Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech

The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
WC days away from running out of ICU beds Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector. 24 June 2020 5:29 PM
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apar... 24 June 2020 4:52 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
View all Local
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
View all Politics
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown. 24 June 2020 8:40 PM
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds? 24 June 2020 7:22 PM
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools 24 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech

Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech

24 June 2020 8:34 PM

Guests : Jon-Dylon Peterson | Activate Leadership Network|
                Eliene Scott | Activate Leadership Network|



This afternoon finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered a special Budget Speech to the nation. In his speech, the minister stated that the country has generated far too much debt and that was the country's weakness. On top of this we have also been hit hard with unemployment. The debt will grow as the government looks to borrow $7 billion to try and keep the economy going.

 

 With such gloom surrounding our economy, I am reminded of what President Cyril Ramaphosa said about the youth needing to step up, get creative and help strengthen the economy. That is all good an well, but the youth are also victim to that high unemployment rate, and have been since before lockdown.


Beautiful News Feature Costa Carastavrakis on his book 'I am Costa Meth to Marat

24 June 2020 10:15 PM

Guest : Costa Carastavrakis

Exercise during Lockdown

24 June 2020 9:54 PM

Guest : Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Tv & Radio presenter, MC & Motivational Speaker |

My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

24 June 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Danielle Gilbert



If you are a regular listener, you would now that normally we have social activist Lisa Sonn on in this slot. Lisa is unavailable today but has referred us to our next guest.

Now as we know the entire world is undergoing an examination of racism and more importantly systemic or institutionalized racism thanks to massive Black Lives Matter movement initiated in the United States. One of the issues that this movement has shone a light on in South Africa is the racist systems that occur in Model C and private schools. There have been many calls for elite schools across the country to reform their policies that directly or indirectly discriminate against certain students.

This has inspired a lot of people to speak up on their own experiences. This month an Instagram account called you silence we amplify was created and is a platform where students of elite schools (past or present) can share acts of racism they experienced as students of colour. One such person is Danielle Gilbert, a person of colour who attended an elite all-girls school.

Community Chest's virtual Charity Event

24 June 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Desiré Goliath | Community Chest Public Relations|



This month Cape Town-based NGO, Community Chest, in partnership with Top Events, launched their first-ever virtual Charity Event. And they are doing it to help support the education sector. As we heard in the first hour, safety for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic is paramount, and teacher, as well as learners, need access to as much hygiene and PPE to keep themselves safe. 

That is why  Community Chest are running the #Coalition of the Committed event. The event invites participants across the world to fire up their physiques, get moving and gain some serious health benefits while raising some money. The event is open to walkers, runners, cyclists and mountain bikers and there are various options to suit your fitness level with distances ranging from a leisurely 5km to a tough 100km.

 

How are schools fairing with COVID-19 so far

24 June 2020 8:55 PM

Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC|



Despite a lot of controversies, schools across the nation have been opened with schools in the Western Cape opening first. This week we have seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases amongst schools, with a coronavirus cluster outbreak in the Eastern Cape. Today the Department of Basic Education said that it was working with health officials to help pupils, educators, and parents to help with this outbreak.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that cases being reported in schools showed that many people already had the virus but were unaware of it until they were screened. This may be the case, but it does not alleviate the worry many people have around sending their children to school during this time. So with schools being open for a while, we thought we would check in on how things are going.

Youth unemployment figures paint a bleak picture for our country. Where to from here?

23 June 2020 9:45 PM

Guest : Kristal Duncan-Williams | Project Lead  at Youth Capital|

Stats SA has published its latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the three months to March 2020, revealing that the country’s unemployment rate rose in the first quarter of the year. 
According to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate increased by 1.0 percentage point to 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The unemployment trends before (and now during COVD-19) will continue to show an increase given our shrinking economy - which no doubt paints a very bleak future for the youth of South Africa.  Project Lead at Youth Capital, a youth-led campaign with an Action Plan that connects the lived experiences of young people with data and research to shift gears on youth unemployment.

Motoring with Melinda: Review Mahindra S11 Pikup and BMW x4 M EXPERIENCE

23 June 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist |

Review: BMW x4 M COMPETITION Local BMW fans are in for a treat with this version of the X4 M Competition in SA Fast facts: 
Price: starting at R1.590 000
Engine: M TwinPower Turbo 3-litre high-rev engine 
Power/Torque: 375 kW, 600 Nm of torque and 4.1 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. 
Transmission: 8-speed Sport Steptronic Automatic transmission with Drivelogic 

Review: Mahindra S11 Pickup Mahindra is hoping to cash in on the shift towards automatic transmissions in the double cab bakkie market with a new S11 version of its Pik Up, and South Africa is the first country in the world to receive this new six-speed autobox Fast facts: 
Price: starting at R312 499 up to R429 999
Engine:  2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine
Power/Torque: 103kW and 320Nm
Transmission: six-speed automatic unit •

Man van Staal

23 June 2020 9:02 PM

Guest : Yaseen Johnson | Teacher & Planner for Northlink College Bellville South|

How much do children really need to know about the family's financial situation?

23 June 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education  at National Debt                                                Advisors|

Raising children is tough, raising children in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic is unchartered territory.
 
Since the pandemic has also impacted our finances in a big way, we should now start communicating as freely with our children around money.
But how much do children really need to know about the family's financial situation?

Trending

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

Local

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

2 more WC health workers succumb to COVID-19

24 June 2020 9:18 PM

Bring it on: Malema invites group of journos to interrogate him on VBS saga

24 June 2020 9:07 PM

PSC warns against ill-treatment of citizens by law enforcement, health workers

24 June 2020 8:43 PM

