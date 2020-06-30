Life for the homeless in Cape Town is cruel - where to from here?

Guest : Anna James | member at OBS CAN (community action network)
Guest : Melinda Ferguson |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Mark NicholsonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kaylynn Palm| Reporter at EWN|
Young people from across Cape Town gathered at Parliament on Tuesday to protest against gender-based violence.
About 300 people are standing at the gates calling on government to take action.
Dressed in black, young women and men are holding placards and pictures of victims of violence.
Some of the posters read "Gender-based violence is a pandemic" and "Women are not your property".
During a moment of silence, they lay on the ground, some with posters in the air.
Guest : Bonnie Smith| FCM General Manager for South Africa|
The South African business travel sector is gradually getting back to ‘normal’ as more airports are opening. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula today announced that in addition to the original four airports that are currently operating, the following domestic airports will reopen from 01 July:
• Bram Fischer International Airport
• Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport
• Pietermaritzburg Airport
• Port Elizabeth International Airport
• Richards Bay Airport
• Skukuza Airport
• Upington International Airport
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
What happens to SAA Voyager miles during the lock down? Could one even cash on those voyager miles now and how would it work?
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : Professor Talita Greyling |Well Being Economist at UJ|
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments have implemented lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus. Though lockdowns do minimise the physical damage of the virus, there are substantial damage to populations happiness, well-being and livelihoods.
Guest : Cassandra Hendricks | Former Pupil at an Elite All Girl School|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Crispin Sonn| Parent at Springfield Girls Convent & Company Director|LISTEN TO PODCAST