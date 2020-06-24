Community Chest's virtual Charity Event

Guest : Desiré Goliath | Community Chest Public Relations|
This month Cape Town-based NGO, Community Chest, in partnership with Top Events, launched their first-ever virtual Charity Event. And they are doing it to help support the education sector. As we heard in the first hour, safety for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic is paramount, and teacher, as well as learners, need access to as much hygiene and PPE to keep themselves safe.
That is why Community Chest are running the #Coalition of the Committed event. The event invites participants across the world to fire up their physiques, get moving and gain some serious health benefits while raising some money. The event is open to walkers, runners, cyclists and mountain bikers and there are various options to suit your fitness level with distances ranging from a leisurely 5km to a tough 100km.
Guest : Costa Caravastavrakis
Guest : Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Tv & Radio presenter, MC & Motivational Speaker |
Guest : Danielle Gilbert
If you are a regular listener, you would now that normally we have social activist Lisa Sonn on in this slot. Lisa is unavailable today but has referred us to our next guest.
Now as we know the entire world is undergoing an examination of racism and more importantly systemic or institutionalized racism thanks to massive Black Lives Matter movement initiated in the United States. One of the issues that this movement has shone a light on in South Africa is the racist systems that occur in Model C and private schools. There have been many calls for elite schools across the country to reform their policies that directly or indirectly discriminate against certain students.
This has inspired a lot of people to speak up on their own experiences. This month an Instagram account called you silence we amplify was created and is a platform where students of elite schools (past or present) can share acts of racism they experienced as students of colour. One such person is Danielle Gilbert, a person of colour who attended an elite all-girls school.
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC|
Despite a lot of controversies, schools across the nation have been opened with schools in the Western Cape opening first. This week we have seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases amongst schools, with a coronavirus cluster outbreak in the Eastern Cape. Today the Department of Basic Education said that it was working with health officials to help pupils, educators, and parents to help with this outbreak.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that cases being reported in schools showed that many people already had the virus but were unaware of it until they were screened. This may be the case, but it does not alleviate the worry many people have around sending their children to school during this time. So with schools being open for a while, we thought we would check in on how things are going.
Guests : Jon-Dylon Peterson | Activate Leadership Network|
Eliene Scott | Activate Leadership Network|
This afternoon finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered a special Budget Speech to the nation. In his speech, the minister stated that the country has generated far too much debt and that was the country's weakness. On top of this we have also been hit hard with unemployment. The debt will grow as the government looks to borrow $7 billion to try and keep the economy going.
With such gloom surrounding our economy, I am reminded of what President Cyril Ramaphosa said about the youth needing to step up, get creative and help strengthen the economy. That is all good an well, but the youth are also victim to that high unemployment rate, and have been since before lockdown.
Guest : Kristal Duncan-Williams | Project Lead at Youth Capital|
Stats SA has published its latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the three months to March 2020, revealing that the country’s unemployment rate rose in the first quarter of the year.
According to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate increased by 1.0 percentage point to 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The unemployment trends before (and now during COVD-19) will continue to show an increase given our shrinking economy - which no doubt paints a very bleak future for the youth of South Africa. Project Lead at Youth Capital, a youth-led campaign with an Action Plan that connects the lived experiences of young people with data and research to shift gears on youth unemployment.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist |
Review: BMW x4 M COMPETITION Local BMW fans are in for a treat with this version of the X4 M Competition in SA Fast facts:
Price: starting at R1.590 000
Engine: M TwinPower Turbo 3-litre high-rev engine
Power/Torque: 375 kW, 600 Nm of torque and 4.1 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h.
Transmission: 8-speed Sport Steptronic Automatic transmission with Drivelogic
Review: Mahindra S11 Pickup Mahindra is hoping to cash in on the shift towards automatic transmissions in the double cab bakkie market with a new S11 version of its Pik Up, and South Africa is the first country in the world to receive this new six-speed autobox Fast facts:
Price: starting at R312 499 up to R429 999
Engine: 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine
Power/Torque: 103kW and 320Nm
Transmission: six-speed automatic unit •
Guest : Yaseen Johnson | Teacher & Planner for Northlink College Bellville South|
Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors|
Raising children is tough, raising children in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic is unchartered territory.
Since the pandemic has also impacted our finances in a big way, we should now start communicating as freely with our children around money.
But how much do children really need to know about the family's financial situation?