenging to foster
out.

Return of Premier League

17 June 2020 9:56 PM

Guest :  Akhona Mashaya

- Return of Premier League - tonight's games, weekend fixture round up and what to
look out for

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

SABC says retrenchments part of plans to be financially stable

18 June 2020 7:57 PM

IFP not impressed with further easing of lockdown regulations

18 June 2020 7:53 PM

Kganyago optimistic about SA’s economic growth post-COVID-19

18 June 2020 7:31 PM

