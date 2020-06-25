Grace Counselling offers free online counselling to medical professionals

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids Columnist Nicole Fritz says she's concerned that the conditions in classrooms and playgrounds will have an impact on children's so... 25 June 2020 6:35 PM
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks Dianne Kohler-Barnard speaks to John Maytham about the increase in farm attacks during lockdown and the lack of media coverage... 25 June 2020 5:34 PM
View all Local
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro "Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman. 24 June 2020 1:24 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all World
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Grace Counselling offers free online counselling to medical professionals

Grace Counselling offers free online counselling to medical professionals

25 June 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Kerry Frizelle



On Monday we heard that two more medical professionals have died due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On Monday Groote Schuur announced that Eva Isaacs and Patricia Coetzee have passed on, both were valuable members of the hospital. Medical Professionals are already under stress. Many are feeling anxious about being on the frontlines, helping those who have COVID-19, which we know is highly contagious.


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Mdzananda Animal Clinic Wagging Winter Shoebox drive

25 June 2020 10:01 PM

Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda                                                   Animal Clinic Khayelitsha|

The team at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic have created an easy way for the public to help the pets of Khayelitsha stay warm. They have launched their fifth Wagging Winter Shoebox drive. This is how it works You pick which animal you want to help, and then you pack a shoe box with filled with goodies to keep them warm and send it to Mdzananda Animal Clinic. It is that simple.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Desiree Ellis Foundation

25 June 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Desiree Ellis | Head coach at Banyana Banyana|



We are still reeling from Finance minister, Tito Mboweni's budget speech. Yesterday he outlined just how bad our economic situation is. This has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means that there are a lot of people who are in need.

This is something that the City of Cape Town recognised. To help they are making donations assist organisations feeding residents. One of these organisations is the Desiree Ellis Foundation. Created by Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, the foundation in partnership with The Alcardo Andrews Foundation provide between 400 and 600 cooked meals daily for those in need. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to watch this weekend

25 June 2020 9:06 PM

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film




BLACKKKLANSMAN on Showmax    

 

GIRI / HAJI on Netflix

 

BLOW THE MAN DOWN on Prime Video

 

   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hiking with Tim Lundy: Walk with water

25 June 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

It's Thursday, and that means our hiking expert Tim Lundy joins us. One of the essential items when going on a hike is water. It cools you down, hydrates you and (as we all now know very well thanks to the novel coronavirus) is used to clean when needed. A reminder to all to keep washing those hands. We can also encounter water when out and about, whether it be through streams, dams or waterfalls. In fact, some may even seek to find these bodies of water on their walks.

Tim Lundy
Cape Town Hiking
Registered tour & mountain guide
Ref no. WC7676

Tim's details:
FB: Cape Town Hiking with Tim Lundy
Twitter : @hikingcapetown
You Tube: Cape Town Hiking
Instagram : capetownhiking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Demonstration against Gender-based Violence

25 June 2020 8:37 PM

Guest : Saeed Nyovane| Co-founder of the ‘Gender-Based Violence and Rape Must                                                     End’campaign|



If you live in or around town, you may have heard what sounds like gunshots yesterday. These were the sounds of police firing stun grenades at protestors who were marching against Gender-Based violence.

The march, that mostly consisted of young people, was meant to be a peaceful demonstration. The police apparently used the stun grenades to disperse the group in front of Parliament. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News Feature Costa Carastavrakis on his book 'I am Costa Meth to Marat

24 June 2020 10:15 PM

Guest : Costa Carastavrakis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exercise during Lockdown

24 June 2020 9:54 PM

Guest : Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Tv & Radio presenter, MC & Motivational Speaker |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

24 June 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Danielle Gilbert



If you are a regular listener, you would now that normally we have social activist Lisa Sonn on in this slot. Lisa is unavailable today but has referred us to our next guest.

Now as we know the entire world is undergoing an examination of racism and more importantly systemic or institutionalized racism thanks to massive Black Lives Matter movement initiated in the United States. One of the issues that this movement has shone a light on in South Africa is the racist systems that occur in Model C and private schools. There have been many calls for elite schools across the country to reform their policies that directly or indirectly discriminate against certain students.

This has inspired a lot of people to speak up on their own experiences. This month an Instagram account called you silence we amplify was created and is a platform where students of elite schools (past or present) can share acts of racism they experienced as students of colour. One such person is Danielle Gilbert, a person of colour who attended an elite all-girls school.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Community Chest's virtual Charity Event

24 June 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Desiré Goliath | Community Chest Public Relations|



This month Cape Town-based NGO, Community Chest, in partnership with Top Events, launched their first-ever virtual Charity Event. And they are doing it to help support the education sector. As we heard in the first hour, safety for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic is paramount, and teacher, as well as learners, need access to as much hygiene and PPE to keep themselves safe. 

That is why  Community Chest are running the #Coalition of the Committed event. The event invites participants across the world to fire up their physiques, get moving and gain some serious health benefits while raising some money. The event is open to walkers, runners, cyclists and mountain bikers and there are various options to suit your fitness level with distances ranging from a leisurely 5km to a tough 100km.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise'

Politics

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde

Local

EWN Highlights

Mabuza: Dlamini-Zuma is not functioning as a de facto prime minister

25 June 2020 8:48 PM

WHO announces end to 10th Ebola outbreak in DRC

25 June 2020 7:56 PM

Mabuza: Eskom moving in the right direction under De Rutyer

25 June 2020 6:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA