Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech

Guest : Danielle Gilbert







If you are a regular listener, you would now that normally we have social activist Lisa Sonn on in this slot. Lisa is unavailable today but has referred us to our next guest.



Now as we know the entire world is undergoing an examination of racism and more importantly systemic or institutionalized racism thanks to massive Black Lives Matter movement initiated in the United States. One of the issues that this movement has shone a light on in South Africa is the racist systems that occur in Model C and private schools. There have been many calls for elite schools across the country to reform their policies that directly or indirectly discriminate against certain students.



This has inspired a lot of people to speak up on their own experiences. This month an Instagram account called you silence we amplify was created and is a platform where students of elite schools (past or present) can share acts of racism they experienced as students of colour. One such person is Danielle Gilbert, a person of colour who attended an elite all-girls school.

