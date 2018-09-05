BeautifulNews.

Guest: Annelisa Mhloli.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Costa CarastavrakisLISTEN TO PODCAST
At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to
form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all
bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.
Dancing is freedom made physical. Every jump, twist, and shake embodies the
liberation people feel when they express themselves through their bodies. For Kyle
Grant, Gugu Mofokeng, and Cathrine Mathebe, dance has taken them even further – it’s
choreographed their destinies.
Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.
For years, he spent most weekends in the throes of depression after nights out fuelled by
drugs and alcohol. His days were permeated with shame. But today, Carastavrakis has
been sober for over a decade. He’s now on track to fighting the stigma around addiction,
proving it’s possible to turn your life around.
Guest : Georgia McTaggart | Founder at Help Up |
Help Up, an initiative in Cape Town, has consistently been cleaning up the Black River
Raapenberg channel, already clearing 4,000 bags of garbage that would have ended up
in the ocean. They use volunteers and employ Avatars, homeless and formally
unemployed folk, to clean up and collect tons of waste. But they are also proposing
solutions.
Guest : Matthew Griffiths | writer and illustrator at The Inside Book |
Explaining the nationwide lockdown to the little ones can be somewhat of a feat for
parents. Luckily for those struggling to put the situation into words, writer and
illustrator Matthew Griffiths has created the perfect tool.
Titled, ‘The Inside Book’, Griffiths’ children’s book aims to explain the lockdown and the
coronavirus situation at large in terms that are easily understood by children.
Guest : Charlotte RaubenheimerLISTEN TO PODCAST