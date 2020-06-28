What parents should teach their kids before they join more social media platforms (during lockdown)

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on dine and wine ban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 07:20
Another kind of diesel shortage
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Deputy Executive Director at AgriSA
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Santaco openly defy Transport Minister and lockdown regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thabisho Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance-Warren Buffet Interpreted…through COVID19…
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 13:20
World Allergy Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candice Royal
Today at 13:45
Food - How a Cape Town Ice Cream Business Survived the Lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Sandell
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - The Shabbs
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jon Shaban
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Metrorail to resume limited train service on CT-Retreat Southern Line 'It's not business as usual'. Riana Scott (Metrorail Western Cape) gives details of the resumption of a 'Covid service'. 28 June 2020 1:48 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
View all Local
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Politics
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week. 26 June 2020 5:52 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
What parents should teach their kids before they join more social media platforms (during lockdown)

What parents should teach their kids before they join more social media platforms (during lockdown)

28 June 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Andrew Ribeiro | cyber security specialist  at ESET Southern Africa |


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Invisible racism at schools - past pupil on her experience of being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

28 June 2020 10:57 PM

Guest : Cassandra Hendricks | Former Pupil at an Elite All Girl School|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Invisible prejudice and racism at schools

28 June 2020 10:37 PM

Guest : Crispin Sonn| Parent at Springfield Girls Convent & Company Director|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NGO helps families to 'Arise' - they believe every child deserves a thriving family

28 June 2020 10:03 PM

Guest : Danielle Moosajie

A Heideveld family centre and NPO, Arise, is using love and kindness to helps strengthen families on the Cape Flats Arise offers Family Strengthening Services aimed to preserve, strengthen and support families in resource-poor communities to build resiliency so that children and their families can overcome adversities and reach their full potential.

Based in Heideveld on the Cape Flats, they support surrounding communities that face many challenges ranging from poverty, lack of employment, poor quality education, drug and alcohol addiction, violence and gangsterism. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commentary on wave surges

28 June 2020 9:32 PM

Guest : Steve Pike| Editor and founder of Wavescape.co.za. A surf reporter, author,                                              Journalist and lecturer in wave dynamics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mdzananda Animal Clinic Wagging Winter Shoebox drive

25 June 2020 10:01 PM

Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda                                                   Animal Clinic Khayelitsha|

The team at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic have created an easy way for the public to help the pets of Khayelitsha stay warm. They have launched their fifth Wagging Winter Shoebox drive. This is how it works You pick which animal you want to help, and then you pack a shoe box with filled with goodies to keep them warm and send it to Mdzananda Animal Clinic. It is that simple.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grace Counselling offers free online counselling to medical professionals

25 June 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Kerry Frizelle



On Monday we heard that two more medical professionals have died due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On Monday Groote Schuur announced that Eva Isaacs and Patricia Coetzee have passed on, both were valuable members of the hospital. Medical Professionals are already under stress. Many are feeling anxious about being on the frontlines, helping those who have COVID-19, which we know is highly contagious.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Desiree Ellis Foundation

25 June 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Desiree Ellis | Head coach at Banyana Banyana|



We are still reeling from Finance minister, Tito Mboweni's budget speech. Yesterday he outlined just how bad our economic situation is. This has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means that there are a lot of people who are in need.

This is something that the City of Cape Town recognised. To help they are making donations assist organisations feeding residents. One of these organisations is the Desiree Ellis Foundation. Created by Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, the foundation in partnership with The Alcardo Andrews Foundation provide between 400 and 600 cooked meals daily for those in need. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to watch this weekend

25 June 2020 9:06 PM

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film




BLACKKKLANSMAN on Showmax    

 

GIRI / HAJI on Netflix

 

BLOW THE MAN DOWN on Prime Video

 

   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hiking with Tim Lundy: Walk with water

25 June 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

It's Thursday, and that means our hiking expert Tim Lundy joins us. One of the essential items when going on a hike is water. It cools you down, hydrates you and (as we all now know very well thanks to the novel coronavirus) is used to clean when needed. A reminder to all to keep washing those hands. We can also encounter water when out and about, whether it be through streams, dams or waterfalls. In fact, some may even seek to find these bodies of water on their walks.

Tim Lundy
Cape Town Hiking
Registered tour & mountain guide
Ref no. WC7676

Tim's details:
FB: Cape Town Hiking with Tim Lundy
Twitter : @hikingcapetown
You Tube: Cape Town Hiking
Instagram : capetownhiking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA

Business

Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'

Local Lifestyle

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

43 new COVID-19 deaths take toll to 2,456 in SA

29 June 2020 6:47 AM

China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

29 June 2020 5:27 AM

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA