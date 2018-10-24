First up: https://www.beautifulnews.com/our-homes-are-their-hope-how-120-rescuesmade-it-through-crisis

At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a

symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to

form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all

bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when

COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing

the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator

Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.

Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/bust-move-go-beyond-pain-how-choreographyour-destiny

Dancing is freedom made physical. Every jump, twist, and shake embodies the

liberation people feel when they express themselves through their bodies. For Kyle

Grant, Gugu Mofokeng, and Cathrine Mathebe, dance has taken them even further – it’s

choreographed their destinies.

Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/triathlete-going-distance-destigmatiseaddiction

Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.

For years, he spent most weekends in the throes of depression after nights out fuelled by

drugs and alcohol. His days were permeated with shame. But today, Carastavrakis has

been sober for over a decade. He’s now on track to fighting the stigma around addiction,

proving it’s possible to turn your life around.

arrow_forward