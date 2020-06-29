Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Free accommodation for public healthcare workers
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Kim Whitaker, Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
The practicality of the POPI Act
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Brandon Naicker
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Rondebosch Boys Matrics use matric ball money to feed the needy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Davids - Founder of Howard's Soup Kitchen
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aaron Fuchs - Founder at iXperience
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DPE on future of SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nonny Mashika - Director of Aviation at Dept. Public Enterprise
Today at 07:20
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Margreet Wibbelink
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Casac: Public Protector's competence in spotlight after latest court fail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 08:21
Kyknet launches relief fund for artists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Meiring - Director of M-Net kykNET channels
Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: SAA Voyager miles are now worthless

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: SAA Voyager miles are now worthless

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

What happens to SAA Voyager miles during the lock down? Could one even cash on those voyager miles now and how would it work?

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Beautiful News feature

29 June 2020 9:49 PM

https://www.beautifulnews.com/show-will-go-pioneering-virtual-transformation-africas-largest-arts-festival

https://www.beautifulnews.com/protect-his-parents-12-year-old-invented-life-saving-tool-against-covid-19

https://www.beautifulnews.com/covid-19-sowed-seeds-disorder-farmers-solution-they-cultivated

https://www.beautifulnews.com/these-flying-foxes-build-australias-forests-while-you-sleep 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African business travel sector is gradually getting back to ‘normal’ - here's what to expect

29 June 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Bonnie Smith| FCM General Manager for South Africa|

The South African business travel sector is gradually getting back to ‘normal’ as more airports are opening. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula today announced that in addition to the original four airports that are currently operating, the following domestic airports will reopen from 01 July:
 
• Bram Fischer International Airport
• Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport
• Pietermaritzburg Airport
• Port Elizabeth International Airport
• Richards Bay Airport
• Skukuza Airport
• Upington International Airport  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The stricter the lockdown, the greater the happiness loss: A country comparison

29 June 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Professor Talita Greyling |Well Being Economist at UJ|

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments have implemented lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus. Though lockdowns do minimise the physical damage of the virus, there are substantial damage to populations happiness, well-being and livelihoods. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Invisible racism at schools - past pupil on her experience of being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

28 June 2020 10:57 PM

Guest : Cassandra Hendricks | Former Pupil at an Elite All Girl School|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Invisible prejudice and racism at schools

28 June 2020 10:37 PM

Guest : Crispin Sonn| Parent at Springfield Girls Convent & Company Director|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NGO helps families to 'Arise' - they believe every child deserves a thriving family

28 June 2020 10:03 PM

Guest : Danielle Moosajie

A Heideveld family centre and NPO, Arise, is using love and kindness to helps strengthen families on the Cape Flats Arise offers Family Strengthening Services aimed to preserve, strengthen and support families in resource-poor communities to build resiliency so that children and their families can overcome adversities and reach their full potential.

Based in Heideveld on the Cape Flats, they support surrounding communities that face many challenges ranging from poverty, lack of employment, poor quality education, drug and alcohol addiction, violence and gangsterism. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What parents should teach their kids before they join more social media platforms (during lockdown)

28 June 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Andrew Ribeiro | cyber security specialist  at ESET Southern Africa |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commentary on wave surges

28 June 2020 9:32 PM

Guest : Steve Pike| Editor and founder of Wavescape.co.za. A surf reporter, author,                                              Journalist and lecturer in wave dynamics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mdzananda Animal Clinic Wagging Winter Shoebox drive

25 June 2020 10:01 PM

Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda                                                   Animal Clinic Khayelitsha|

The team at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic have created an easy way for the public to help the pets of Khayelitsha stay warm. They have launched their fifth Wagging Winter Shoebox drive. This is how it works You pick which animal you want to help, and then you pack a shoe box with filled with goodies to keep them warm and send it to Mdzananda Animal Clinic. It is that simple.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa

Business Opinion

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Palestinians say ready for direct talks with Israel

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Top Democrats ask US spy chiefs for briefing on Russia bounty reports

29 June 2020 8:27 PM

Molefe: Officials told members to resign to make Prasa board dysfunctional

29 June 2020 7:57 PM

