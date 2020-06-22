The Webside Manner – how telehealth is changing healthcare

1) This bakery is changing the way refugees earn their bread and butter

2) We will never give up the fight for racial equality

3) These performers are playing their most memorable role off-stage

First up: https://www.beautifulnews.com/bakery-changing-way-refugees-earn-theirbread-and-butter

Patil Aghazarian disappears from the kitchen behind a poof of white dust. While the

flour settles, she carves out the loaves and places them into the oven. As each edible

pillow transforms, so does Aghazarian’s life. When she fled war-torn Syria for Australia

with her family, she was optimistic and ready to start afresh. But the language barrier

and her lack of job experience presented an obstacle to starting a career and earning

an income. The moment she stepped inside a bakery in Sydney, however, her world

began to take shape.

Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/we-will-never-give-fight-racial-equality-0

How long will people of colour face oppression? While heinous systems such as

colonialism and segregation have been abolished, people still face injustices across the

world. But the fight for equality will never be relinquished. Omar Badsha, Albie Sachs

and Yugen Blakrok are three leaders championing freedom. They’re not only rewriting

the course of history, but creating a movement for the future.

Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/these-performers-are-playing-their-mostmemorable-role-stage

As performing artists, Mandisi and Liso Sindo are masters at playing the part. Yet when

the couple is out of the spotlight, their true roles are even more impressive. In the heart

of Khayelitsha, the duo train youth in theatre, music, and dance, empowering them to

make their mark in the arts. But with the advent of COVID-19, their students were no

longer hungry to learn, just hungry. South Africa had enforced a stringent lockdown,

preventing many people from earning an income and leaving families without food.

Stepping off the stage and up to the plate, Mandisi and Liso are filling their community

with the nourishment and support to carry on.

