Muizenberg flea market reopens to the public

The Character Company is a long term MENtorship program (actively working with

communities) for young boys growing up with absent fathers and not positive male role

models in their lives.

The NPO teaches the boys its 5 core values - courage, kindness, honesty, respect, and

self-discipline.

With the help of qualified volunteers, The Character Company hosts weekly afternoon

activities and monthly camps to spend quality time with the boys between the ages of 5

and 10 and then continues to be part of their lives throughout their school and career.

