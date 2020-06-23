Youth unemployment figures paint a bleak picture for our country. Where to from here?

Guest : Kristal Duncan-Williams | Project Lead at Youth Capital|
Stats SA has published its latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the three months to March 2020, revealing that the country’s unemployment rate rose in the first quarter of the year.
According to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate increased by 1.0 percentage point to 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The unemployment trends before (and now during COVD-19) will continue to show an increase given our shrinking economy - which no doubt paints a very bleak future for the youth of South Africa. Project Lead at Youth Capital, a youth-led campaign with an Action Plan that connects the lived experiences of young people with data and research to shift gears on youth unemployment.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist |
Review: BMW x4 M COMPETITION Local BMW fans are in for a treat with this version of the X4 M Competition in SA Fast facts:
Price: starting at R1.590 000
Engine: M TwinPower Turbo 3-litre high-rev engine
Power/Torque: 375 kW, 600 Nm of torque and 4.1 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h.
Transmission: 8-speed Sport Steptronic Automatic transmission with Drivelogic
Review: Mahindra S11 Pickup Mahindra is hoping to cash in on the shift towards automatic transmissions in the double cab bakkie market with a new S11 version of its Pik Up, and South Africa is the first country in the world to receive this new six-speed autobox Fast facts:
Price: starting at R312 499 up to R429 999
Engine: 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine
Power/Torque: 103kW and 320Nm
Transmission: six-speed automatic unit •
Guest : Yaseen Johnson | Teacher & Planner for Northlink College Bellville South|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors|
Raising children is tough, raising children in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic is unchartered territory.
Since the pandemic has also impacted our finances in a big way, we should now start communicating as freely with our children around money.
But how much do children really need to know about the family's financial situation?
Guest : Dr Armand Bam | Executive Director at League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB) |
Very sad news to open the show today. Tonight we remember Heidi Volkwijn, a visually impaired respected motivational speaker and manager of services for youth and adults at the League of Friends for the Blind, who died over the weekend due to Covid-19. Heidi was very passionate about we as a community can link up and stand together in support of those struggling to find their feet after losing their eyesight. This is the kind of message (from LOFOB's Facebook page) , Heidi would wish to share with the young girls and women who access LOFOB’s rehabilitation programme after becoming blind. “Through my blindness I have learnt many lessons. Above all I have learnt that life is 10% how you take it and 90% what you make of it! Blindness is an impairment, it does not determine your ability to achieve all you aspire to be and dream of doing.”That's the kind of legacy she held Dr Armand Bam Executive director at LOFOB remembers Heidi now
We’re so sorry for your loss and for the loss to LOFOB. Can you share a few personal memories of Heidi?How would you like to honour Heidi and the work she did for the visually impaired community? Heidi has left behind Amy Volkwijn (19) who sadly also lost her dad Barry in one day Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time.
She could put sighted people to shame, because you can see, but what are you doing with your life?
1) This bakery is changing the way refugees earn their bread and butter
2) We will never give up the fight for racial equality
3) These performers are playing their most memorable role off-stage
Patil Aghazarian disappears from the kitchen behind a poof of white dust. While the
Patil Aghazarian disappears from the kitchen behind a poof of white dust. While the
flour settles, she carves out the loaves and places them into the oven. As each edible
pillow transforms, so does Aghazarian’s life. When she fled war-torn Syria for Australia
with her family, she was optimistic and ready to start afresh. But the language barrier
and her lack of job experience presented an obstacle to starting a career and earning
an income. The moment she stepped inside a bakery in Sydney, however, her world
began to take shape.
Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/we-will-never-give-fight-racial-equality-0
How long will people of colour face oppression? While heinous systems such as
colonialism and segregation have been abolished, people still face injustices across the
world. But the fight for equality will never be relinquished. Omar Badsha, Albie Sachs
and Yugen Blakrok are three leaders championing freedom. They’re not only rewriting
the course of history, but creating a movement for the future.
Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/these-performers-are-playing-their-mostmemorable-role-stage
As performing artists, Mandisi and Liso Sindo are masters at playing the part. Yet when
the couple is out of the spotlight, their true roles are even more impressive. In the heart
of Khayelitsha, the duo train youth in theatre, music, and dance, empowering them to
make their mark in the arts. But with the advent of COVID-19, their students were no
longer hungry to learn, just hungry. South Africa had enforced a stringent lockdown,
preventing many people from earning an income and leaving families without food.
Stepping off the stage and up to the plate, Mandisi and Liso are filling their community
with the nourishment and support to carry on.
WHICH STORY GETS YOUR PICK? Whatsapp us now with your preferred selection. Your
top suggestion will be selected as a live interview on Wednesday.



Guest : Ryno Schutte | Non-Executive Chairman at Stand United South Africa |
Gender based violence is a pandemic of violence against women and children.
It is a form of interpersonal violence and bullying that takes place in the home and
communities across South Africa and globally.
Stand United South Africa in partnership with #Fightback and LeadSA is trying to do
their part in making it easier and safer to report an incident of GBV. The silent alarm
program hopes to assist women living with their abusers who are unable to sound out
their plea for assistance.
Report a incident on their site, by sharing the necessary details for law enforcement or
shelters to step in, the report will be automatically be sent to a Gender Based Violence
Command Centre and give you the necessary steps to follow.
Guest : Neil Kinsley | CEO at Medici South Africa |
It is no secret that ‘things have changed’ thanks to the onset of COVID-19 and
subsequent living and working restrictions. For many, this has been a time of great
reflection and innovation, for others it has brought fear as they face radical change and
are pushed from their comfort zone.
Change comes in all different guises and the approaching 4th Industrial Revolution
(4IR) is one that has seen many businesses and industry sectors switch to embrace the
realm of digital. An industry ripe for this change, is healthcare.
For a variety of reasons, there is a greater need for healthcare intervention than ever
before. Additionally, doctors and healthcare practitioners (HCPs) are themselves falling
ill as a result of being over-burdened by the demand on their time and services. Enter
technology to save the day – and many a life too.
Technology can help address the supply and demand on a number of levels. Right now,
it can assist practitioners with their admin, streamlining the running of their practice to
free them up to spend quality time treating and consulting with their patients. Already
in existence prior to lockdown, telehealth has been given a huge boost by the need for
patients to still see their practitioners.
Guest : Wynand van Vuuren | head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance |
The days of having a beer after work and driving home will soon be over – and that’s not
just because of the lockdown restrictions.
Once South Africa’s strict new drunk-driving laws have been passed, drivers won’t be
allowed to drink alcohol at all.
Currently, it’s still legal to get behind the wheel if your blood-alcohol level is under
0.05g per 100ml. The new bill adopts a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving by
setting the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers at 0%.
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
Almost as soon as South Africa’s national lockdown shuttered all but essential business,
airwaves filled with ominous tones, eerily upbeat jingles, and stern presidential speech
voice overs of lockdown-themed commercials.
In spite of the forced closures, businesses were still eager to tap into the increased
media consumption, as millions of South Africans were forced to stay at home.
Brands also wanted to remain relevant, and show the public that they cared -
presumably also in the hope that they’d continue opening their wallets, even as many
were losing jobs and growing increasingly concerned about venturing into stores.
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
