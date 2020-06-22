Beautiful News feature: We will never give up the fight for racial equality

1) This bakery is changing the way refugees earn their bread and butter
2) We will never give up the fight for racial equality
3) These performers are playing their most memorable role off-stage
First up: https://www.beautifulnews.com/bakery-changing-way-refugees-earn-theirbread-and-butter
Patil Aghazarian disappears from the kitchen behind a poof of white dust. While the
flour settles, she carves out the loaves and places them into the oven. As each edible
pillow transforms, so does Aghazarian’s life. When she fled war-torn Syria for Australia
with her family, she was optimistic and ready to start afresh. But the language barrier
and her lack of job experience presented an obstacle to starting a career and earning
an income. The moment she stepped inside a bakery in Sydney, however, her world
began to take shape.
Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/we-will-never-give-fight-racial-equality-0
How long will people of colour face oppression? While heinous systems such as
colonialism and segregation have been abolished, people still face injustices across the
world. But the fight for equality will never be relinquished. Omar Badsha, Albie Sachs
and Yugen Blakrok are three leaders championing freedom. They’re not only rewriting
the course of history, but creating a movement for the future.
Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/these-performers-are-playing-their-mostmemorable-role-stage
As performing artists, Mandisi and Liso Sindo are masters at playing the part. Yet when
the couple is out of the spotlight, their true roles are even more impressive. In the heart
of Khayelitsha, the duo train youth in theatre, music, and dance, empowering them to
make their mark in the arts. But with the advent of COVID-19, their students were no
longer hungry to learn, just hungry. South Africa had enforced a stringent lockdown,
preventing many people from earning an income and leaving families without food.
Stepping off the stage and up to the plate, Mandisi and Liso are filling their community
with the nourishment and support to carry on.
WHICH STORY GETS YOUR PICK? Whatsapp us now with your preferred selection. Your
top suggestion will be selected as a live interview on Wednesday.
https://www.beautifulnews.com/bakery-changing-way-refugees-earn-their-bread-andbutter
https://www.beautifulnews.com/we-will-never-give-fight-racial-equality-0
https://www.beautifulnews.com/these-performers-are-playing-their-most-memorablerole-stage
Guest : Ryno Schutte | Non-Executive Chairman at Stand United South Africa |
Gender based violence is a pandemic of violence against women and children.
It is a form of interpersonal violence and bullying that takes place in the home and
communities across South Africa and globally.
Stand United South Africa in partnership with #Fightback and LeadSA is trying to do
their part in making it easier and safer to report an incident of GBV. The silent alarm
program hopes to assist women living with their abusers who are unable to sound out
their plea for assistance.
Report a incident on their site, by sharing the necessary details for law enforcement or
shelters to step in, the report will be automatically be sent to a Gender Based Violence
Command Centre and give you the necessary steps to follow.
Guest : Neil Kinsley | CEO at Medici South Africa |
It is no secret that ‘things have changed’ thanks to the onset of COVID-19 and
subsequent living and working restrictions. For many, this has been a time of great
reflection and innovation, for others it has brought fear as they face radical change and
are pushed from their comfort zone.
Change comes in all different guises and the approaching 4th Industrial Revolution
(4IR) is one that has seen many businesses and industry sectors switch to embrace the
realm of digital. An industry ripe for this change, is healthcare.
For a variety of reasons, there is a greater need for healthcare intervention than ever
before. Additionally, doctors and healthcare practitioners (HCPs) are themselves falling
ill as a result of being over-burdened by the demand on their time and services. Enter
technology to save the day – and many a life too.
Technology can help address the supply and demand on a number of levels. Right now,
it can assist practitioners with their admin, streamlining the running of their practice to
free them up to spend quality time treating and consulting with their patients. Already
in existence prior to lockdown, telehealth has been given a huge boost by the need for
patients to still see their practitioners.
Guest : Wynand van Vuuren | head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance |
The days of having a beer after work and driving home will soon be over – and that’s not
just because of the lockdown restrictions.
Once South Africa’s strict new drunk-driving laws have been passed, drivers won’t be
allowed to drink alcohol at all.
Currently, it’s still legal to get behind the wheel if your blood-alcohol level is under
0.05g per 100ml. The new bill adopts a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving by
setting the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers at 0%.
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
Almost as soon as South Africa’s national lockdown shuttered all but essential business,
airwaves filled with ominous tones, eerily upbeat jingles, and stern presidential speech
voice overs of lockdown-themed commercials.
In spite of the forced closures, businesses were still eager to tap into the increased
media consumption, as millions of South Africans were forced to stay at home.
Brands also wanted to remain relevant, and show the public that they cared -
presumably also in the hope that they’d continue opening their wallets, even as many
were losing jobs and growing increasingly concerned about venturing into stores.
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : Lorenzo Davids | CEO at Community Chest WC |
From Facebook:
On the 25 May, I by mistake, gave my cellphone number out on air during an interview
on Food Relief on a national radio station.
I could not believe what happened next. Within minutes I had hundreds of WhatsApp
and SMS messages. Within the first 30 minutes I had over 1000 messages.
The messages now total several thousand.
Today, it is still going on.
Each day I get hundreds of messages.
I am unable to respond to all of the messages. My colleagues have jumped in to try to
call people back. Every day it continues.
I get called early morning, late at night.
To those people we have not called back as yet: I apologize. Its literally thousands. To
those who, with full understanding, have become abusive and insulting, I understand
that as well. Given what insight this has given me into the national hunger crisis, I
accept you need to be angry and perhaps even insulting. I am not upset. I wish I can
reach out to everyone of you.
Guest : Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN |
t’s been about 12 weeks since about 800 refugees set foot in this tent for the duration
of the lockdown.
Before then, they were camping out in the Waldorf Arcade, then at the Methodist
Church on Greenmarket Square, and moved again to the streets near the Central Police
Station.
20 June marked World Refugee Day, which they celebrated despite all the trauma
they've endured.
Guest : Chulumanco Nkasela | member at Black People’s National Crisis Committee|
Lobby group the Black People’s National Crisis Committee used Youth Day to demand
colonial statues be removed, starting with the Louis Botha statue at the main entrance
of Parliament, where they staged a picket yesterday.
As the country commemorated the June 16, 1976 youth uprisings, which saw pupils
taking to the streets to oppose the enforcement of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction
by the apartheid regime, the crisis committee, comprising mostly young people, said the
removal of colonial monuments was long overdue.
Guest : Jaco van Schalk
The Character Company is a long term MENtorship program (actively working with
communities) for young boys growing up with absent fathers and not positive male role
models in their lives.
The NPO teaches the boys its 5 core values - courage, kindness, honesty, respect, and
self-discipline.
With the help of qualified volunteers, The Character Company hosts weekly afternoon
activities and monthly camps to spend quality time with the boys between the ages of 5
and 10 and then continues to be part of their lives throughout their school and career.
Guest : Grant Twigg | Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of
Cape Town |
The Muizenberg Flea Market, operated today for the first time after having been closed
due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.