Mdzananda Animal Clinic Wagging Winter Shoebox drive

Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha|
The team at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic have created an easy way for the public to help the pets of Khayelitsha stay warm. They have launched their fifth Wagging Winter Shoebox drive. This is how it works You pick which animal you want to help, and then you pack a shoe box with filled with goodies to keep them warm and send it to Mdzananda Animal Clinic. It is that simple.
Guest : Kerry Frizelle
On Monday we heard that two more medical professionals have died due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On Monday Groote Schuur announced that Eva Isaacs and Patricia Coetzee have passed on, both were valuable members of the hospital. Medical Professionals are already under stress. Many are feeling anxious about being on the frontlines, helping those who have COVID-19, which we know is highly contagious.
Guest : Desiree Ellis | Head coach at Banyana Banyana|
We are still reeling from Finance minister, Tito Mboweni's budget speech. Yesterday he outlined just how bad our economic situation is. This has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means that there are a lot of people who are in need.
This is something that the City of Cape Town recognised. To help they are making donations assist organisations feeding residents. One of these organisations is the Desiree Ellis Foundation. Created by Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, the foundation in partnership with The Alcardo Andrews Foundation provide between 400 and 600 cooked meals daily for those in need.
Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film
Guest : Tim Lundy
It's Thursday, and that means our hiking expert Tim Lundy joins us. One of the essential items when going on a hike is water. It cools you down, hydrates you and (as we all now know very well thanks to the novel coronavirus) is used to clean when needed. A reminder to all to keep washing those hands. We can also encounter water when out and about, whether it be through streams, dams or waterfalls. In fact, some may even seek to find these bodies of water on their walks.
Guest : Saeed Nyovane| Co-founder of the ‘Gender-Based Violence and Rape Must End’campaign|
If you live in or around town, you may have heard what sounds like gunshots yesterday. These were the sounds of police firing stun grenades at protestors who were marching against Gender-Based violence.
The march, that mostly consisted of young people, was meant to be a peaceful demonstration. The police apparently used the stun grenades to disperse the group in front of Parliament.
Guest : Costa Carastavrakis
Guest : Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Tv & Radio presenter, MC & Motivational Speaker |
Guest : Danielle Gilbert
If you are a regular listener, you would now that normally we have social activist Lisa Sonn on in this slot. Lisa is unavailable today but has referred us to our next guest.
Now as we know the entire world is undergoing an examination of racism and more importantly systemic or institutionalized racism thanks to massive Black Lives Matter movement initiated in the United States. One of the issues that this movement has shone a light on in South Africa is the racist systems that occur in Model C and private schools. There have been many calls for elite schools across the country to reform their policies that directly or indirectly discriminate against certain students.
This has inspired a lot of people to speak up on their own experiences. This month an Instagram account called you silence we amplify was created and is a platform where students of elite schools (past or present) can share acts of racism they experienced as students of colour. One such person is Danielle Gilbert, a person of colour who attended an elite all-girls school.
Guest : Desiré Goliath | Community Chest Public Relations|
This month Cape Town-based NGO, Community Chest, in partnership with Top Events, launched their first-ever virtual Charity Event. And they are doing it to help support the education sector. As we heard in the first hour, safety for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic is paramount, and teacher, as well as learners, need access to as much hygiene and PPE to keep themselves safe.
That is why Community Chest are running the #Coalition of the Committed event. The event invites participants across the world to fire up their physiques, get moving and gain some serious health benefits while raising some money. The event is open to walkers, runners, cyclists and mountain bikers and there are various options to suit your fitness level with distances ranging from a leisurely 5km to a tough 100km.