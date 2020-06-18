Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable
Guest : Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
An ‘office’ comedy (from Showmax) called Miracle Workers
A workplace comedy set in Heaven, where the big boss (God) is ready to throw in the
towel and move on to better things. To save Earth, two low-level angels join forces to
pull off a miracle: helping two people fall in love.
• Netflix's edgy film (by legendary Spike Lee) DA 5 Bloods i
Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to
Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he
helped them hide.
Guest : Tim Lundy
Dad walks
Guest : Luke Kruyt | Animal Care Manager at TEARS
At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.
TEARS Animal Rescue is a sanctuary for companion animals in need and strives to end
homelessness, neglect and abuse in the communities they serve. They offer with
medical assistance, rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming. They are active in Ocean View,
Vrygrond and Masiphumelele.
The non-profit has about 60 staff members and a number of volunteers who now need
to comply with the lockdown. Their clinic will however remain open with emergency
staff to oversee the adult cats and kittens as they are much more challenging to foster
out.
Guest : Akhona Mashaya
- Return of Premier League - tonight's games, weekend fixture round up and what to
look out for