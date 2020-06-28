What parents should teach their kids before they join more social media platforms (during lockdown)

Guest : Tim Lundy



It's Thursday, and that means our hiking expert Tim Lundy joins us. One of the essential items when going on a hike is water. It cools you down, hydrates you and (as we all now know very well thanks to the novel coronavirus) is used to clean when needed. A reminder to all to keep washing those hands. We can also encounter water when out and about, whether it be through streams, dams or waterfalls. In fact, some may even seek to find these bodies of water on their walks.



Tim Lundy

Cape Town Hiking

Registered tour & mountain guide

Ref no. WC7676



Tim's details:

FB: Cape Town Hiking with Tim Lundy

Twitter : @hikingcapetown

You Tube: Cape Town Hiking

Instagram : capetownhiking

arrow_forward