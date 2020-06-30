Pet abandonment skyrockets amid lockdown Level 3

Guest : Kaylynn Palm| Reporter at EWN|



Young people from across Cape Town gathered at Parliament on Tuesday to protest against gender-based violence.



About 300 people are standing at the gates calling on government to take action.



Dressed in black, young women and men are holding placards and pictures of victims of violence.



Some of the posters read "Gender-based violence is a pandemic" and "Women are not your property".



During a moment of silence, they lay on the ground, some with posters in the air.

