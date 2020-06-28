What parents should teach their kids before they join more social media platforms (during lockdown)

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on dine and wine ban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
125
Today at 07:20
Another kind of diesel shortage
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Deputy Executive Director at AgriSA
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 08:07
Santaco openly defy Transport Minister and lockdown regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thabisho Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
125
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance-Warren Buffet Interpreted…through COVID19…
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 13:20
World Allergy Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candice Royal
125
Today at 13:45
Food - How a Cape Town Ice Cream Business Survived the Lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Sandell
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - The Shabbs
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jon Shaban
125
