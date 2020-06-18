Father's Day 2020: Jody Abrahams on what it means to be a dad in SA

Guest : Jody Abrahams | Actor
Guest : Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN |
t’s been about 12 weeks since about 800 refugees set foot in this tent for the duration
of the lockdown.
Before then, they were camping out in the Waldorf Arcade, then at the Methodist
Church on Greenmarket Square, and moved again to the streets near the Central Police
Station.
20 June marked World Refugee Day, which they celebrated despite all the trauma
they've endured.
Guest : Chulumanco Nkasela | member at Black People’s National Crisis Committee|
Lobby group the Black People’s National Crisis Committee used Youth Day to demand
colonial statues be removed, starting with the Louis Botha statue at the main entrance
of Parliament, where they staged a picket yesterday.
As the country commemorated the June 16, 1976 youth uprisings, which saw pupils
taking to the streets to oppose the enforcement of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction
by the apartheid regime, the crisis committee, comprising mostly young people, said the
removal of colonial monuments was long overdue.
Guest : Jaco van Schalk
The Character Company is a long term MENtorship program (actively working with
communities) for young boys growing up with absent fathers and not positive male role
models in their lives.
The NPO teaches the boys its 5 core values - courage, kindness, honesty, respect, and
self-discipline.
With the help of qualified volunteers, The Character Company hosts weekly afternoon
activities and monthly camps to spend quality time with the boys between the ages of 5
and 10 and then continues to be part of their lives throughout their school and career.
Guest : Grant Twigg | Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of
Cape Town |
The Muizenberg Flea Market, operated today for the first time after having been closed
due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Guest : Phumlani S. Langa | Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
An ‘office’ comedy (from Showmax) called Miracle Workers
A workplace comedy set in Heaven, where the big boss (God) is ready to throw in the
towel and move on to better things. To save Earth, two low-level angels join forces to
pull off a miracle: helping two people fall in love.
• Netflix's edgy film (by legendary Spike Lee) DA 5 Bloods i
Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to
Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he
helped them hide.
Guest : Tim Lundy
Dad walks
