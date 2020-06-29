Beautiful News feature

Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha|



The team at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic have created an easy way for the public to help the pets of Khayelitsha stay warm. They have launched their fifth Wagging Winter Shoebox drive. This is how it works You pick which animal you want to help, and then you pack a shoe box with filled with goodies to keep them warm and send it to Mdzananda Animal Clinic. It is that simple.

arrow_forward