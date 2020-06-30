Equal Education to hold Children’s Conference on learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Pixiedots e-Mall created to help support local businesses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lize Testa
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: How technology will protect travel going forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emad Muhanna - Vice-President Government Sector, at SITA.
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: How Port of Cape Town plans to wipe out Covid-19 backlog
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Borchards - Acting Terminal Manager at Port of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Eskom workers fear for safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alwie Lester - Regional Sales And Customer Service Manager at Eskom
Today at 08:07
SIU head on "rampant collusion" between state and private attorneys
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Andy Mothibi - Head of SIU at ...
Today at 08:21
Popi Act gets expanded to offer more protection for consumers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nadine Mather - Senior Associate at Bowmans Law Firm
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come. 30 June 2020 4:47 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain The severe weather conditions caused havoc over the weekend, with power outages and infrastructure damage across the city. 30 June 2020 2:59 PM
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served. 29 June 2020 8:29 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show South Africa's economy shrank by 2% in Q1/2020, its third consecutive contraction. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Adrian Saville. 30 June 2020 6:29 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Equal Education to hold Children’s Conference on learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Equal Education to hold Children’s Conference on learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic

30 June 2020 9:59 PM

Guests : Tracey Malawana DG secretary for Equal Education
               Lawrence Manaka 


Pet abandonment skyrockets amid lockdown Level 3

30 June 2020 10:06 PM

Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager  at Mdzananda                                                 Animal Clinic Khayelitsha

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha has recorded a sharp increase in dog abandonments since the implementation of lockdown level 3. The clinic say this is an unusual increase.

Motoring with Melinda: Audi TT S and limited edition Megane RS 300 trophy

30 June 2020 9:42 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | 

Life for the homeless in Cape Town is cruel - where to from here?

30 June 2020 9:08 PM

Guest : Anna James | member at OBS CAN (community action network)

A violent day in the life of a ordinary man in Lavender Hill

30 June 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : Mark Nicholson

'WE'RE TIRED OF MOURNING SISTERS': YOUNG PEOPLE GATHER AT PARLY IN GBV PROTEST

30 June 2020 8:36 PM

Guest : Kaylynn Palm| Reporter at EWN|

Young people from across Cape Town gathered at Parliament on Tuesday to protest against gender-based violence.
 
About 300 people are standing at the gates calling on government to take action.
 
Dressed in black, young women and men are holding placards and pictures of victims of violence.
 
Some of the posters read "Gender-based violence is a pandemic" and "Women are not your property".
 
During a moment of silence, they lay on the ground, some with posters in the air.

Beautiful News feature

29 June 2020 9:49 PM

https://www.beautifulnews.com/show-will-go-pioneering-virtual-transformation-africas-largest-arts-festival

https://www.beautifulnews.com/protect-his-parents-12-year-old-invented-life-saving-tool-against-covid-19

https://www.beautifulnews.com/covid-19-sowed-seeds-disorder-farmers-solution-they-cultivated

https://www.beautifulnews.com/these-flying-foxes-build-australias-forests-while-you-sleep 

South African business travel sector is gradually getting back to ‘normal’ - here's what to expect

29 June 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Bonnie Smith| FCM General Manager for South Africa|

The South African business travel sector is gradually getting back to ‘normal’ as more airports are opening. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula today announced that in addition to the original four airports that are currently operating, the following domestic airports will reopen from 01 July:
 
• Bram Fischer International Airport
• Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport
• Pietermaritzburg Airport
• Port Elizabeth International Airport
• Richards Bay Airport
• Skukuza Airport
• Upington International Airport  

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: SAA Voyager miles are now worthless

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

What happens to SAA Voyager miles during the lock down? Could one even cash on those voyager miles now and how would it work?

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

The stricter the lockdown, the greater the happiness loss: A country comparison

29 June 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Professor Talita Greyling |Well Being Economist at UJ|

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments have implemented lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus. Though lockdowns do minimise the physical damage of the virus, there are substantial damage to populations happiness, well-being and livelihoods. 

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

Local

Local

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

Local Politics

Local Politics

It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Business Opinion

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

China must reconsider HK security law, 27 countries tell UN

30 June 2020 8:26 PM

30 June 2020 8:26 PM

EU excludes United States from 'safe' travel list

30 June 2020 7:14 PM

30 June 2020 7:14 PM

Motorists rush to fill tanks before midnight fuel price hike

30 June 2020 6:25 PM

30 June 2020 6:25 PM

