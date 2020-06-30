A violent day in the life of a ordinary man in Lavender Hill

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:45
Pet abandonment skyrockets amid lockdown Level 3
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served. 29 June 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
A violent day in the life of a ordinary man in Lavender Hill

A violent day in the life of a ordinary man in Lavender Hill

30 June 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : Mark Nicholson


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Motoring with Melinda: Audi TT S and limited edition Megane RS 300 trophy

30 June 2020 9:42 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life for the homeless in Cape Town is cruel - where to from here?

30 June 2020 9:08 PM

Guest : Anna James | member at OBS CAN (community action network)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'WE'RE TIRED OF MOURNING SISTERS': YOUNG PEOPLE GATHER AT PARLY IN GBV PROTEST

30 June 2020 8:36 PM

Guest : Kaylynn Palm| Reporter at EWN|

Young people from across Cape Town gathered at Parliament on Tuesday to protest against gender-based violence.
 
About 300 people are standing at the gates calling on government to take action.
 
Dressed in black, young women and men are holding placards and pictures of victims of violence.
 
Some of the posters read "Gender-based violence is a pandemic" and "Women are not your property".
 
During a moment of silence, they lay on the ground, some with posters in the air.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature

29 June 2020 9:49 PM

https://www.beautifulnews.com/show-will-go-pioneering-virtual-transformation-africas-largest-arts-festival

https://www.beautifulnews.com/protect-his-parents-12-year-old-invented-life-saving-tool-against-covid-19

https://www.beautifulnews.com/covid-19-sowed-seeds-disorder-farmers-solution-they-cultivated

https://www.beautifulnews.com/these-flying-foxes-build-australias-forests-while-you-sleep 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African business travel sector is gradually getting back to ‘normal’ - here's what to expect

29 June 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Bonnie Smith| FCM General Manager for South Africa|

The South African business travel sector is gradually getting back to ‘normal’ as more airports are opening. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula today announced that in addition to the original four airports that are currently operating, the following domestic airports will reopen from 01 July:
 
• Bram Fischer International Airport
• Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport
• Pietermaritzburg Airport
• Port Elizabeth International Airport
• Richards Bay Airport
• Skukuza Airport
• Upington International Airport  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: SAA Voyager miles are now worthless

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

What happens to SAA Voyager miles during the lock down? Could one even cash on those voyager miles now and how would it work?

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The stricter the lockdown, the greater the happiness loss: A country comparison

29 June 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Professor Talita Greyling |Well Being Economist at UJ|

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments have implemented lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus. Though lockdowns do minimise the physical damage of the virus, there are substantial damage to populations happiness, well-being and livelihoods. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Invisible racism at schools - past pupil on her experience of being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

28 June 2020 10:57 PM

Guest : Cassandra Hendricks | Former Pupil at an Elite All Girl School|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Invisible prejudice and racism at schools

28 June 2020 10:37 PM

Guest : Crispin Sonn| Parent at Springfield Girls Convent & Company Director|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

Local

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

Local Politics

It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

China must reconsider HK security law, 27 countries tell UN

30 June 2020 8:26 PM

EU excludes United States from 'safe' travel list

30 June 2020 7:14 PM

Motorists rush to fill tanks before midnight fuel price hike

30 June 2020 6:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA