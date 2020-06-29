Beautiful News feature

https://www.beautifulnews.com/show-will-go-pioneering-virtual-transformation-africas-largest-arts-festival
https://www.beautifulnews.com/protect-his-parents-12-year-old-invented-life-saving-tool-against-covid-19
https://www.beautifulnews.com/covid-19-sowed-seeds-disorder-farmers-solution-they-cultivated
https://www.beautifulnews.com/these-flying-foxes-build-australias-forests-while-you-sleep
Guest : Bonnie Smith| FCM General Manager for South Africa|
The South African business travel sector is gradually getting back to ‘normal’ as more airports are opening. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula today announced that in addition to the original four airports that are currently operating, the following domestic airports will reopen from 01 July:
• Bram Fischer International Airport
• Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport
• Pietermaritzburg Airport
• Port Elizabeth International Airport
• Richards Bay Airport
• Skukuza Airport
• Upington International Airport
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
What happens to SAA Voyager miles during the lock down? Could one even cash on those voyager miles now and how would it work?
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : Professor Talita Greyling |Well Being Economist at UJ|
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments have implemented lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus. Though lockdowns do minimise the physical damage of the virus, there are substantial damage to populations happiness, well-being and livelihoods.
Guest : Cassandra Hendricks | Former Pupil at an Elite All Girl School|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Crispin Sonn| Parent at Springfield Girls Convent & Company Director|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Danielle Moosajie
A Heideveld family centre and NPO, Arise, is using love and kindness to helps strengthen families on the Cape Flats Arise offers Family Strengthening Services aimed to preserve, strengthen and support families in resource-poor communities to build resiliency so that children and their families can overcome adversities and reach their full potential.
Based in Heideveld on the Cape Flats, they support surrounding communities that face many challenges ranging from poverty, lack of employment, poor quality education, drug and alcohol addiction, violence and gangsterism.
Guest : Andrew Ribeiro | cyber security specialist at ESET Southern Africa |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Steve Pike| Editor and founder of Wavescape.co.za. A surf reporter, author, Journalist and lecturer in wave dynamicsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha|
The team at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic have created an easy way for the public to help the pets of Khayelitsha stay warm. They have launched their fifth Wagging Winter Shoebox drive. This is how it works You pick which animal you want to help, and then you pack a shoe box with filled with goodies to keep them warm and send it to Mdzananda Animal Clinic. It is that simple.