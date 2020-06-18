Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Today at 20:10
News focus: ‘WE’VE BEEN ABANDONED’ – REFUGEES IN CT PLEAD FOR MORE HELP
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 20:23
Nationwide hunger crisis in SA & lock down has exacerbated the need
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 20:25
This is how ad agencies in SA continued to make TV ads while under Covid-19 lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
How new zero-tolerance drunk driving law will affect your car insurance
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 21:15
The Webside Manner – how telehealth is changing healthcare
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Kinsley - CEO at Medici South Africa
Today at 21:31
Stand United South Africa creates tool to make it easier and safer to report an incident of GBV
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryno Schutte - Non-Executive Chairman at Stand United South Africa
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: We will never give up the fight for racial equality
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Father's Day 2020: Jody Abrahams on what it means to be a dad in SA

Father's Day 2020: Jody Abrahams on what it means to be a dad in SA

18 June 2020 9:12 PM

Guest : Jody Abrahams | Actor


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

‘WE’VE BEEN ABANDONED’ – REFUGEES IN CT PLEAD FOR MORE HELP

22 June 2020 8:28 PM

Guest : Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN |

t’s been about 12 weeks since about 800 refugees set foot in this tent for the duration
of the lockdown.
Before then, they were camping out in the Waldorf Arcade, then at the Methodist
Church on Greenmarket Square, and moved again to the streets near the Central Police
Station.
20 June marked World Refugee Day, which they celebrated despite all the trauma
they've endured.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

To hell with Colonial Statues. Black People’s Crisis Committee says remove them, or we will

21 June 2020 10:35 PM

Guest : Chulumanco Nkasela | member at Black People’s National Crisis Committee|

Lobby group the Black People’s National Crisis Committee used Youth Day to demand
colonial statues be removed, starting with the Louis Botha statue at the main entrance
of Parliament, where they staged a picket yesterday.
As the country commemorated the June 16, 1976 youth uprisings, which saw pupils
taking to the streets to oppose the enforcement of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction
by the apartheid regime, the crisis committee, comprising mostly young people, said the
removal of colonial monuments was long overdue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Character Company aims to grow boys of integrity

21 June 2020 9:46 PM

Guest : Jaco van Schalk

The Character Company is a long term MENtorship program (actively working with
communities) for young boys growing up with absent fathers and not positive male role
models in their lives.
The NPO teaches the boys its 5 core values - courage, kindness, honesty, respect, and
self-discipline.
With the help of qualified volunteers, The Character Company hosts weekly afternoon
activities and monthly camps to spend quality time with the boys between the ages of 5
and 10 and then continues to be part of their lives throughout their school and career.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Muizenberg flea market reopens to the public

21 June 2020 9:30 PM

Guest : Grant Twigg | Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of
                                   Cape Town |

The Muizenberg Flea Market, operated today for the first time after having been closed
due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa

18 June 2020 10:20 PM

Guest :  Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press

 

An ‘office’ comedy (from Showmax) called Miracle Workers
A workplace comedy set in Heaven, where the big boss (God) is ready to throw in the
towel and move on to better things. To save Earth, two low-level angels join forces to
pull off a miracle: helping two people fall in love.


• Netflix's edgy film (by legendary Spike Lee) DA 5 Bloods i
Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to
Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he
helped them hide.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy

18 June 2020 10:13 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

Dad walks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim

18 June 2020 10:07 PM

Guest :  Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does it mean to be a dad? Father's day 2020

18 June 2020 9:43 PM

Guest : Jaco van Schalkwyk | founder at Character Company |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Father's Day 2020: Lorenzo Davids on what it means to be a dad in SA

18 June 2020 9:32 PM

Guest :  Lorenzo Davids | CEO at Community Chest WC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Father's Day 2020: Loukmaan Adams on what it means to be a dad in SA

18 June 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Loukmaan Adams | Actor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

